(Marketwatch) NewsFlash Attention NYSE traders. Due to someone pulling the emergency circuit brake, we will be delayed for 15 minutes. Thank you for riding the NYSE   (marketwatch.com) divider line
182
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing. Every time Trump was at the podium, another little drop. Towards the end, I was literally screaming at him to shut up.

Oh well.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's your 409k doing now, trump-humpers?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...at least everyone knows how great he is after he reminded us for the billionth time. Totally worth it.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for those with 401k's, but gambling on the stock exchange is gambling no matter how the money gets into the slot machine.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we admit that maybe the wiring in this household is just all sorts of farked up?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJIA

19,531.53 −1,705.85 (8.03%)
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please stop Trump from attending every daily briefing?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not normal.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop the ride! I want off!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"limit down" the new drinking game that is sweeping america.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, at some point some rich bastard is going to figure out that the market tanks every time Orange Foolius opens his yap.

I wonder how low it will go before certain Republican senators' owners start putting in calls?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but Obama...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: How's your 409k doing now, trump-humpers?


It dropped.  My 409k turned into a big Mac and with fries.  Only a medium though.  By end of the day it may be worth only a small.  I'll be lucky if I have a dollar menu burger left tomorrow morning.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donnie. If this keeps happening whenever you speak, maybe you should just stop speaking
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our President, Right or Wrong. (The Wronger the Better.)
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made this earlier for another thread so a few hours out of date but still relevant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans said I was supposed to forgive everything Trump did, because of how good he was for the markets. I was supposed to forgive racism. I was supposed to forgive misogyny. I was supposed to forgive incompetence. I was supposed to forgive constant lying. I was even supposed to forgive plainly unlawful corruption... and now even the market has had enough of their bullshiat.

They sent a cut-rate gameshow host to lead the nation against a pandemic, and I'll never forgive them. We're gonna lose more people to their hubris than we've lost to all of the wars since WW2, combined.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aww it's doing that thing again!
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't this happened like 3 times in the past week or so?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Time to bail out Wall Street!
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: You know, at some point some rich bastard is going to figure out that the market tanks every time Orange Foolius opens his yap.

I wonder how low it will go before certain Republican senators' owners start putting in calls?


I'm waiting for the moment his backers are all convinced to start calling in his debts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far my mutual funds are in the positive zone, just barely, most of them. But they go up slower than Tim Conway's Slow Old Man Character delivering a human heart to a surgeon in Hong Kong.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say he should resign, but that kind of government change in the middle of all this would wreck the markets even more. Maybe he can sit quietly in a corner and speak when spoken to.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Hasn't this happened like 3 times in the past week or so?


Yes, at this point the stock market has more down time than the McDonalds ice cream machine.
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy the argument that all of the businesses in the world are suddenly worth 2/3 of what they were worth at the start of March.  Yeah, we are going to have a it of a slowdown, but business assets like factories, warehouses, product designs, software, developed supply chains, etc. didn't lose their desirability.  We might ship a bit less this quarter, we might buy a bit less, but long term we won't be all that different.
 
Jubeebee [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we get to find out what happens when you put 90+% of the world economy on a globalized, fossil-energy-dependent web of JIT supply chains and then close all of the borders and tell everyone to stop moving all at once.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just a poor person without hope for retirement. The stock market isn't for me, who's employer doesn't do 401k. The Casino? Yeah that's where the real money is at.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: dracos31: How's your 409k doing now, trump-humpers?

It dropped.  My 409k turned into a big Mac and with fries.  Only a medium though.  By end of the day it may be worth only a small.  I'll be lucky if I have a dollar menu burger left tomorrow morning.


The good news is a large beverage is the same price as the medium. So you got that going for you.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skyler White SHUT UP
Youtube UosZ4mXL8EI
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Republicans and Big Finance loved the 2008 crash so much they have saved all of the money given to the Too Big to Fails to do it again with a Republican Stooge in the White House and the Senate packed with other stooges.

It's the only way to make a big easy profit when you are trashing jobs, economies, countries, and worlds.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Dow is now BELOW what it was when Trump took office. Thanks, Obama.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm imagining the Wall Street traders as the poor guy in the Expanse who flew through the Ring when it hit the brakes on him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Amazing. Every time Trump was at the podium, another little drop. Towards the end, I was literally screaming at him to shut up.

Oh well.


You'd think they would start telling him the presser is in a different room just to shut him up...

/as stated in a thread that didn't go green, that press conference either gave me a stroke or an eye twitch...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting aside the politics in this, we are facing a major economic contraction because of this virus. The actions we've taken to try to stem its spread have gutted the restaurant and entertainment industries. Discretionary spending is way down. Only staples and (ridiculously) toilet paper purchases are way up as people start hoarding.

Investors are expecting terrible earnings in the coming quarters, and pulling money out of the market and stashing it into pillowcases (or into overseas currencies). Hell, even gold and treasuries are heading the wrong direction if people were looking to them as safe harbors.

We are truly screwed for the foreseeable future. People will be out of work and it'll take significant government resources to keep people from plunging into poverty.

I hope the next administration looks deeply into our military spending and finds cuts in that budget that can be used elsewhere.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting and stopping all the time I wonder if any of those traders will sue Trump for any back problems from starting and stopping so suddenly all the time?
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: downstairs: Hasn't this happened like 3 times in the past week or so?

Yes, at this point the stock market has more down time than the McDonalds ice cream machine

subby's mom

I'm done here...
 
LordJiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the market's gains since Trump took office are gone, and we're still trending downward. All of Trump's talking points about "his" "great" economy have gone right down the crapper.

And since we've already injected trillions into the markets, gutted taxes, and lowered the Fed's interest rates to 0, we have no real tools to soften the blow.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: How's your 409k doing now, trump-humpers?


I don't really regret my 409-heavy portfolio right now.

ipcdn.freshop.comView Full Size
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cide1: I don't buy the argument that all of the businesses in the world are suddenly worth 2/3 of what they were worth at the start of March.  Yeah, we are going to have a it of a slowdown, but business assets like factories, warehouses, product designs, software, developed supply chains, etc. didn't lose their desirability.  We might ship a bit less this quarter, we might buy a bit less, but long term we won't be all that different.


But they were valued as such, even if that value had all the substance of a unicorn fart, and they leveraged the holy farking hell out of it and now can't make payments on loans they received based on their inflated value.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold President Business dude!

s.abcnews.comView Full Size


They say he went to Wharton and shiat.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If y'all can get me close enough I'll cough and possibly puke on him.

/I have all the symptoms as of last night.
//Terrified for my wife and daughter who have severe asthma.
///Time to burn the GOP to the ground...literally.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cide1: I don't buy the argument that all of the businesses in the world are suddenly worth 2/3 of what they were worth at the start of March.  Yeah, we are going to have a it of a slowdown, but business assets like factories, warehouses, product designs, software, developed supply chains, etc. didn't lose their desirability.  We might ship a bit less this quarter, we might buy a bit less, but long term we won't be all that different.


Stocks were over valued by +/- 40%.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This has been CNBC's cover photo all morning. Caption contest?
 
