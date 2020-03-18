 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   About those "flushable" wipes you're using because you forgot to get toilet paper: The flush is a lie   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't use these things. If you have to use them, throw them in a trash can. If you have a septic tank, and flush them, I bet there'll be all kinds of septic tank companies circling around you like vultures. It'll end up costing you about 6 grand. Use a bidet, save yourself a lot of time and problems.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite some manufacturers saying that these are 'flushable' this only means they will flush down your toilet, after that they travel down the sewer system and will eventually snag on a rough piece of pipe work or catch onto some solidified fat or grease. After this it makes it easier for the next wipe to catch and so on until the flow of the pipe is so restricted nothing can pass it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep they create fatbergs.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I wring then out and dry them on a clothesline for reuse.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, paper towels will fark up your plumbing; they're not meant to dissolve as easy as toilet paper. Don't use them in the toilet unless you're reaaaaaalllly sure you've got a 100% path to your sewer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really want the State Water Board coming after you?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pah! Citiots & their fancy-shmancy "indoor plumbing".
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so now there wipe-bergs in addition to the fat-bergs?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you gullible enough to buy tactical asswipes from Alex Jones, no one in the world is going to deter you from believing the 'flushable' label on it.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that has to advertise that it's "flushable" is *not* flushable. Things that really *are* flushable are obvious.
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. My semi-rural area is all septics & the local companies are telling people not to flush anything but regular TP.


This. My semi-rural area is all septics & the local companies are telling people not to flush anything but regular TP.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, many people simply don't care. Even here on Fark in past threads on these wipes, many have stated they will continue to flush them, stating "That's gross, I'm not putting wipes filled with shiat in my trash can!"
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When my stupid brother in law and his family moved in with his mother, his wife kept flushing those things and totally destroyed the septic tank. Had to dig the whole thing out and replace it which of course they didn't pay a penny for and I had to cover a large amount of the cost because he had already drained the $150k from her bank account.

Good times. Good times.

People whom flush those wipes need assorts of punishment.


When my stupid brother in law and his family moved in with his mother, his wife kept flushing those things and totally destroyed the septic tank. Had to dig the whole thing out and replace it which of course they didn't pay a penny for and I had to cover a large amount of the cost because he had already drained the $150k from her bank account.

Good times. Good times.

People whom flush those wipes need assorts of punishment.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have witnessed people living in their RV's go into melt down mode when the black water system backs up into their unit.

Maint guy shows up; 'dude, paper towels do not belong in there. WTF is wrong with you? Not the parks problem, call an RV guy. Maybe he can help you."  This is quite common actually.
/No, you can't borrow my shop vac - because reasons that should be apparent.


I have witnessed people living in their RV's go into melt down mode when the black water system backs up into their unit.

Maint guy shows up; 'dude, paper towels do not belong in there. WTF is wrong with you? Not the parks problem, call an RV guy. Maybe he can help you."  This is quite common actually.
/No, you can't borrow my shop vac - because reasons that should be apparent.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sadly, getting a bidet right now is difficult as well..


Sadly, getting a bidet right now is difficult as well..
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to rent the bottom two stories of a house... Until the lower floor tub started back filling with shiat all the time...

These things were likely the cause (one of the neighbors had a basement issue that was the same).
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and if the city sewer system backs up and you find poo on your bathroom floor it won't be from only the people in your household.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hear geoducks can spit a good stream of water...

Sadly, getting a bidet right now is difficult as well..


I hear geoducks can spit a good stream of water...
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eventually, some poor schmuck has to chisel out the entrance grate that leads into the water treatment plant.

Google Wastewater Fatberg if you want to imagine The Worst Job on Earth.

Tampons do the same thing, but I'm not about to lecture women on what to do with their feminine hygiene products.


Eventually, some poor schmuck has to chisel out the entrance grate that leads into the water treatment plant.

Google Wastewater Fatberg if you want to imagine The Worst Job on Earth.

Tampons do the same thing, but I'm not about to lecture women on what to do with their feminine hygiene products.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But we can't tell the manufacturers not to advertise them in a misleading manner because Free Market Jesus might cry.


But we can't tell the manufacturers not to advertise them in a misleading manner because Free Market Jesus might cry.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Flushable Wipes" are second only to tampoons in non-flushability.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our condo board is sending another email notification to people not to flush anything other than TP and your own excrement.

We already had a system backup which flooded the basement 3 years ago because someone was flushing a lot of "flushable" wipes.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakes tiny feces-encrusted fist.


Shakes tiny feces-encrusted fist.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hear me out guys... but plumbers need job security, too.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've pulled those out of a main line, 4-5 of them wrapped around the snake. They don't break down AT ALL. Had to lecture mom, sister, and ex not to flush those things because "flushable" definitely isn't.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory video.  It's more interesting that I expected it to be and shows several brands both sitting over time and with agitation.

/I make no claim to its accuracy, just that it's food for thought

Do Flushable Wipes Actually Dissolve?
Youtube zAeRXSsVL-4
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are probably getting desperate enough to buy/use/flush baby wipes that are for cleaning babies during a diaper change.  Which are not flushable and specifically say on the package Not to flush.  But hey they look just like the "flushable" adult wipes.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [i.imgflip.com image 582x428]


Bidet, or be like me:

Dryer Sheets
My ass smells like Lavender
No more Static Cling
And for the first time in 20 years, my old ass is wrinkle free!!
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do tissues dissolve in sewer systems?  I know the cheap ones dissolve when I blow my nose.
 
ingo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Grungehamster: [i.imgflip.com image 582x428]

Bidet, or be like me:

Dryer Sheets
My ass smells like Lavender
No more Static Cling
And for the first time in 20 years, my old ass is wrinkle free!!


Use the dryer sheet BEFORE you go.  Then nothing will cling and you won't need TP or wipes.

/modern problems
//modern solutions
///modern slashies
 
Animatronik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just don't flush the damn condoms.

Long time ago, I bought a house from a family with grown or nearly grown kids,
A month or so later the sewer line backed up, and the plumber found a couple feet of condom-berg in it.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For those that don't understand what wipes do in your pipes...

Blocked Drain 103
Youtube CqO8jm3E0mA
F
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My plumber friend certainly won't be hurting for work
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Just don't flush the damn condoms.

Long time ago, I bought a house from a family with grown or nearly grown kids,
A month or so later the sewer line backed up, and the plumber found a couple feet of condom-berg in it.


At least the family didn't have to feed what they didn't breed and moved up to a nicer place
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, don't flush these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Septic tank user here, we used to flush our wipes when they first came out, until we had our every 5 years tank pumping.

The guy comes to the door and says to come check something out, go outside and his coworkers are pulling basketball size globs of wipes out of the tank. He goes "The flushable is a lie" (this was around Portal 1 timeframe).


Septic tank user here, we used to flush our wipes when they first came out, until we had our every 5 years tank pumping.

The guy comes to the door and says to come check something out, go outside and his coworkers are pulling basketball size globs of wipes out of the tank. He goes "The flushable is a lie" (this was around Portal 1 timeframe).
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After defecation, it is prudent to clean the region around your anus with soap and water

No paper and no wipes, just soap and water
 
