(The Daily Beast)   Sophie Trudeau gave Idris Elba COVID-19   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the deal with wives of Prime Ministers named Trudeau?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd practice inappropriate social distancing with Sophie Trudeau.

/ She'll be so thrilled to hear!
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, this explains the travel bans
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm high risk for complications of COVID... I'd seriously consider letting Idris Elba infect me, though. Mrowr.

socialitelife.comView Full Size
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I'd practice inappropriate social distancing with Sophie Trudeau.

/ She'll be so thrilled to hear!


Or you can try the poor man's version: Caroline Néron. Plus she's poor now.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: I'm high risk for complications of COVID... I'd seriously consider letting Idris Elba infect me, though. Mrowr.

[socialitelife.com image 850x478]


I wouldn't mind if he had a seat right on my face.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That biatch!

/not really
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they already shut off the tap water where y'all are?


/cuz y'all thirsty
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All Justin Trudeau gave me was herpes.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He kissed and told.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

firefly212: All Justin Trudeau gave me was herpes.


I wouldn't mind seeing Trudeau and Macron have some "international affairs", if you know what I mean...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tobcc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She should have called me.  I would have had less than 30 seconds of the most disappointing contact she ever had.
 
skinink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why is Mrs Trudeau messing around with Idris? She should be happy to be married to the black man she has.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He cured Sophie's jungle fever and all he got was this lousy COVID-19.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She seems like a blackface enthusiast.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: Why is Mrs Trudeau messing around with Idris? She should be happy to be married to the black man she has.


Hey if he's allowed to play the field, so can she.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He must have taken her to school and gave her the D.

/that's the best I have
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Justin wants to revenge-infect someone, I'd be willing to take one for the team.

/probably gonna catch it anyway
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: bobug: I'm high risk for complications of COVID... I'd seriously consider letting Idris Elba infect me, though. Mrowr.

[socialitelife.com image 850x478]

I wouldn't mind if he had a seat right on my face.


Look he is a handsome man but I think maybe I have seen enough of the internet today when I read someone wants to eat Idres Elbas ass.
 
floor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If there was ever a headline that needed to end in "..If you now what I mean." It was this one.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gettin' sick & gosh-darn tired of this 'Blame Canuckistan' merde.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You mean he didn't get it at the Jellicle Ball?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hendawg: You mean he didn't get it at the Jellicle Ball?


No, you need a mass gathering of people to spread this. There were no mass gatherings at Cats.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theflatline: Buttknuckle: bobug: I'm high risk for complications of COVID... I'd seriously consider letting Idris Elba infect me, though. Mrowr.

[socialitelife.com image 850x478]

I wouldn't mind if he had a seat right on my face.

Look he is a handsome man but I think maybe I have seen enough of the internet today when I read someone wants to eat Idres Elbas ass.


Better than having to listen to an ass.
 
