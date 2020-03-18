 Skip to content
(Visual Capitalist)   Infection trajectory graph at Visual Capitalist is fascinating, scary and informative. Very good projection of future and past of the Cov-19 in many countries   (visualcapitalist.com) divider line
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flatten the curve muthaf*cka!
Unless you're in a red state and think it's a hoax. Go hug each other. Darwinism at work.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that the US is starting to resemble a space shuttle launch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect the US curve to keep going in the wrong direction until CDC gets a handle on exactly how many people are infected. Until then I would be more interested in the stats on how many people are developing cases requiring critical care rather than the current tally of those who are infected.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The problem in the US is each state is semi-autonomous. So NY, CA, or whatever can freeze solid and control it but once it loosens up controls some one infected from some other state or country comes in and here we go again.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver lining, when this is all over, many of the survivors will have learned logarithms
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In a few days, our healthcare system will be overwhelmed and things get worse. much, much, worse.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

And when is Darwinism unemployed?
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From NYT.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Starting to get very steep. I hope I have enough food.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a timely thread.  I just crunched the numbers in a different thread and am eager to share. So good news everyone, the corona virus in the U.S. is following predictions, and not doing anything surprising -- as their article and the numbers below suggest.  Number of confirmed cases in US:

March 1: 65
March 4: 138 (2.1x March 1)
March 7: 401 (2.9x March 4)
March 10: 949 (2.4x March 7)
March 13: 2157 (2.3x March 10)
March 16: 4503 (2.1x March 13)
March 19: TBD -- but today is already up to 9269 (already 2.05x March 16)

Cases are indeed doubling in slightly less than three days.  I suspect the variation is solely tied to insufficient testing relative to actual spread.  If we extrapolate this out at a 2.2x rate every three days:

March 19: 9907
March 22: 21,795
March 25: 47,948
March 28: 105486
March 31: 232,068
April 3: 510,550
April 6: 1,123,209
April 9: 2,471,061
April 12: 5,436,333
April 15: 11,959,933
April 18: 26,311,853
April 21: 57,886,076
April 24: 127,349,369
April 27: 280,168,612

Population of the United States: ~330,000,000.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
stay out of Canada, eh
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The other fun fact I'll add -- the period between transmission and symptoms is average of 7 days.  That means the people getting confirmed on March 25 are likely those who got infected over the past few days.

Whether this thing peaks with hundreds of thousands of cases or millions of cases is going to depend on how effective people are RIGHT NOW with socially distancing for the next couple weeks.

If people don't have that come to Jesus about serious precautions until, say, April 5, it could make for an extra 20,000,000 infected even using the under-counted numbers above.  If in fact on March 19 there are 47,000 cases in the U.S., not 10,000 reported cases, then we hit over 1,000,000 infected by April 1, with the infection date for most of those people coming in less than a week.

Shiat's real, and is gonna get realer.  And it's going to happen FAST.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another data site that looks like it's updating more than daily:   https://www.worldometers.info/corona​vi​rus/
 
GungFu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I've been reading about people possibly not seeking medical assistance due being undocumented, illegal immigrant, no health insurance and things like that.

I don't know much about American healthcare, but that sounds scary af to me. Good Luck, America.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It gets really weird soon. healthcare systems get overwhelmed locally/regionally in the near future, then nationally not too long after that. Then the shiat hits the fan and your model goes to pot.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's a good point. 80% of the people infected probably won't seek medical help because they are young or they can't afford help, so they infect the rest. If you're over 60 the mortality rate of 15%. So bye-bye boomers.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I'd benchmark "soon" as "Saturday" in some of the more heavily impacted regions. Maybe Friday.  Here in the greater DC area, the elective surgery cancellations have started happening, and the parking lot triage tents are ready.  In New York, they sailed the USNS Comfort in to provide a floating hospital.

The only question in my mind is how long it takes to jump from multiple regional crisis areas to a full-on national crisis.  While the state-level figures are encouragingly low in a lot of places, it's almost 100% the case that those regions are low solely due to testing not happening.  Without real numbers, it's impossible to plot them on the curve and impossible to know when respirator-needy seniors are gonna start falling out of the sky and into their receiving bays.   Any way you slice it, it'd seem those regions are going to trail at most by two or three weeks.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Much like China's numbers or north Korea saying they don't have it at all, I never trusted the US numbers. It was clear that some of them were impossible given the interaction they have with other infected countries and regions.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Which is away indicative of a pandemic like this.  That is why most people can better tell the trends by changing the Y axis to a log basis.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Just by looking at the graph for the US, you can see the inconsistency in the data.  Not until we get more consistent testing (which should be soon) we we really know where we stack up.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boomers that survive will be superboomers, ready to take advantage the decreased population and their vast experience advantage.

