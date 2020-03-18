 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Navy to deploy hospital ship once they find the three missing pieces   (nypost.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Nothing To See Here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a trap . . . .
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would deploy it to Wyoming before helping NYC.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whitebirdrising.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll ask Dr Spin first
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to know that there's a hospital ship on the west coast that could be deployed as well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of these are available.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they won't deploy that, no way...it is really bad PR to deploy that for our country, it is totally great PR when we park that or an aircraft carrier off the coast of some 3rd world country
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but, sanctuary city so sucks to be you.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump described them as big white ships with a red cross, no discussion about capabilities or what they could do but
They are
HUGE
& WHITE
 
flynn80
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Toe Jam and Earl to the rescue.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't go weakening the operational capabilities of the US military in the midst of these troubling times. Russia, still claiming COVID-19 is no big deal, will invade former Soviet republics at the first sign of weakness.
 
fark account name
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Plenty of these are available.

[Fark user image 799x599]


I heard you like boats so I put boats in your boat
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Found them.
portablepress.comView Full Size
 
CBob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sadly, it seems we cannot deploy the BLU-82 which would also help.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Trump described them as big white ships with a red cross, no discussion about capabilities or what they could do but
They are
HUGE
& WHITE


Well, that is what his supporters look for in leaders.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 515x471]

[Fark user image 517x295]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Found them.
[portablepress.com image 800x354]


Useless without instructions

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Missing pieces? Did the front fall off?
 
NEDM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Plenty of these are available.

[Fark user image image 799x599]


Those aren't specialized hospital ships, with the facilities to match.

Also, while I understand "fark the rich" , I'd rather not give Donald Trump the precident that he can seize private property for "national security" whenever he likes.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Missing pieces? Did the front fall off?


Drat! Beat me to it!
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Yeah, don't go weakening the operational capabilities of the US military in the midst of these troubling times. Russia, still claiming COVID-19 is no big deal, will invade former Soviet republics at the first sign of weakness.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Standard drill when there is pressure to "do something" inside the beltway.  Strip the Navy hospitals (mainly San Diego and Portsmouth, VA) activate the reserves to backfill the hospitals so active duty can deploy on the ships.  Ships deploy- ships do almost nothing because reasons.  Declare victory, show good news pictures treating a sick kid or painting a school, award medals.  Repeat
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

