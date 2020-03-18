 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   How bad are things going to get in New York and California? Feds are dispatching Navy hospital ships   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
30
    More: News  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 12:40 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thats a good thing subby, because its one of the few things the military can actually do to aid the civilian population. But most of their crisis response is built around...you know...war
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would argue that those ships will help things be a little less bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Navy hosptal ships are really bad to fight a pandemic.

They should help with the non-pandemic stuff instead.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"How bad are COULD things going to get in New York and California"

FTFY

It's just precaution and effective deployment of resources.
NYC could have a big need for beds.
Here. Here's a thousand beds being delivered.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Covid-19 has a median incubation time - from infection to symptoms - of 5 days.
When ICU is needed, the median time from symptoms to ICU is 11 days.
In fatal cases, the median time from symptoms to death is 19 days.
So, the median time from infection to ICU is 16 days, and the median time from infection to death is 24 days.

Because of the long delay between infection and hospitalization and death, the effects of the various measures taken by some states this past weekend in the US to limit crowd sizes and the recommendations to start social distancing won't start working on hospitalization rates until about April 1, or on the death rate until the second week of April.

If you have spoken to anyone who works in a hospital in the US in the past week, you will know the hospitals are acting as if their world is about to end, but why, when it seems like hardly anybody is sick?

The CHME (COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics) and other similar SIR models are the basic epidemiological tools that hospitals are using to prepare for the incoming wave of Covid-19 patients. Some of the numbers to be input into the CHME's parameters are not easy to obtain for a specific hospital unless you are administering it, such as the Hospital Market Share, but the CHME's default values are the numbers for Penn Medicine, one of the nation's best hospitals, with 775 regular hospital beds and 12 ICU beds.

I was able to determine that the current default value of 63 for Currently Known Regional Infections corresponds to Pennsylvania's March 15 reporting of 63 positive coronavirus test results, so the values are reasonably current. Today, March 18, is Day 3 on the graphs generated by the CHME. The default values may change over time.

The Doubling Time parameter is a crucial one: "This parameter drives the rate of new cases during the early phases of the outbreak. The American Hospital Association currently projects doubling rates between 7 and 10 days. The doubling time will be higher (slower spread) or lower (faster spread) depending on the amount of social distancing in your region."

You can see that if you stick with the default value of 6 days Doubling Time, there's already a big problem, because if you zoom in on the census graph, you'll see that there will be 12 Covid-19 patients needing ICU beds on Day 21, and that on Day 67, Covid-19 patients will need 1,167 ICU beds, at this 775 bed hospital with 12 ICU beds.

However, due to months of lost coronavirus testing time, the US has had uncontrolled spreading with no social distancing until this past week, and Doubling Time is down to 3 days in the United States (scroll down to "Total confirmed cases of Covid-19" graphic, mouse over North America).

Now adjust the Doubling Time parameter on the CHME to 3, and you will see that at this 775 bed hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, there will be 12 Covid-19 patients needing ICU beds by Day 8, and on Day 42, there will be 6,162 Covid-19 patients needing ICU beds. Day 8 is Monday, March 23, and Day 42 is April 25.

Gulp.

The United States has a total of 46,825 to 64,000 ICU beds distributed in thousands of hospitals, and we are seeing just one of these hospitals needing up to 10% of that total number of ICU beds.

I haven't addressed ventilators yet. The US has about 170,000 ventilators available for use. The CHME shows that with a 6 day Doubling Rate, the Penn Medicine hospital would need 640 ventilators on day 70, and with a 3 day Doubling rate, over 1,800 ventilators on Day 42.

If you want to dig deeper in your local big city's hospital bed resources, see the Harvard Global Research Institute's regionalized capacity estimates. If you click the "The Data" button, there is an excellent spreadsheet of 305 cities with their regular hospital bed and ICU bed resources. The numbers there show extreme overloads of the hospital system as well, and the numbers for Philadelphia seem to be on par with the Penn Medicine hospital having 15% of that market.

The following are my own calculations derived from a completely different and much more simplistic method than what the hospitals are using, but at least the timeline seems to be on par with the hospitals.

The US has a population 5 times that of Italy's, which did as little preparation as the US has done. If you look at the US's daily Covid-19 deaths, you'll see that on March 16, there were 18 deaths. Divide this by 5, and get 3.6. Now, look at Italy's daily Covid-19 deaths and find where they first had 4 deaths in one day, which is seventeen days earlier, on February 25.

So, the US is seventeen days behind Italy.

On March 16, Italy had 349 Covid-19 deaths in one day. Multiply 349 by 5, and that suggests that the US will suffer 1,745 Covid-19 deaths on April 1, which is seventeen days after March 16.

When a Covid-19 epidemic overwhelms a country's medical system, the fatality rate multiplies, because patients who need ICU beds to survive don't get them. That's why Italy's daily Covid-19 death numbers started blowing up on March 8, and went much worse from there.

Seventeen days after March 8 is March 25, next Wednesday. Somewhere close to that day is when the US's daily Covid-19 deaths are also going to suddenly blow up to shocking levels. And nothing that the states or the federal government do will have any effect on the death rate until the second week of April, due to the 24 day delay between infection and death.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't be that bad if they haven't ordered people to shelter in place. Right? RIGHT?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait until they dispatch a few Ohio-Class submarine and launch missiles into the island until it is glass.

