(WWLTV New Orleans) Fresh from the Ric Romero reporting wing, Mardi Gras may have been the perfect breeding ground for Covid-19
20
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swell.  Just swell.  They caused the numbers to swell.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nnaaaahhh
 
CoonAce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's called tourist season, so why can't we shoot em?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah a lot of northern Italy/southern Switzerland has Mardi gras parties Turned ok there so we good right?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure that the urine running free on the streets were teaming with C-19 viruses.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Yeah a lot of northern Italy/southern Switzerland has Mardi gras parties Turned ok there so we good right?


Milan fashion week was probably ground zero for Europe.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Look, I'm as big of a Poe and/or Vincent Price fan as the next closet goth... but can we please stop trying to do a worldwide cosplay of Masque of the Red Death?
 
labman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Typical drunk male at Marci gras - Doesn't matter, saw boobs.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Realllllly?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The quarter is starting to look very much like an approaching hurricane.

Windows being boarded up.....in anticipation of looting.

The city is using the time and dirth of visitors to power clean bus stops, cut trees back and get some general maintenance done.

How serious are they taking it? They postponed Jazzfest.

If this city is willing to forgo a reason to drink, it's bad.

/currently running roughly 35% positive/tested
//whole lotta folks are high risk and not just by age.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
New Orleans is going to go up like northern Italy.   They aren't even under shelter-in-place protocol.    They have very poor healthcare options there.

We are going to be glad the population never recovered after Katrina.

but, a lot of partiers are now back home in their own states....
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Yeah a lot of northern Italy/southern Switzerland has Mardi gras parties Turned ok there so we good right?


Mardi Gras/Carnival is celebrated in New Orleans, Mobile, and Colombia and Brasil.

Latin America especially tends to have huge festivals december through the middle of Febuary.

Here is one in my familys town.  Except that crowd of people is usually around 5 miles long and they party 24/7.

cdn.colombia.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spring breakers on the Gulf Coast and in Florida: Hold my beer.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: The quarter is starting to look very much like an approaching hurricane.

Windows being boarded up.....in anticipation of looting.

The city is using the time and dirth of visitors to power clean bus stops, cut trees back and get some general maintenance done.

How serious are they taking it? They postponed Jazzfest.

If this city is willing to forgo a reason to drink, it's bad.

/currently running roughly 35% positive/tested
//whole lotta folks are high risk and not just by age.


The majority of SE Louisiana residents have compromised immune systems due to all the chemicals air and water.

My mother is from Houma and has rheumatoid arthritis as well as 5 of her classmates, which throws the statistics out the window and the doctor said it is more than likely linked to chemicals.

Of course the GOP in Baton Rouge will find a way to blame it on those damn liberals in New Orleans.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Spring breakers on the Gulf Coast and in Florida: Hold my beer.


It is not just the spring breakers, it's all the snow birds from Canuckistan, the NE, and Fly Over states who are down here as well who at their age and health should not be going anywhere.

I mean no one should be going anywhere but the oldsters are not running scared either.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is so last year.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's why I spent my Mardi Gras in Nebraska...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mad cow disease? Maybe.
Chinese Virus? Not today Obama!
 
malaktaus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Spring breakers on the Gulf Coast and in Florida: Hold my beer.


Surely the Governor of Florida has shut down the beaches. One would have to be a homicidal lunatic to do otherwise, after all.
 
Intel154
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Luckily Mardi Gras was a couple weeks ago, before it got to the US.

*holds earpiece*

shiat
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

labman: Typical drunk male at Marci gras - Doesn't matter, saw boobs.


I was going to say just this, thanks.  Typical male also photographed in the post below yours.

/ Incidentally, if your friends leave you like that, you might not have friends...
// Also obligatory back in the day this thread...
/// I was only a lurker then, off my case!
 
