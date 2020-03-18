 Skip to content
(The New York Times) Wealthy elites doing what wealthy elites do, ventilator edition
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could go wrong? Hoarding critical medical supplies/equipment is tradition in USA.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the better old days rich people would donate things like dialysis machines to a hospital so they would be there when they needed them and they would let the hospital use them.
Sure they would get a tax break and their name in the paper, but we little people got something
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we do a gofundme campaign to hire mercenaries to pay a visit to the rich farks who hoard medical supplies and ''deal'' with em?

/cause thats what they deserve
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Can we do a gofundme campaign to hire mercenaries to pay a visit to the rich farks who hoard medical supplies and ''deal'' with em?

/cause thats what they deserve


that's what this kind of behavior leads to.

The fact that a bunch of asypmtomatic NBA players got tested when there were symptomatic people waiting SHOULD be an actual crime.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Can we do a gofundme campaign to hire mercenaries to pay a visit to the rich farks who hoard medical supplies and ''deal'' with em?

/cause thats what they deserve


I'm all for ventilating them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Can we do a gofundme campaign to hire mercenaries to pay a visit to the rich farks who hoard medical supplies and ''deal'' with em?

/cause thats what they deserve


Just slip a 20 to the help to cough on them.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you NYT. Your BS 'oh, just register and it'll be free' means 'Oh, we will harass you to subscribe later on"
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: In the better old days rich people would donate things like dialysis machines to a hospital so they would be there when they needed them and they would let the hospital use them.
Sure they would get a tax break and their name in the paper, but we little people got something


That was when people were an actual resource, before spinmasters became a service covering the gaffes of the elites, long-term planning was jettisoned for this and next Friday's numbers and when a number of first-gen rich folks remembered their roots. And before St. Mammon's Hospital for Wealthy opened, having the best staff that doesn't treat poors.

"Fark you, I got mine" is now an acceptable response, from old money types and their idiot children born on shortstop to nouveau riche hip-hop stars, athletes and entertainers.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Screw you NYT. Your BS 'oh, just register and it'll be free' means 'Oh, we will harass you to subscribe later on"


I get around it by using the "Reader View" button on Firefox. Click the link and hit the button to the right of the search bar. If you have problems being fast enough with it, you can also hit F9.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The computerized, bedside machines can cost as much as $50,000.

Wouldn't it be nice if they could make something that wasn't computerized and didn't go ping! as often, but moved air and cost less than a car? Maybe there's a 1950s era design that's in the public domain and can be turned into instructions for CNC machines for distributed production.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Kiple, of Ventec, was on King5 News last night in Seattle and said exactly what the article did:
"He's even received inquiries from a number of wealthy individuals hoping to buy their own personal ventilators, a fallback plan in case the American hospital system buckles."

King5 didn't have the video posted yet when I checked earlier today.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they dont forget to put a lock on the fuse box downstairs.

Cuz it would be sad if their personal ventilator broke down because the power went out.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Headline is very misleading. Wealthy people are mentioned once in passing in a long article about how hard it is going to be to overcome the ventilator shortage.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hope they dont forget to put a lock on the fuse box downstairs.

Cuz it would be sad if their personal ventilator broke down because the power went out.


Yeap, prime opportunity to get rid of mom and dad and don't for three seconds think your ahole kids won't, the way they were raised. The nurse will probably happily look the other way, the way she/he was treated.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The computerized, bedside machines can cost as much as $50,000.

Wouldn't it be nice if they could make something that wasn't computerized and didn't go ping! as often, but moved air and cost less than a car? Maybe there's a 1950s era design that's in the public domain and can be turned into instructions for CNC machines for distributed production.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The computerized, bedside machines can cost as much as $50,000.

Wouldn't it be nice if they could make something that wasn't computerized and didn't go ping! as often, but moved air and cost less than a car? Maybe there's a 1950s era design that's in the public domain and can be turned into instructions for CNC machines for distributed production.


The issue is that then you're going to be needed a lot more nurses, techs and docs running around. Even with the fancy gizmo machines a specialist can only run so many.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, we should bring back manufacturing to the US, so that when countries stop the export of things we need, we can make it ourselves?  Or not need the import of important things from other places?

We have a solution to the short term problems.  Nukes.  Either the other places give us what we need, or we make sure a portion of their population doesn't get the gift of Wuhan.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump was asked about that in reference to tests today... "Why are NBA players without symptoms getting tests?"

Basically got back "Well, that is how those things go sometimes" (ie, "HA! HA! Rich people got theres suckas!")

