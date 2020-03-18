 Skip to content
(Some Stonk Photo)   Caption this sad guy on a trading floor
14
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original:
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They said I needed more flair.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you hear some old guy screaming, "TURN THOSE MACHINES BACK ON!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit snorting.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Do you think he saw me shiatting on the floor?"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bought $154,000 in stocks in bouncy houses!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I just can't find the last missing piece to this jigsaw puzzle I've been trying to finish for years."

/ We've all done this with keys, glasses, etc.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No one likes my donuts.  Dunkin is too far out of my way.  Wally's Discount, Day Old Donuts are just as good.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imma gonna cut a biatch
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did I put my hair piece on this morning?  Laura's looking at me funny.....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mom:  What do you want to be when you grow up?
Me:  A stockbroker, mom!
Mom:  Oh, why not a nice garbage man?  They have a nice job picking up garbage.  Get to drive a big truck
Me:  No!  I want to be a stockbroker!  Best job!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Orange juice futures.  Why did I put it all in orange juice futures?  Did that movie not teach me anything?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Oh shiat, I may have to sell one of my yachts."
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's going on in this threa-OH LAWD
 
