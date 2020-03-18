 Skip to content
(World Economic Forum)   To put things in perspective, here's a visual history of plagues. If this doesn't give you the warm fuzzies I don't know what will   (weforum.org) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Did we really call H1N1 "Swine Flu?"  Every time someone uses the latter I feel like I missed one, then remember its type/clinical name.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Plague virus are cute little furry things, aren't they?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just going to say the Hong Kong fluey killed 1m people.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This About That: Plague virus are cute little furry things, aren't they?


They look just like tribbles.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look at how small COVID-19 is.  It's no big deal.

Let's revisit these numbers after it's been around for the same 4 years as the Black Death and see how COVID-19 has moved up the ranks.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The coronavirus is like a pretty okay stonk right now but that black plague is like very bad stonks. Very bad stonks.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 332x475]


HA HA HA

Plague and Prague are similar looking words!    You rascal you!

HA HA HA
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh sick I loved my koosh ball

Fark user imageView Full Size

They smelled really weird
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: The coronavirus is like a pretty okay stonk right now but that black plague is like very bad stonks. Very bad stonks.


Dammit!  I just bought so much Black Plague.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: This About That: Plague virus are cute little furry things, aren't they?

They look just like tribbles.


Thats the trouble with them.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 332x475]

HA HA HA

Plague and Prague are similar looking words!    You rascal you!

HA HA HA


( ._.) fine.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: This About That: Plague virus are cute little furry things, aren't they?

They look just like tribbles.


So, we need a Klingon to defeat Coronavirus?
 
HempHead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vrax: Look at how small COVID-19 is.  It's no big deal.

Let's revisit these numbers after it's been around for the same 4 years as the Black Death and see how COVID-19 has moved up the ranks.


They didn't list any of the common flu strains either. It be interesting to see the totals.

Malaria would be a big one too. Technically a parasite rather than a germ though.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: This About That: Plague virus are cute little furry things, aren't they?

They look just like tribbles.


I bet they're the same kind of trouble, too.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Oh sick I loved my koosh ball

[Fark user image image 425x292]
They smelled really weird


That smell was the muskrat anal gland extract they use to give the balls their elasticity. It is also highly carcinogenic and causes men to grow breasts and women to grow a third eye on their clavicle.
 
