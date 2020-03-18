 Skip to content
(Politico)   Dr. Fauci was hustled into a dark limousine, some sort of taped mask over his mouth, and was later spotted heading rapidly through some snowy region   (politico.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the censorship begins.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wrong! I had next week for firing Fauci.
Silly me.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I was wrong! I had next week for firing Fauci.
Silly me.


If they fire him, they can't control if appears before Congress ( I think). If they assign him to managing cases in Guam, though...
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocked.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Due to the full Administration mobilization underway, we are instituting a temporary pause with respect to the involvement in hearings of government witnesses who are engaged in the coronavirus response," Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House legislative affairs official, wrote to top House committee aides. "Right now, the Executive Branch needs all of its resources directly focused on executing its day-to-day response to COVID-19."

Why should the White House even need to be involved? The CDC can brief the House of Representatives directly and fark whatever the White House wants.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be helpful if Congress were briefed by the CDC at least every other day, even it's only for five minutes to give updated stats.  Should not be a formal hearing process, but should be televised.  Congress also needs an administration spokesperson at least every other day to summarize the actions by all relevant agencies.

Congress can be far more reliably informed that way, rather than depending on Fox or Potweets, in order to warn and protect their districts with the most up-to-date info.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OooShiny: Might be helpful if Congress were briefed by the CDC at least every other day, even it's only for five minutes to give updated stats.  Should not be a formal hearing process, but should be televised.  Congress also needs an administration spokesperson at least every other day to summarize the actions by all relevant agencies.

Congress can be far more reliably informed that way, rather than depending on Fox or Potweets, in order to warn and protect their districts with the most up-to-date info.


If you think Trump* is gonna share his spotlight, you are sadly deluded. He is mass communicating here.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?


Nope.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?

Nope.


I ...my mind cant wrap itself around this.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it became clear that the Iraq invasion had not only burnt through the US all the goodwill in the Middle East that 9/11 had gotten us, but had made us even less popular than we had been before, the Bush Administration decided the solution was to hire a marketing person to go around the Middle East.

And now Trump is entirely concerned about marketing.

Why do GOP Presidents do that?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?


...can you make a 3 pointer?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?


Depends on how well connected you are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?


Well, to confirm what you died of, yes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: And the censorship begins.


Begins?
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?


Were do you think you are?  Worst Korea?

/I hear the gin ration is going up
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: OdradekRex: And the censorship begins.

Begins?


:)
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?

Well, to confirm what you died of, yes.


No, no...not even then.

Donnie's numbers are way too important for that kind of fake newsery.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that Hunter Biden thing...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With the way he stonewalls, Trump should get honorary membership in the Masons.

/got nothin'
//hear all weak
///vry the teal
 
Noseybonk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?


Testing is used to get out ahead of the problem and mitigate early. Pretty soon, testing will be irrelevant once enough of the population has it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to need some more Trump vodka to wash this down with.
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just saw on the news that they setup a drive-through corona virus test facility in the Atlanta area.

Fark: they only have 50 test kits on hand.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MrBallou: With the way he stonewalls, Trump should get honorary membership in the Masons.


Because the gays don't want him?

/also got nuthin'
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noseybonk: Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?

Testing is used to get out ahead of the problem and mitigate early. Pretty soon, testing will be irrelevant once enough of the population has it.


Not if they find antivirals or whatnot that will help. Then, testing is paramount, because you want to take those early in the course of things.

Of course, if it takes six days, all it's telling you is what's trying to kill you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Noseybonk: Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?

Testing is used to get out ahead of the problem and mitigate early. Pretty soon, testing will be irrelevant once enough of the population has it.


Not for people who are highly vulnerable, like my family for example.  I'm not going anywhere until all of your sorry asses are tested or we have a vaccine.

I plan to be here through 2021.

It'll be boring.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PopeyesTattoo: Just saw on the news that they setup a drive-through corona virus test facility in the Atlanta area.

Fark: they only have 50 test kits on hand.


We won't have a high volume low wait time test widely available until probably August / September.  It's going to be a loooong summer.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noseybonk: Marcus Aurelius: We're never getting a Coronavirus test, are we?

Testing is used to get out ahead of the problem and mitigate early. Pretty soon, testing will be irrelevant once enough of the population has it.


Testing positive does not change the treatment. It is only scientifically useful.
Testing negative does not confer a "Best By Date" or free pass.
Treatment is supportive and palliative.
Still no clearly effective anti-viral for this.

/ kindly review how the last minimally useful Tamiflu rollout went for swine flu.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: And the censorship begins.


Just remember: The most important thing to do during this international crisis is coordinate efforts among WHO, CDC and other bodies to fast-track a vaccine and help hospi--oh, sorry. I meant to say the most important thing to do during this international crisis is hold a bunch of time-consuming hearings to pick up where the Mueller Report and the impeachment left off.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This pause is effective immediately. It is intended to last for three weeks, through the end of March," Hutchinson added, emphasizing that the administration would "continue to offer full transparency to Congress and the American people."

LOL for f*ck's sake.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: OdradekRex: And the censorship begins.

Just remember: The most important thing to do during this international crisis is coordinate efforts among WHO, CDC and other bodies to fast-track a vaccine and help hospi--oh, sorry. I meant to say the most important thing to do during this international crisis is hold a bunch of time-consuming hearings to pick up where the Mueller Report and the impeachment left off.


No point now - Trump is Screwed, Blued, and Tattooed for November, unless he resigns in disgrace earlier.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The very nasty fake news media should focus on the many billions of people who *haven't* tested positive for the China Virus. Sad!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: When it became clear that the Iraq invasion had not only burnt through the US all the goodwill in the Middle East that 9/11 had gotten us, but had made us even less popular than we had been before, the Bush Administration decided the solution was to hire a marketing person to go around the Middle East.

And now Trump is entirely concerned about marketing.

Why do GOP Presidents do that?


Conservatives completely took over the party, and to them appearances are much more important than facts.
 