Boomers together STRONG
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I noticed that too and agree completely. Testing was limited early on so that artificially flattened the curve and did disastrous damage. If this was only contained at the beginning instead of ignored, billions, of not trillions, of dollars could have been saved. Not to mention the lives. which, I expect will eventually include my wife and I.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So what is interesting to me is the "continental breakdown".

China, for obvious reasons, had a terrible time at first and then flattened after they took drastic measures (and probably had a good share of the population exposed and providing some immunity).  S. Korea is the model for what you should do, and it shows.

All of Europe seems to be very similar in their curves (in a bad way).  The US, unfortunately, is following similar trajectory.  What I'm interested in here is if there is a coastal vs. center of the country difference or a rural vs. urban vs. suburban.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That website is Fantastic!
COVID-19 is gonna suck!
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ya, that's the problem with a doubling function.  Day x, say, your local hospital is fine.  Day x+3, it's half full, plus normal patient load.  Day x+6, it's overcrowded.  After that, you're heading into Walking Dead territory in another three days :/
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
20% unemployment just to save 8M old Republicans that'll die soon anyway.

That's Trump's (dwindling) base, so he's gonna Fark the rest of us just to keep every last one of his voters alive until November.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is all of China just on complete lockdown right now?  I havent heard much about them since they said the dismantled their temporary hospitals last week.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Good idea. We are going to hit a shortage of ICU beds because we are one of the worst countries for aiming low, which is to say at past or present needs instead of future contingencies, aka Black Swans.

The next Big Bad Thing will be bigger than any historical bad thing because the future is chaotic, unpredictable and always the first to be fired when right wingers and ninnies make cuts.

But signs show we learned a lot from SARS in 2003, and we are going to learn a Helluva Lot from Coronavirus 19 in 2020-21.

We need enlightened, liberal and adaptive leaders. Fortunately, we did not elect a Donald Trump (except in Alberta, maybe BC, and Ontario (Doug Ford) but even that fat ninny-bastid seems to take advice way better than anybody in the Goop Party. We may do fine, but it's going to get hairy.

And we seemed to be so far ahead of the USA, when really were we choking like the Expos or the Maple Leafs/Blue Jays.

Oh well, may you live in interesting times like the rest of us poor farkers!
 
eiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The US doesn't have a healthcare system. Which is a big part of the problem.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FritzCat: That website is Fantastic!
COVID-19 is gonna suck!


Yeah, I think so too. I am amazing by all the sensible talk and ideas coming out of people all of a sudden. It's like a breaking dam, only in a good way. We finally have a stastical portrait of what's going on and apparently somebody is even sitting on Trump's head and making him say rightish, if not the right things. I think has been scared straight by his brush with Coronovirus and personal death. Just wait until the Goop start losing Senators to Coronavirus and not just retirement and quiting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It has two:  public and private. One law for the rich, and one law for the poor. A dual stream system for the 1% and the 99%.

But until the Republicans started dismantling the New Deal and Liberalism with their Neo-Liberal Reactionary Crap, both systems worked fairly well and fairly efficiently although at great cost because of the American habit of throwing money at problems and trusting experts.

But the Fever may have broken, the new generations are suddenly rising. They are young ninnies just like the Old Generations, but full of hope and spunk.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not too sure as we still have bandwidth in our healthcare system, though NY is getting shaky.  Hopefully, we can get thing sorted out on the testing front to be able to identify and isolate the hot spots.  Overall, we are pretty much on track with all the other countries, though this will be a challent.

Anyway, stay safe.  Hopefully you have a good support network where you are at.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: 20% unemployment just to save 8M old Republicans that'll die soon anyway.

That's Trump's (dwindling) base, so he's gonna Fark the rest of us just to keep every last one of his voters alive until November.


Not to mention two old Democratic Presidential Candidates.  Care to look who else is left in the race? ? ?
 
Rootus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

So what you are saying is that before summer we will be all done and getting back to work.

Those of us still alive, I mean.
 
