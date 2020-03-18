 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Smoking hot "World's Most Identical Twins" share a bed AND a boyfriend (w/pics)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
79
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<b>Subby</b> has a very different definition of "smoking hot" than I do. They look creepy AF to me.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Do they just post this article once a year?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Not undoing my adblocker just to see these "smoking hot" twins.  Someone describe them to me please
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldRod: Not undoing my adblocker just to see these "smoking hot" twins.  Someone describe them to me please


Fark user imageView Full Size

Like this but with fatter asses.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: <b>Subby</b> has a very different definition of "smoking hot" than I do. They look creepy AF to me.


No wonder they share a boyfriend as he may be the only guy on Earth the finds them attractive.
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: OldRod: Not undoing my adblocker just to see these "smoking hot" twins.  Someone describe them to me please

[Fark user image 299x168]
Like this but with fatter asses.


The filter does make them look more airbrushed than 70's Playboy spreads
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This being Daily Fail, I now doubt. Full stop.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For working out 6 hours a day they certainly don't look toned
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus how many times do I have to hear about these women? This is like the third article in 2 years.
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their noses are different.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The same chick twice at the same time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A pair of twins who have been dubbed 'the most identical in the world' have revealed they only eat one meal a day and work out for six hours everyday.

Complete bullshiat.  If you've worked out for an hour a day and eaten 3 meals a day, you only need to look at them to know that this is bullshiat.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x314]


MUCH better!
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr.Poops: For working out 6 hours a day they certainly don't look toned


Abs are made in the kitchen.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Smoking hot? No but I can help with that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Come play with us Danny!"
 
overthinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When she is only half as hot as what you'd go for, she gets her sister involved since two halves make a whole.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Samfucious: The same chick twice at the same time.


Hawt!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr.Poops: For working out 6 hours a day they certainly don't look toned


Dude, it's just code for getting railed by "Ben".
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: <b>Subby</b> has a very different definition of "smoking hot" than I do. They look creepy AF to me.


its creepy AF how they hold the phone, exactly the same way, in every picture. I bet the dude is little more than a side show.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That looks like some high maintenance.  Good luck, Ben.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
104 Ads.  You bet I'm blocking ads on that site.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a crazy/hot graph with a 3rd dimension.

(working now, don't have time to draw it)
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This being Daily Fail, I now doubt. Full stop.


Great.  Now I don't believe in the existence of twins or the world.  Even the concept of "most" is in doubt.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.madametussauds.com/
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
O_o o_O
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
do they get a 2-for-1 deal on the plastic surgery?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess they must really like those 2 for 1 plastic surgery Groupon deals.

/they have crossed over into uncanny valley territory, IMHO
 
drayno76
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a few friends with very high maintenance partners.  I often hear them complaining about massive makeup bills or three pairs of shoes per week because "pretty."  I also has a friend who has a Lotus which he won't take out on the road, only drives on the track, and costs more to maintain than my car payment + insurance before we even talk about his costs for those. 

These guys are smart, they only have 1 each to deal with.  Even they admit that having 2 would be a completely maddening prospect.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Creepy looking women are now considered hot.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Smoking hot you say? Let's see...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess they must really like those 2 for 1 plastic surgery Groupon deals.

/they have crossed over into uncanny valley territory, IMHO


Absolutely.  Their faces look like injection-molded plastic halloween masks.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Certainly not what I was expecting regarding the "smoking hot" Fark meme, so thanks for that.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: "Come play with us Danny!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregz18
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NSFW
Five Twos
Youtube N5EEwxiu-aQ
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...it's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When it comes at you it doesn't seem to be livin'...
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Smoking hot you say? Let's see...

[Fark user image 692x381]

Oh...

[Fark user image 342x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dear God that's a boner killer.

It's like sentient realdolls.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do they have same dreams?

Phantasm
Youtube G8me8rLCTMk
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mothra unavailable for comment.
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


At some point those fat genes are going to assert their dominance. You can tell by the cranial mass.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they exercise so much and eat so little, how come they have such enormous arses?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are a solid "8"

Each one is a "4"
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Smoking hot you say? Let's see...

[Fark user image 692x381]

Oh...

[Fark user image 342x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ummm,....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh.  The Fox twins aren't hot, but they are hotter than these two.  At least the Fox twins do ATM from the other's ass.  On camera.
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there any evidence these aren't prototype Real Dolls someone found in the dumpsters out the back of the factory?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: Do they just post this article once a year?


Yeah I feel like I saw this article here a year ago. And a year before that. And probably 6 months before that.
 
07X18
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've never once banged a ten.  But one night I banged 2 fives.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay, here they are in all their lardness

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
