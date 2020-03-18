 Skip to content
(MovieWeb)   On the bright side - Maybe Martin will finish Game of Thrones after all   (movieweb.com)
27
    More: Unlikely  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Quick, someone cut his phone and internet access, so he can't do anymore interviews.

/Just keep writing man, you can have it back when you're done.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At his age it's more likely to kill him
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ha, all those conventions being cancelled has a silver lining!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not going to hold my breath.
 
chozo13
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too little, too late.

It's been around 6 or 7 years since I read the last one published, I am going to be so lost if I try to jump in again (and I am definitely not reading through all of them again to catch up).
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Quick, someone cut his phone and internet access, so he can't do anymore interviews.

/Just keep writing man, you can have it back when you're done.


That goes for you too, Rothfuss.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably more Dunk & Egg stories.
 
thornhill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm way more worried about Robert Caro who is 84 and lives in NYC.

We need him air lifted out of the city.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
EVERYONE DIES THE END


JFC that didn't take me 7 years.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I figured he had given up on it. As someone who would rather read the book before seeing the movie, TV series etc... About freaking time. But as Keyser_Soze_Death said, I'm not holding my breath.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nobody cares.  The weak ending of the TV series killed any interest that anyone had in the rest of the books.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go read Malazan: Book of the Fallen.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read the 5 published books. About halfway through the second, I realized what a total waste of time reading these books are. If you haven't started, don't. If you have, pray the old bastard dies in a fire that consumes book 6's manuscript.

James Joyce already wrote Book 6 anyway .. it's called Finnegans Wake
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He wants to be working on it when he dies just to spite the fans.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My guess is he'll finish Winds of Winter within the next couple years.  No one will read it and then he'll drop the series.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

twonky: At his age it's more likely to kill him


I was thinking it would be the diabeetus
 
Master P but not that one
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Over the last year I've read the 5 books and just finished Dunk and Egg this weekend.

Gotta say, I think Dunk and Egg is better then the last three books.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly I'd rather have him finish up fire and blood, but I know I'm in the minority.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you insist on an ending for Game of Thrones, the only promising avenue is House Arrest.

I'm OK with that.

NSFW

Maybe you can film it, if he doesn't masturbate as often has his show contains flaccid penises.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chozo13: Too little, too late.

It's been around 6 or 7 years since I read the last one published, I am going to be so lost if I try to jump in again (and I am definitely not reading through all of them again to catch up).


exactly this.  there is about a -5% chance i can summon any care for for the next books especially given what a turd the last one was.

\Seriously man get an editor that isn't afraid to tell you to cut the pages and chapters of characters doing nothing and descriptions of dinners.
 
1derful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At this point I don't care.

Now Patrick Rothfuss needs to finish the Kingkiller Chronicles.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thornhill: I'm way more worried about Robert Caro who is 84 and lives in NYC.

We need him air lifted out of the city.


I must know more about Lyndon Johnson's cousin's butcher and find out how the minutia of his life informed a mundane decision Johnson made that had lasting consequences in foreign policy for decades afterward.

/I kid because I love
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hahaha no. No matter how much he writes, the moment he hits a roadblock, he'll delete it all and start again.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does anyone still care? I mean, seriously, is there even a demand anymore? Most fans I know have moved on and don't even talk about it anymore.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sophont: Go read Malazan: Book of the Fallen.


Underrated comment.  Excellent series (although the ending wasn't as great as it could have been IMO).  Having said that, Erikson cranked out a great 1000 page book every 18 months until he was done, which is a hell of an achievement.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thornhill: I'm way more worried about Robert Caro who is 84 and lives in NYC.

We need him air lifted out of the city.


Jeez, thanks for making me think about that.  I was disappointed when he put out Working.  There's only one thing you need to be working on, old man!
 
