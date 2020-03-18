 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
90
    More: Fail, United States, United Kingdom, young people, Cold War, financial markets, Europe, Trump administration's coronavirus task force, Financial Times  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most likely scenario: People saw that the "new infection" numbers were dropping and thought that meant things were all better.  As a result, more people started going out again and getting infected.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Most likely scenario: People saw that the "new infection" numbers were dropping and thought that meant things were all better.  As a result, more people started going out again and getting infected.


That's my thought.  They made up their own all clear.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitigation by social distancing only works while people are actively avoiding each other. When numbers start to go down, people will poke their heads out of the ground and start the cycle all over again. And again. And again.

This will not go away until the world can be vaccinated. The next 18-24 months are gonna suck.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.


Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: SpaceyCat: Most likely scenario: People saw that the "new infection" numbers were dropping and thought that meant things were all better.  As a result, more people started going out again and getting infected.

That's my thought.  They made up their own all clear.


Hate to bring more bad news we are either going to have to accept the virus killing people or stay basically in lockdown until there is a vaccine. Maybe some breaks but from what I have read in the last 24 hours it would be like a month or two lockdown and then a month or two out.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Mitigation by social distancing only works while people are actively avoiding each other. When numbers start to go down, people will poke their heads out of the ground and start the cycle all over again. And again. And again.

This will not go away until the world can be vaccinated. The next 18-24 months are gonna suck.


Will we get everyone infected or vaccinated first?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if their populations are blaming their leaders, Trump himself, or the virus.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.


Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know why!
thumbsnap.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, anyone got info on UV disinfection? I haven't seen anything about that yet.

/not practical for hands and such, but watch all the post offices start installing lamps. . .
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend who sat on the Bush Administration SARS Task Force predicted "it will be back in the fall".  The reason?  80% of those who are infected show no symptoms, thus you get a spread to thousands in two weeks:
https://kottke.org/20/03/the-power-of​-​the-individual-in-an-exponential-crisi​s
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.


It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this not a dupe of "Coronavirus is back and it's infecting all of Asia, hey now, hey now, Coronavirus is back"?
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: GardenWeasel: Mitigation by social distancing only works while people are actively avoiding each other. When numbers start to go down, people will poke their heads out of the ground and start the cycle all over again. And again. And again.

This will not go away until the world can be vaccinated. The next 18-24 months are gonna suck.

Will we get everyone infected or vaccinated first?


Infected. 

Nature weans out the weak regardless of humanity's attempts to prevent it.  Life is a fight to the death and the weak or sick will lose first. Nature has no empathy.
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.


This plan won't work for longer than a month at most. People talking about 6-12 months are out of their minds.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.


Ya know what? I might even be okay with that.
This can't go on like this for months.  It's unsustainable  There will be social & economic collapse.  People will be taking to the streets without money and food.

At some point, I expect hard choices to be made.   We might have to keep big events closed for a while and tell those who are most at risk to social distance themselves.  Maybe restrict travel to and from certain areas, while the rest of us try and get back to normal.  Yeah, it'll spread, and it'll suck, but hopefully, those high risk people will keep their distance and take this seriously.

/sorry, Grandma.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.

It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.


Well problem is 20-30% of people never have symptoms soooooo better crank up the virus tests production to eleventy cause otherwise forget it.

We need to have the capacity to test EVERYONE once a day. Until we can do that, we're screwed.
 
Scythed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to get to a point where the socioeconomic effects of the quarantine are going to kill more people than the disease would have. The economy can't sustain this for longer than a few months, and there's absolutely no way that containment actually works out given the long incubation period and lack of symptoms in most of the people who are infected.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Hey, anyone got info on UV disinfection? I haven't seen anything about that yet.

/not practical for hands and such, but watch all the post offices start installing lamps. . .


Seems to work . 

https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50701725​/​ultraviolet-light-can-kill-the-novel-c​oronavirus-covid-19/
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.

It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.


This is the first time in my life I wouldn't mind being a Typhoid Mary.  I don't want to infect you all, but zero symptoms would be cool.

As opposed to hacking up 50% of my lung tissue.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.


My fear is we won't start it again. People will not understand the social distancing cycle over the next 18 months. We'll have done all of this for nothing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.


And if we do, I'd be willing to be most of them are 13 and under.

/children seem to be very asymptomatic, and if there are stealth carriers, them it'd be

Also adds to the self-quarantine problem. If I'm not that sick, but I don't know if it's CV, the people around me might not take my quarantine so seriously, even though just because *I* have a mild case, doesn't mean *they* will have a mild case. If I can get a positive test, the people around me will start taking the whole distance thing to heart.

/this is a daily battle
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said it before in another thread, but I'll say it here.

