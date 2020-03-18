 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Three OAPs tell BBC they will spend coronavirus isolation time with one another, drunk on white wine and watching The Crown together. "Three bezzies who can't bear to self isolate alone"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OAP?

old angry person?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: OAP?

old angry person?


old age pensioner

Nanny Ogg would be proud!
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been drinking nothing but gin & tonics for the past week, and now they're saying malaria drugs work against coronavirus. I hope it's the quanine.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: SoundOfOneHandWanking: OAP?

old angry person?

old age pensioner

Nanny Ogg would be proud!


I was gonna guess Old Ass Pensioner, but the correct version sounds nicer.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to wonder if we are going to get a worse overall outcome due to the "shut down everything" and "buy all the toilet paper" response.  Specifically does the increased stress and less physical/mental activity affecting basically the entire population lead to a overall poorer health for population as a whole.  It would really be interesting to see a study after all this has passed to see if there's been an uptick in other ailments such as heart disease, depression, substance abuse, etc. and if the impact is worse than a "worst case" COVID19 outcome.  This is especially concerning if the effective shutdown of the economy lasts months instead of weeks.  I can envision a scenario where, even if the virus vanished tomorrow, the economy could come back much slower than the political will vanishes and the most vulnerable can't recover what little they have so we end up with more homeless, more malnourished, and more overall misery.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll beat each other to death within a week.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with OAP?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I've been drinking nothing but gin & tonics for the past week, and now they're saying malaria drugs work against coronavirus. I hope it's the quanine.


Better go hoard some gin and tonic water then...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: SoundOfOneHandWanking: OAP?

old angry person?

old age pensioner

Nanny Ogg would be proud!


The stupid kind that keep voting for Tories, hoping they'll bring "the good old days" back.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What language was the headline written in?
 
nervoust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Down with OAP?


Hell no, not me
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lithven: I'm starting to wonder if we are going to get a worse overall outcome due to the "shut down everything" and "buy all the toilet paper" response.  Specifically does the increased stress and less physical/mental activity affecting basically the entire population lead to a overall poorer health for population as a whole.  It would really be interesting to see a study after all this has passed to see if there's been an uptick in other ailments such as heart disease, depression, substance abuse, etc. and if the impact is worse than a "worst case" COVID19 outcome.  This is especially concerning if the effective shutdown of the economy lasts months instead of weeks.  I can envision a scenario where, even if the virus vanished tomorrow, the economy could come back much slower than the political will vanishes and the most vulnerable can't recover what little they have so we end up with more homeless, more malnourished, and more overall misery.


So far I witnessing more physical activity. Lot more walkers in the neighborhood and parks are more crowded.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagSeven: They'll beat each other to death within a week.


Or...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Picture of the three OAPs in question...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: SoundOfOneHandWanking: OAP?

old angry person?

old age pensioner

Nanny Ogg would be proud!


Nanny Ogg would have been right at home in Holmfirth with Compo, Foggy, and Clegg (the three Senile Delinquents I pictured above).

"Last of the Summer Wine" had a certain Discworld-ish quality to it.  Mainly Lancre.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: OAP?

old angry person?


Old-Arsed Person.

Not saying what BBC means.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dad bought a new one last week.. and no, thats not as empty as it is from just me
Fark user imageView Full Size


/dad: 'huh... look at that, magically a full one has appeared in the garage' - close enough to be a quote from 'The Big Cheese'
/yeah being a cheesehead^2 whose family name great grandpa chose that can be easily morphed i to 'Van Cheese'... 'From Cheese' if you will
//WI. Dutch. Which makes a 'square' thanks to 'cheesehead' at one point being a Dutch slurr. Family name makes me a cheesehead 'cubed.'
///could of chose 'Maasbommel' where he born instead of where he was just from. Im ok with that.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

