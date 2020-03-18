 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   GOP hack: "Blame me - and all the other Republicans who aided and abetted and, yes, benefited from protecting a political party that has become dangerous to America. Some of us knew better. But we built this moment. And then we looked the other way"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh we do blame we do.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not apologizing. He's bragging.

Even if he's saying it has led to the current crisis, the hidden message is that they can do it again anytime they want to.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a crisis to focus the mind.

Too bad it usually requires one.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: He's not apologizing. He's bragging.

Even if he's saying it has led to the current crisis, the hidden message is that they can do it again anytime they want to.



And they would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for the meddling virus.

/actually, they probably will.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should drain the swamp.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The politics page is invading the main page.

Throw toilet paper!  Throw toilet paper!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Maybe we should drain the swamp.


With nothing much else to do, perhaps it's time to start building guillotines?
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years from now history will be talking about the Obamavirus.

How many fingers am I holding up?

(That was a quote from 1984. Actually, I'm holding up two middle fingers. )
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I admitted it and evrything. We good?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from all that, how was your nap Mr. Van Winkle?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MrBallou: He's not apologizing. He's bragging.

Even if he's saying it has led to the current crisis, the hidden message is that they can do it again anytime they want to.


And this is why America is well and truly Trumped.  Even if you elect Obama 2.0 and he fixes everything, in 8 years you will just elect another dumber-ass that will screw everything up again.  The world can no loner trust the US.

You went Regan-Bush-Bush-Trump.

See a trend here?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

allears: "So I admitted it and evrything. We good?"


"Buy my book, coming out next month"
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: The politics page is invading the main page.

Throw toilet paper!  Throw toilet paper!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Catch!
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Your recompense for this situation would be your own death by Covid-19.  When that occurs, we'll likely piss on your grave a little less.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
  WaPo Opinion writer?

    
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well it's really farking sad it took a crisis of this magnitude to make you realize the rest of us weren't screaming at you just because we were mean libz who hated Trump. Good for you. Here's a cookie.

Now you wanna help pick up the pieces of the mess you made, or are you still going to stand in the way?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: WaPo Opinion writer?

  [media.giphy.com image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


Apostasy from the cult renders them all RINOs.  We get it.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd just like to say...fark you and the horse you rode in on. You were warned, repeatedly, over decades. And you still let it happen because power was more important than principle.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Republicans create huge deficits for future generations, then lose elections because of it, the Democrats use budget cuts and taxes to reduce deficits, then get blamed by the Republicans for a bad economy and liberal policies including abortions, they then lose elections to Republicans who create huge deficits!

/rinse and repeat
/rinse and threepeat
// In TrumpMerica, the $1000 bill is the new $20
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Begoggle: Maybe we should drain the swamp.

With nothing much else to do, perhaps it's time to start building guillotines?


It's looooong past time.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok. No problem.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Republicans create huge deficits for future generations, then lose elections because of it, the Democrats use budget cuts and taxes to reduce deficits,


Republicans were howling when Clinton was paying down the debt. THE GUMMINT GOT TOO MUCH OF YORE MONEY!!!! THEY GOT TOO MUCH!!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's all I wanted to hear.

Now if every conservative and Republican, Tory and Conservative, etc, repeats this confession and repents their sins and reforms, I would be content not to have them all rounded up and shot.

Repent, sinners. You know that when you are faced with an existential crisis such as extinction, you can do it if you try.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this is my shocked face.  we all predicted this, now it is slowly happening, and now everyone is having buyer's remorse.

to use sports to analogize to the real crisis going on is a bit of a stretch, but I've compared this long-predicted eventuality to how the sportswriters handled the MLB steroid issue;  the writers, tv folks, those close to the game, they farking knew people were juicing left and right, and no one said anything.  same thing here.  everyone knew something farked up was going on and no one wanted to be The One to speak out.  And back to the sportswriters, after the "secret" got out, the various Peter Gammons and Buster Olneys, etc., it was the rending of garments, chest beating apologies, "i feel like such an idiot that I never noticed this", "how could this have gone on so long without us knowing?", and so on.  bull farken shiat.  you knew.  you farkin knew.

and only now have you found jesus.  go fark yourselves sideways.  you had the chance but moreso, the obligation to speak up but you chose political expedience / convenience over what was best for America.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd like to read this piece.  It's relevant to my interests.  Sadly, paywall.

