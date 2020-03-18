 Skip to content
(Patheos)   For some completely mysterious and inexplicable reason, the National Day of Prayer didn't work. Jesus sought for questioning   (patheos.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates amputees why would you think he likes sick people?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's supposed to be thoughts and prayers, not just prayers.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They haven't figured out they are praying to the wrong god(s) yet?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an old Carlin routine from the 70s

Someone dies and they say it's God's will.  I say, lets go get this guy God. That's the 10th person he killed this week!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What day was it?

I couldn't get beyond the paywall
 
synithium
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe we could ask Obama to come back and run the government as an independent contractor?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I really want to ask these people: what's the difference between Dog acting in mysterious ways, and Dog punishing us?

If I were a religious man in the world of politics, I would've taken the fact that Texas got its first rain after Rick Perry left office as a sign.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disagree. Jesus answers all prayers. It's just that (per all my pastors growing up) he can answer a prayer with "yes, no, or wait."

This is suspiciously similar to the responses I got the one time I tried praying to a half-empty jug of spoiled milk, but regardless, apparently Jesus/milk jug said "no" this time.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Something something Joe Pesci
 
danvon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In this instance, the getting off your knees and doing something entails sitting at your home, and not running around like an idiot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you're a religious person, God gave you hands and a brain, and expects you to use them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I really want to ask these people: what's the difference between Dog acting in mysterious ways, and Dog punishing us?

If I were a religious man in the world of politics, I would've taken the fact that Texas got its first rain after Rick Perry left office as a sign.


BLASPHEMY!  Rick Perry is a Republican, and he was doing god's will!  The rain came because good god-feraing people prayed for it.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because the really important thing right now is to feel superior to others.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wrong Jesus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's God's will. Let us prey.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Old and busted: being mad at your god for your lot in life.

new and shiny: being mad at someone elses
 
xalres
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really? A bunch of deluded morons with Daddy issues sitting around and thinking at Daddy to fix things didn't work?

JohnAnnArbor: Because the really important thing right now is to feel superior to others.


The important thing is to point out when the people who're supposed to be farking leading during this crisis suggest we all sit and do nothing as a remedy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The tithing came in under projections.  God said "If I don't get me numbers, I'll walk.  Don't care if it's in pre-production or when the talking monkeys are walking out of the church.  If I don't see green, I'm out of here."

And he's God so he can.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]

Something something Joe Pesci


Joe Pesci gets shiat done!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump likes gods who do not fail to do exactly what they promise.

Like Lucifer, Satan, Belial and Mammon, for example.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am sure the National Day of Prayer would be cancelled if Trump meant this prayer:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Yeah, I know, technically Trump has to pretend to mean all types of prayers in general
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those in the cadre of charlatans surrounding donnie don't really believe prayer will bring anything more than $ to line their pockets. They're cut from the same cloth as donnie himself.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They've claiming it would have been  worse  without prayer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldRod: Snapper Carr: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]

Something something Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci gets shiat done!


I was wondering how he is doing. I Googled. He looks fine to me. He was in The Irshman (2019). He played an Italian.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Jesus sought for questioning"

He's busy right now, dudes on vacation letting off steam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: They've claiming it would have been  worse  without prayer.


I argue that it is worse *with* prayer

Prove me wrong!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: OldRod: Snapper Carr: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x478]

Something something Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci gets shiat done!

I was wondering how he is doing. I Googled. He looks fine to me. He was in The Irshman (2019). He played an Italian.


Joe Pesci is the AC/DC of acting. He only knows one song, but he's really good at playing it so it seems like a whole catalog of music.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nitropissering: "Jesus sought for questioning"

He's busy right now, dudes on vacation letting off steam.

[Fark user image 640x409]


I kind of want to ask more about this... but in a way I really don't think I want to know
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

enry: It's supposed to be thoughts and prayers, not just prayers.


"Thoughts" are not their strong suit.
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
before and after the National Day of Prayer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nitropissering: "Jesus sought for questioning"

He's busy right now, dudes on vacation letting off steam.


Damn!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time for another Florida gubernatorial race already?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've pretty much been praying Psalm 109:8 every day since November 2016. Hasn't worked.
 
drxym
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The National Day of Wishful Thinking will sort things out
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The tithing came in under projections.  God said "If I don't get me numbers, I'll walk.  Don't care if it's in pre-production or when the talking monkeys are walking out of the church.  If I don't see green, I'm out of here."

And he's God so he can.


Meh, he never did shiat anyway
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't decide which meme to post, so I'll post both.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