This is like trying to get rid of cockroaches. No matter how hard you try, viruses are always going to be there. We're going to have to figure out another way forward because hiding from everything isn't a viable solution.
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.

It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.


That's more than likely the case. For every case that gets tested, there could be 10s or 100s who haven't been tested at all. The 'death rates' we hear about aren't correct at all because we don't have good information. Lack of information leads to misunderstandings, and misunderstandings either lead to panic or apathy.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatevs, man. Life in containment ain't a life.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I said it before in another thread, but I'll say it here.

This is like trying to get rid of cockroaches. No matter how hard you try, viruses are always going to be there. We're going to have to figure out another way forward because hiding from everything isn't a viable solution.


Only benefit from social distancing is slowing the stream headed to the hospital. 

Its like ripping a bandaid off... do we go fast and infect everyone losing many or do we bankrupt the country to save peoples lives. 

Its painful no matter how we do it
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The link makes it sound as if these new cases were the result of people leaving Europe to go home - i.e. a screening/quarantine issue.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggam: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I said it before in another thread, but I'll say it here.

This is like trying to get rid of cockroaches. No matter how hard you try, viruses are always going to be there. We're going to have to figure out another way forward because hiding from everything isn't a viable solution.

Only benefit from social distancing is slowing the stream headed to the hospital. 

Its like ripping a bandaid off... do we go fast and infect everyone losing many or do we bankrupt the country to save peoples lives. 

Its painful no matter how we do it


Here's the problem that we're facing. We can't really be of help if no one has a job after we're done with this.

What we're doing might be noble, but nobility doesn't pay the bills.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Natalie Portmanteau: Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.

It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.

Well problem is 20-30% of people never have symptoms soooooo better crank up the virus tests production to eleventy cause otherwise forget it.

We need to have the capacity to test EVERYONE once a day. Until we can do that, we're screwed.


Actually a small study of 3000 of people in Italy revealed that 50% to 75% of those infected are asymptomatic.

In addition to the fact that the coronavirus might have been spreading and circulating globally since November 2019
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to accept the fact that people are going to die and there isn't much we can do about it.  It's that simple.  We can shut down everything, everyone can lose their home and go hungry while people still die, or we can accept that some of us aren't going to make it and for the good of everyone, life has to go on.  If you want to, stay home.  It's easier to take care of the few people that the virus will actually hurt than everyone.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: A friend who sat on the Bush Administration SARS Task Force predicted "it will be back in the fall".  The reason?  80% of those who are infected show no symptoms, thus you get a spread to thousands in two weeks:
https://kottke.org/20/03/the-power-of-​the-individual-in-an-exponential-crisi​s


If only there was a way for the government to find out who has it and who doesn't without having to be a wealthy celebrity or athlete.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bborchar: For every case that gets tested, there could be 10s or 100s who haven't been tested at all. The 'death rates' we hear about aren't correct at all because we don't have good information.


This is exactly it.  The 3% fatality rate or whatever it is isn't close to accurate.
That's among those who felt sick enough to go see a doctor, get tested, and then be classified as a Confirmed Case.

There are tens of thousands more walking around with this thing that have had nothing more than a scratchy throat for a couple of days.

Source: Family friend who is a doctor.  He said he believes this thing has been spreading around the US for a lot longer than we all realize and has mostly been brushed off as a bad cold.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.


The more the idiot does that, the more of the sickly, elderly fans of Derpy Donald's hate will die choking on their own lungs.  The rest of us know to not take advice from morons.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: Whatevs, man. Life in containment ain't a life.


It's better than the hell that is other people.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: We have to accept the fact that people are going to die and there isn't much we can do about it.  It's that simple.


We have to accept not only that people are going to die but also that old people will die, at home, from pneumonia, with minimal treatment options. Like we did for all of human existence prior to the 1950s. It won't be fun but, unlike the current 'plan', we'll probably handle it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggam: meat0918: GardenWeasel: Mitigation by social distancing only works while people are actively avoiding each other. When numbers start to go down, people will poke their heads out of the ground and start the cycle all over again. And again. And again.

This will not go away until the world can be vaccinated. The next 18-24 months are gonna suck.

Will we get everyone infected or vaccinated first?

Infected. 

Nature weans out the weak regardless of humanity's attempts to prevent it.  Life is a fight to the death and the weak or sick will lose first. Nature has no empathy.


I think that is what it probably is going to have to be.  We've sustained lots of weak people with modern medicine but Nature, uhhhh....finds a way.
 
bborchar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scythed: We're going to get to a point where the socioeconomic effects of the quarantine are going to kill more people than the disease would have. The economy can't sustain this for longer than a few months, and there's absolutely no way that containment actually works out given the long incubation period and lack of symptoms in most of the people who are infected.