I will continue to live in ignorance.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

patcarew: 10 years from now history will be talking about the Obamavirus.



In his presser, today, in the context of what he said, Trump tried to blame Obama.  Using the old, patented, "...some people say there's someone who's to blame... but it isn't me..."
 
Sentient
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We are blaming you. And looking hopefully forward to being in a position to not just complain, but actually do something about it.

Maybe COVID will take care of enough of you that we'll have that opportunity.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If he wants forgiveness, he can blow his brains out after writing a will that leaves everything to the local food bank and not one cent for his family
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
By George! I think the American people have got it!

I feel an old-timey Musical song coming on. Time to go lie down.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Cdr.Murdock: The politics page is invading the main page.

Throw toilet paper!  Throw toilet paper!

[Fark user image 425x318]
Catch!


That's a paper towel roll.

I can't wipe my ass with that...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Zeb Hesselgresser: WaPo Opinion writer?

[media.giphy.com image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]

Apostasy from the cult renders them all RINOs.  We get it.


It really does, look at home much rage there was at McCain, and now Romney. Independent thought isn't looked upon kindly over in Trumplandia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I'd like to read this piece.  It's relevant to my interests.  Sadly, paywall.

I will continue to live in ignorance.


They say that ignorance is bliss. In many cases, this is the exact opposite of the truth, but when it comes to paywalls, they are probably right. Console yourself.
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is the obvious tag hacking up a lung because Typhoid Trump wouldn't let it get tested because he was worried about his poll numbers?
 
mdarius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The GOP lies.
Gosh, I'm so disillusioned now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When Trump has hired and fired the worst person in Ameri-ka-ka besides himself, there will be nobody else left to hire and fire.

You're fired Mr. Trump! Turn off the lights on the way out. There are no more brains in your bestest brain trust who can do that, although many dogs and cats have learned the trick.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't see any Republicans eating bat soup
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's nice when they'll at least admit it. I don't know how much good that does us escaping from the clutches of the Frankenstein monster they created which terrorizes us all, and threatens our future... but hey, at least a few are admitting their role. Baby steps, I guess.
 
Victoly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OK, and?  What are you doing about it?  Nothing?  OK, then.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: OK, and?  What are you doing about it?  Nothing?  OK, then.


Looks like he wrote a book... that they'd like you to buy...
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He ate his own face, he can go fark his own self.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actual living, breathing scum.

That's what trump, his family and his supporters are.
 
neongoats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I don't see any Republicans eating bat soup


Nah, they're just on national tv calling all of this a hoax, right up until they moment they aren't. Then, instead of noticing America's limp, flaccid, barely there Weeners, they go right to the "kung flu" shiat and start going on forums demanding china pay reparations for virus.

right wingers: the farking worst, always, even(maybe especially) in a crisis.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're not squaresies mother farker. Start campaigning for Dems with greater enthusiasm than you did for Republicans, sell everything you own, give it to the poor, and then maybe we'll be closer to even.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gadian: Your recompense for this situation would be your own death by Covid-19.  When that occurs, we'll likely piss on your grave a little less.


This.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pay for your own dom, freeloader.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: this is my shocked face.  we all predicted this, now it is slowly happening, and now everyone is having buyer's remorse.


We have been telling these morans this for two generations now, ever since the days of Nixon and Watergate.
They voted for "morning in America" instead of Carter the next go around - twice. The voted for his vice after that. Clinton was voted in the next time to clean up the mess, then the former vice's kid was voted in and farked things up so badly that a black man - as qualified and smart as he proved himself to be - was actually elected the next time. Because of the hatred of that black man an orange slathered game show host and con artist was elected in 2016.

I have watched this since I was a young kid. They have no idea what remorse truly is, but I suspect this time they will learn. And then they will forget by the next election.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hammettman: patcarew: 10 years from now history will be talking about the Obamavirus.


In his presser, today, in the context of what he said, Trump tried to blame Obama.  Using the old, patented, "...some people say there's someone who's to blame... but it isn't me..."


It's the reverse Jimmy Buffet defense
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