THIS is the stupid shiat we shouldn't be accepting... the govt. can make sure tests get to who they need to go to... just like we commandeered the hand sanitizer from the idiot who bought 17k bottles, we can at a much higher level make sure we are only giving tests to the most necessary people.

This "oh Trump doesn't sound like a complete idiot now, how nice" is B.S.   Just because his curve is so low, doesn't mean we should still be accepting what is coming from him and pretty much his whole team other than Dr. Fauci as "acceptable".

And if we start to see Dr. Fauci start to get mush-mouthed, we are really in trouble.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Would CPAP machines help at all or is there a whole other aspect to ventilators that makes it unworkable?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: The issue is that then you're going to be needed a lot more nurses, techs and docs running around. Even with the fancy gizmo machines a specialist can only run so many.


I read an article the other day that mentioned a crash course in ventilator operation given to a variety of medical professionals including physicians, nurses, veterinarians, and I forget who else. Oddly enough, they said the vets did the best. I wonder if it's because vets tend to be far less specialized than medical doctors. They often do everything from routine appointments to intensive care to surgery and more, and on different species of animals. They have to have a wide variety of skills.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hope they dont forget to put a lock on the fuse box downstairs.

Cuz it would be sad if their personal ventilator broke down because the power went out.


You'd think the wealthy wouldn't still be using fuseboxes.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have a program to tape on the DVR.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Would CPAP machines help at all or is there a whole other aspect to ventilators that makes it unworkable?


It is a automated version of These. They probably could work something out.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does he still write?
jonathanjanz.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Oh no, no. He has health problems.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Time for Plan B Dude.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Would CPAP machines help at all or is there a whole other aspect to ventilators that makes it unworkable?


A ventilator is threaded down the patient's windpipe, and provides higher positive pressure than a CPAP machine (typically).
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that the nation that produced a gigaton of industry literally overnight to combat the Axis scourge in WW2 is having trouble making machines that can move air because of a patent troll?

The nation that builds so many advanced Abrams tanks in peacetime that Generals are shouting "enough already!" can't make a bedside machine?

I could go on.....our priorities are farked.  Burn it down and start over.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind declaring total war on COVID and rapidly converting the country's industry to build the devices and brew the medicine we need to fight it.

This nation hasn't seen a total war situation since the World Wars, we could use a reminder of what that's like. And we have an enemy that's not human, offers no moral ambiguity, and can be wiped out without issue.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NutWrench: Would CPAP machines help at all or is there a whole other aspect to ventilators that makes it unworkable?

A ventilator is threaded down the patient's windpipe, and provides higher positive pressure than a CPAP machine (typically).


Uumm, the words have been changed. "Ventilator" is commonly a mask delivery now. "Respirator" is an evil word associated with intubation. Machine is bi, delivery system identifies use.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: So you're telling me that the nation that produced a gigaton of industry literally overnight to combat the Axis scourge in WW2 is having trouble making machines that can move air because of a patent troll?

The nation that builds so many advanced Abrams tanks in peacetime that Generals are shouting "enough already!" can't make a bedside machine?

I could go on.....our priorities are farked.  Burn it down and start over.


Where are you getting this bit about patent trolls? TFA says the issue is obtaining all the parts which come from all over the world, plus having enough workers and factory space. If you need a boogeyman blame globalization for the parts being hard to get.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Turbo Cojones: So you're telling me that the nation that produced a gigaton of industry literally overnight to combat the Axis scourge in WW2 is having trouble making machines that can move air because of a patent troll?

The nation that builds so many advanced Abrams tanks in peacetime that Generals are shouting "enough already!" can't make a bedside machine?

I could go on.....our priorities are farked.  Burn it down and start over.

Where are you getting this bit about patent trolls? TFA says the issue is obtaining all the parts which come from all over the world, plus having enough workers and factory space. If you need a boogeyman blame globalization for the parts being hard to get.


I actually reread the article prepared to fantasize about going all Tyler Durden on some patent troll. LOL
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snocone: "Respirator" is an evil word associated with intubation


This has always been a respirator to me.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I have 3 of them :)
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: snocone: "Respirator" is an evil word associated with intubation

This has always been a respirator to me.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 198x217]
I have 3 of them :)


Yup, is now used that way.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The computerized, bedside machines can cost as much as $50,000.

Wouldn't it be nice if they could make something that wasn't computerized and didn't go ping! as often, but moved air and cost less than a car? Maybe there's a 1950s era design that's in the public domain and can be turned into instructions for CNC machines for distributed production.


Actually, the Army has emergency field ventilators that are computerized, but pretty low tech.  You have to set the amount of air by the persons height.  They can be used, but are considered a last choice option.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would a shop-vac run in reverse work?
 