There's also the devastating effects on people who already deal with depression, mental illness and seasonal disorders. And depression numbers will skyrocket. There has to be a happy medium between nationwide house arrest and 'everything's okay!' I have a good friend who already deals with severe depression...I'm very worried about her because she's already dealing with marital issues and this will put a massive strain on her mental health.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I wonder if their populations are blaming their leaders, Trump himself, or the virus.


In all fairness to countries all around the world. Everyone screwed this up in new and exciting ways.

However, Trump is not helping by stirring up his usual cauldron of hate and flinging the contents around willy-nilly. Yeah, so China made mistakes. Trump made about a month of mistakes more.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I said it before in another thread, but I'll say it here.

This is like trying to get rid of cockroaches. No matter how hard you try, viruses are always going to be there. We're going to have to figure out another way forward because hiding from everything isn't a viable solution.


It's not, because a virus can be pushed back into the wildlife that it came from.  Ban eating wild animals, and ban travel from countries that refuse to do this, and a lot of this goes away.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus was hungry again an hour later?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bborchar: Natalie Portmanteau: Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.

It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.

That's more than likely the case. For every case that gets tested, there could be 10s or 100s who haven't been tested at all. The 'death rates' we hear about aren't correct at all because we don't have good information. Lack of information leads to misunderstandings, and misunderstandings either lead to panic or apathy.


It's a little freaky even if it turns out that the actually death rate is .01% because we all already have it.
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one that is suspicious that China has all but completely stopped the rate of new infections, and is close to considering the virus eradicated?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bborchar: Scythed: We're going to get to a point where the socioeconomic effects of the quarantine are going to kill more people than the disease would have. The economy can't sustain this for longer than a few months, and there's absolutely no way that containment actually works out given the long incubation period and lack of symptoms in most of the people who are infected.

There's also the devastating effects on people who already deal with depression, mental illness and seasonal disorders. And depression numbers will skyrocket. There has to be a happy medium between nationwide house arrest and 'everything's okay!' I have a good friend who already deals with severe depression...I'm very worried about her because she's already dealing with marital issues and this will put a massive strain on her mental health.


Those people need to get into VR.  If you can't handle being a shut-in, and aren't one of the complete morons who think that this is all a joke, VR is the answer.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: bborchar: Natalie Portmanteau: Peki: lolmao500: Unobtanium: Great. After the two week period of curve-flattening is done, the rotted yam in Chief will declare everything is great again, and then we'll start this shiat all over again.

Which is why we need a new plan. This plan wont work. And we cant shut down the economy for 2 years till we have a vaccine and vaccinate people en masse if we ever have one.

Wait for Italy's numbers before we declare all is lost. South Korea didn't do Italy's lockdown. So yeah, like the other poster up there said, it could be that South Koreans got complacent and let their guards down. You see the numbers creep back up in Italy and then we need to look REALLY hard at how long the shiat is lasting on surfaces and whether something like even the mail could be implicated.

It could also be that the people who have no symptoms at all aren't getting tested.

We could just have thousands of coronavirus typhoid Marys wandering around.

That's more than likely the case. For every case that gets tested, there could be 10s or 100s who haven't been tested at all. The 'death rates' we hear about aren't correct at all because we don't have good information. Lack of information leads to misunderstandings, and misunderstandings either lead to panic or apathy.

It's a little freaky even if it turns out that the actually death rate is .01% because we all already have it.


death rate is impacted mainly by the number of available ventilators... most folks will survive with one... even the really sick / weak
 
Malenfant
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Spindle: Am I the only one that is suspicious that China has all but completely stopped the rate of new infections, and is close to considering the virus eradicated?


No.  Paranoia runs rampant in 30% of Americans, and I expect the number is similar elsewhere, so even if China has this under control, there will be suspicious people.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spindle: Am I the only one that is suspicious that China has all but completely stopped the rate of new infections, and is close to considering the virus eradicated?


Nope. And their efforts to chase out even more western journalists during a global pandemic will sure help control information even more.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spindle: Am I the only one that is suspicious that China has all but completely stopped the rate of new infections, and is close to considering the virus eradicated?


No, you're not the only one.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Spindle: Am I the only one that is suspicious that China has all but completely stopped the rate of new infections, and is close to considering the virus eradicated?

No.  Paranoia runs rampant in 30% of Americans, and I expect the number is similar elsewhere, so even if China has this under control, there will be suspicious people.


Is it paranoia when the govt really is out to get you ?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Most likely scenario: People saw that the "new infection" numbers were dropping and thought that meant things were all better.  As a result, more people started going out again and getting infected.


Or new points of entry occurred. The present outbreak was mostly a single point of failure. They may have missed some.
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.