Oh my god, calm down.

It's to provide overflow beds. Relax. f*cking relax.

Do all the preventative stuff and listen to Dr. Fauci, but for the love of god stop freaking out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe use them for everyone who isn't sick. The fact we send the sick and injured to the same place feels silly today.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thing is, these ships were decommissioned over a decade ago as obsolete, and had been floating in a "ghost fleet" ever since.

Since they were originally built as supertankers, the bulkheads for oil tanks were left in (with no connecting corridor between the sections), which means that to move patients from one part of the ship to the other, they would need to be first moved up onto the open deck and then lowered back down into another part of the ship.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I suppose it makes more sense than having navy ships in the middle of Wyoming.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they should send a carrier out from Norfolk.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Maybe they should send a carrier out from Norfolk.


Three years too late for that.
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the article saying hospitalized - 23%
I'm bad at maths
 
Magnus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Thing is, these ships were decommissioned over a decade ago as obsolete, and had been floating in a "ghost fleet" ever since.

Since they were originally built as supertankers, the bulkheads for oil tanks were left in (with no connecting corridor between the sections), which means that to move patients from one part of the ship to the other, they would need to be first moved up onto the open deck and then lowered back down into another part of the ship.


And?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I suppose it makes more sense than having navy ships in the middle of Wyoming.


Well, they used to have a nuclear sub in Idaho*

*not really, but they did have the power plant there for training.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Covid-19 has a median incubation time - from infection to symptoms - of 5 days.
When ICU is needed, the median time from symptoms to ICU is 11 days.
In fatal cases, the median time from symptoms to death is 19 days.
So, the median time from infection to ICU is 16 days, and the median time from infection to death is 24 days.

If you have spoken to anyone who works in a hospital in the US in the past week, you will know the hospitals are acting as if their world is about to end, but why, when it seems like hardly anybody is sick?


As an add:

The time from infection to testing is approximately 10 days. So the people were seeing show up in testing today were the people who were infected about 10 days ago, and infections have been growing at about 30% per day since then.

We're at approximately 2000 cases showing up per day, which means that currently were at approximately 25,000-30,000 new infections per day right now that we won't see show up for approximately 10 days.

Which is why hospitals are freaking out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think we're all going to get it.  I give it 6 months before more than half the population has it and we all just capitulate.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We'll know that things are really serious when they start using Army ships.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not the USS Nathan James is it?  That would be a bad sign.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Maybe they should send a carrier out from Norfolk.


And pick the Yankees up for free?
 
erik-k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I suppose it makes more sense than having navy ships in the middle of Wyoming.

Well, they used to have a nuclear sub in Idaho*

*not really, but they did have the power plant there for training.


And then we learned, never build a reactor which can be made promptly critical by the withdrawl of a single control rod.

Unless you like ur dudes getting impaled in the crotch by said control rod, and pinned to the ceiling by it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think we're all going to get it.  I give it 6 months before more than half the population has it and we all just capitulate.


Some of us don't have that option.  I'll still be locked in my house like some Japanese hold-out from WWII until we get a vaccine.  Unless everyone I care about dies, of course, in which case it won't really matter any more.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll pose a question for the leftists Trump haters in the thread. Is this an overreaction or is it a wise move?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: I'll pose a question for the leftists Trump haters in the thread. Is this an overreaction or is it a wise move?


It's pretty bad.  That said, we need to get people working again so they can pay taxes.  It could be bad for people whose food and shelter depend on government taxes.
 
erik-k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think we're all going to get it.  I give it 6 months before more than half the population has it and we all just capitulate.


Possible. But note:

It spreads via droplets which basically means by social contact and not washing your hands.

Which means that human behavior changes are directly reducing its reproduction rate. If it weren't for right wing liars telling people to keep on like nothing were wrong we'd actually be well on our way to greatly slowing the outbreak.

As it is, I give it 2 weeks max before hospitals are overwhelmed.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait until they dispatch a few Ohio-Class submarine and launch missiles into the island until it is glass.

Oh my god, calm down.

It's to provide overflow beds. Relax. f*cking relax.

Do all the preventative stuff and listen to Dr. Fauci, but for the love of god stop freaking out.


Aw, man. And I was getting short. Four more weeks and out. Now I'm going to buy it on this rock!
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: penetrating_virga: I'll pose a question for the leftists Trump haters in the thread. Is this an overreaction or is it a wise move?

It's pretty bad.  That said, we need to get people working again so they can pay taxes.  It could be bad for people whose food and shelter depend on government taxes.


Don't worry bro... the US isn't going to stop refreshing your gubment ATM card every month.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And Cuomo just announced that 50% of workforce teams/office employees will be mandated to work from home.


Guess I'll find out tomorrow what straw I get.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm hoping it's a short one. With a mirror, razor, and pile of cocaine at the end of it.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnus: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Thing is, these ships were decommissioned over a decade ago as obsolete, and had been floating in a "ghost fleet" ever since.

Since they were originally built as supertankers, the bulkheads for oil tanks were left in (with no connecting corridor between the sections), which means that to move patients from one part of the ship to the other, they would need to be first moved up onto the open deck and then lowered back down into another part of the ship.

And?


Obviously if the ships aren't absolutely perfect then the right thing to do is do nothing at all.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.