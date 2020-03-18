 Skip to content
Pandemic got you down? Let this free self-care check-in be a guiding light during these dark times. It's been floating around the net for 5 years, but never has it seemed more appropriate than now
12
    mandated self-quarantining, interactive self-care check, self-care, physical needs  
•       •       •

Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I am in a pandemic I just protect myself by putting on my containment suit.

COVID-19 has yet to hit Paragon City, but I can never be too safe.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am more alarmed that this is a thing - https://shop.goop.com/shop/products​/th​is-smells-like-my-vagina-candle?countr​y=USA
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Paragon City? Is that where the grass is green & the girls are closer than six feet away?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you use poop emojis, you deserve to feel like shiat.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did they update it? Because the first question needs to be "Do you have persistent dry cough or a body temp over 100F?"
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, I guess I deserve it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn, was that originally a GeoCities site?  Badly needs reformatting.  I edited slightly to remove the random self-interrupts and pasted below.  But the gist is that you should go to the "You feel like shiat" site and take the use the flowchart.  Site here: https://philome.la/jace_harr/you-feel​-​like-shiat-an-interactive-self-care-gu​ide/play/index.html


Content here:
Practicing Self-Care With "You Feel Like shiat"
An online survey gently reminds us to take care of ourselves with simple, yet effective solutions.
By Lara McCaffrey
Ask yourself: How am I feeling right now? ( Art: Maria Karambatsakis )

Ask yourself: How am I feeling right now? (Art: Maria Karambatsakis)

With the pandemic levels of novel coronavirus, it's safe to say that the entire world isn't feeling at ease right now. Those who suffer from depression and anxiety might especially feel triggered by the mandated self-quarantining and the lack of toilet paper at Target.

Fortunately, there's an online survey that can help. "You Feel Like shiat" is an interactive self-care check-in with questions and solutions that relate to your mental and physical well being.

For those not suffering from a mental health emergency, this might be the next best free option if you can't get to a therapist.

Not necessarily created for these virus-tainted times, "You Feel Like shiat" was originally launched around September 2015 by writer Jace Harr and later adapted into an interactive flowchart - complete with poop emojis - by designer Amanda Miklik.

Its main focus is on self-care - a practice that is often confused with self-indulgence - but which is anything but. Taking the time to tend to one's mental, emotional, and physical needs - basically helping yourself feel good - is a lot different from say, going shopping or getting your nails done.

And especially in days like these, when many of us are stuck in our homes, this survey can be a guiding light to help us stay sane and prevent cabin fever.

"You Feel Like shiat's" homepage states it is useful for "people who struggle with self-care, executive dysfunction, and/or reading internal signals." The goal of it is to find out why you "feel like shiat" by running through various suggestions to address physical, emotional, and mental discomfort. If you feel better after following just one piece of "You Feel Like shiat's" advice, it's done its job.

As you click through the 20-plus questions, you are first prompted with queries about your physical comfort, like "Have you eaten in the last four hours?" and "Can you take a guess at how many hours you've slept out of the last 24?" You can select yes or no answers, which correspond to different self-care related solutions that are designed to be easy to implement and free of judgement.

If you select "No, I need a meal" to the "Have you eaten?" question, you're prompted to a page that encourages you to eat whatever it is that you want.

After scanning your physical comfort, you'll move onto the part of the survey that deals with your emotional comfort. There are questions like "Do you know why you're in a bad mood, or not feeling well emotionally? (Remember, any answer is okay!)" and "Is something about your environment distressing or uncomfortable?"

The key with "You Feel Like shiat" is that it doesn't just ask you questions, it also tells you to do things - things that when you do them, will help you feel better. Depending on how you answer the prompts, it might suggest drinking a glass of water, spending five minutes cleaning up, taking a shower, wrapping up in a blanket, or taking a "mindful" walk as a solution to your negative feelings.

If you answer that you're feeling anxious, the survey will instruct you to be proactive: "Set a timer for 15 minutes and do something to take care of that worry."

"You Feel Like shiat" is also complex enough to understand that not every suggestion they offer will work for every person or on every feeling.

If setting a timer for 15 minutes isn't enough to de-escalate your anxiety, it will display a dozen other "grounding exercises" that might improve your wellbeing. Some of them include: "Take deep, calm breaths," "Write in a journal," "Splash water on your face," and "Make tea. Feel the warmth of it in your hands and the taste as you sip it calmly."

An important distinction between "You Feel Like shiat" and commodified versions of self-care is that it isn't self-soothing. There are no advertisements on the website, no social media pushes to draw in users or get press for it. You're not being told to buy sheet masks for your butt or a $75 "vagina-scented" candle to balance your female energies.

"You Feel Like shiat" seems to exist solely for the purpose of helping others - and it doesn't ask for anything in return but your improved well-being.

It's true "self-care," unlike what's typically marketed to consumers using that term.

"Marketing confuses self-care with self-soothing in its promotion of purchasing spa experiences, alcohol, and other consumer-oriented products that might relieve stress in the moment," Teralyn Sell, Ph.D., a psychotherapist in Wisconsin told NBC News in February.

That's now how it is with "You Feel Like shiat." The guidance the survey offers can have long-lasting effects. The suggestions are also easy to do and don't require dropping hundreds of dollars on nouveau CBD pills or bath bombs from the nearest Bed Bath & Beyond.

So the next time you're feeling a little stressed, anxious, or otherwise not-awesome, consider taking a shower, having a glass of water, or doing some stream of conscious writing. That might seem ridiculously simple, but you know what? They also might just work. Did we mention it's free?
 
bekovich
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a really nice little site, Thankyou subby.

I deal with anxiety and depression every day. Every day it feels like something awful is approaching and the people I love are going to suffer unspeakably, and I can picture these sufferings in my mind.  I've felt like this since I was a teenager and I keep on going. Some damn flu isn't going to stop me.
 
dready zim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel better than I have in years.

Now I know the world is actually going to shiat, I feel confident I can deal with whatever the world cares to throw at me. I have been dealing with worse for years.

It's like being a teenager again and I feel energised and ready to face the world.

As a teenager, I was fed the line that the world would either be destroyed in nuclear fire, economic collapse, or a virus would kill us all.

If only one of those is happening at any one time, that is easy street and I feel at home again. Times are hard when everyone is happy and confident and tries to make money. That is when the money people hold the line and stop anyone advancing. If they are distracted, that is the time to strike.

I am of a mind to start a business. If you can start a business in a time of recession or other trouble, it is a solid business that will do well.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm actually pretty damn okay.  I'm a hermit anyway, and, frankly, the is the first semblance of a vacation I've been able to take in almost seven years from a job that's extremely stressful for me.

The only things I'm really concerned about are my elderly relatives and friends and a family member who's a local nurse, and what this all means in both the short and long-term, but the last part is something I cannot control.  I'll face it when I come to it.  I am doing my damndest to keep my senior parents safe, and hopefully they stay that way.  Fortunately, they don't venture out socially that much.  They're missing their religious actives, I'm sure, but so am I.

But other than that, you're actually telling me to stay home?  I have food supplies, my hobbies, my solitude, and my cat.  My opinion on that may change in the future, but for now, since I can't remember the last time I was this relaxed, I think I could do this for a long time.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: I am more alarmed that this is a thing - https://shop.goop.com/shop/products/​this-smells-like-my-vagina-candle?coun​try=USA


This is a gleaming example of why we need times like this to reflect and analyze our collective habits that lead to shiat like this. Remembering to focus on more important issues we should be aware of and work at.

/don't be afraid
//use common sense
///practice basic hygiene ftw
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
zombo is still up and running so I don;t need this nonsense.
 
