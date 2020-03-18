 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Please do not go to the bank and withdraw all your money. Signed, The people who would have to give you that money   (cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Bank, Finance, Bank run, whole point of the Fed, Investment, substantial levels of capital, financial institutions, Money  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 2:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you do and are worth over $10m, I just want to say that free tax cuts are being given out about 40 miles from you.  Everyone in your house is required to be there, just leave everything unlocked to avoid having to use potentially infected keys and please leave the cash in direct sunlight to disinfect.

/Worth a shot...
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh yes, please hoard cash and gold so the gun hoarders can help you with it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This offer void for Wells Fargo customers. Have at it!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This About That: Oh yes, please hoard cash and gold so the gun hoarders can help you with it.


Or, just hoard guns, and we'll steal those.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So dont do like the rich dudes in NY who emptied several banks of cash in the last 2 weeks and were withdrawing 10 000$ per day.

Dont do that. Let the rich people do it first.
 
orezona
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Two things:

You have to have money in the bank to be able to take any out (that 0.00% savings account really isn't doing a f*cking thing over the last 20+ years)...

The people with no money in the bank can basically just wait in the parking lot and follow home the most expensive cars of people doing shiat like this...

It's the circle of life, really.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Run on the bank you say?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't have any money TO take out, anyway. 😕
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.


Why in the world would you need $15k in cash?
 
orezona
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.


Where does your friend live, by chance...?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are these the same banks that keep getting bailed out while screwing over their customers?


Yeah, I'll be sure to shed a tear for the the poor, misunderstood banks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farking CNN... dont put that idea in the heads of people because if even 1% of people start panicking and go withdraw their money, its gonna be a bank run and then things will escalate to eleventy real farking fast.

STOP IT
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everybody's Going to Die
Youtube vaMH-ha3Lbc
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Run on the bank you say?!

[Fark user image 720x540]


"Insolvent!?"
 
Poison
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.


Run a credit union in Texas.  If he called first, like a day before, he wouldn't have had an issue.  Not every branch is flush with currency on a daily basis.

And we're advising people not to do this-there's no reason.  Banks and credit unions are essential services and won't fully close.  And as we told one member-"Why are you doing this?"  Answer:  "Because I'm staying at home."  Which means he'll have fun trying to buy things online with cash.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Non-rhetorical  question: not everyone has a bank account and not all banks have Mobile Deposit. So when these checks come, everyone waiting in line to cash them is going to be a new problem, right?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A bank run would be very bad. Stupid and bad.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Non-rhetorical  question: not everyone has a bank account and not all banks have Mobile Deposit. So when these checks come, everyone waiting in line to cash them is going to be a new problem, right?


I mean a health issue, not financial
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I read somewhere that the coins represent a promise to hand over a dollar's worth of gold," said Moist helpfully.
Mr. Bent steepled his hands in front of his face and turned his eyes upward, as though praying.

"In theory, yes," he said after a few moments. "I would prefer to say that it is a tacit understanding that we will honor our promise to exchange it for a dollar's worth of gold, provided we are not, in point of fact, asked to."

"So...it's not really a promise?"

"It certainly is, sir, in financial circles. It is, you see, about trust."

"You mean, trust us, we've got a big expensive building?"

"You jest, Mr. Lipwig, but there may be a grain of truth there." Bent sighed. "I can see you have a lot to learn, and at least you'll have me to teach you. And now, I think, you would like to see the Mint.
People always like to see the Mint. It's twenty-seven minutes and thirty-six seconds past one, so they should have finished their lunch hour."

Except instead of the gold standard it is fractional reserve lending.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.


Can't your friend just hit up Rosneft for a loan?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time for a bailout!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "big financial institutions have $1.3 trillion in common equity"

1.2 trillion... 1.1 trillion... 1 trillion... 900 billion...
 
RedComrade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.


I think only something like 8% of the world's wealth physically exists ( paper and metal currency, gold, silver, ect). The rest is just all ones and zeroes.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pffftt, it's my money and I already took it out.

I was told not to touch my money and investments in 2006 too. I pulled all my investments, lost 10.00% in fees and then watched everyone else lose 40.00%.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.

Why in the world would you need $15k in cash?


Inkjet cartridges?
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The stupidity is worse than anyone thinks.

FTA: "As announced on March 15, 2020, the Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective March 26, 2020.  This action eliminated reserve requirements for all depository institutions."
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mary Poppins - Bank Run
Youtube xE5klz0yUT0


We all know how THAT would turn out.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A bank run would be very bad. Stupid and bad.


Meanwhile in America:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


I'm not especially hopeful in Americans right now.
 
orezona
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: We Ate the Necco Wafers: A bank run would be very bad. Stupid and bad.

Meanwhile in America:
[gannett-cdn.com image 660x372]

I'm not especially hopeful in Americans right now.


It's clearly what Jesus wants us to do.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cash may well see a revival of sorts in the After-Time.

There's already an underground cash/barter economy, and the stresses caused by SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING can only serve to enhance it.

Also, if you still owe money to the feds and or state from last years taxes, I seriously doubt they'll be suspending levies, and if want to make those next couple of house payments...that's something to consider.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.

Why in the world would you need $15k in cash?


That kilo of coke isn't going to buy itself.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Normally I would have no concerns about deposit safety, but I wouldn't put it past Donnie and today's Republicans to respond to a banking crash by saying we can't afford FDIC payouts.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who thought doing this was a good strategy?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So all those movies and shows where people start swarming the banks to take out their money weren't as preposterous as I thought?  Well that's just great.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People still think that the money in their bank accounts is actually sitting in the vault ready to withdraw at any time. This is because people are farking stupid and don't pay any attention to the FDIC signage everywhere in every bank.

If it comes to us living in a cash only society, it'll be so bad that those dollars are going to be almost worthless. So, they're essentially withdrawing kindling for a fire.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Poison: RussianPotato: A friend had a lot of trouble withdrawing over 15 grand just three days ago.  There is a liquidity problem.

Run a credit union in Texas.  If he called first, like a day before, he wouldn't have had an issue.  Not every branch is flush with currency on a daily basis.

And we're advising people not to do this-there's no reason.  Banks and credit unions are essential services and won't fully close.  And as we told one member-"Why are you doing this?"  Answer:  "Because I'm staying at home."  Which means he'll have fun trying to buy things online with cash.


He did call ahead.  He was told he could get the money that day.  When he got there the story changed.  He had to cite some bank regulations to get his money out.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thrasherrr: The stupidity is worse than anyone thinks.

FTA: "As announced on March 15, 2020, the Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective March 26, 2020.  This action eliminated reserve requirements for all depository institutions."


This is how you compound an existential heath crisis with a major financial crisis.

FDIC's going to be busy.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thrasherrr: The stupidity is worse than anyone thinks.

FTA: "As announced on March 15, 2020, the Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective March 26, 2020.  This action eliminated reserve requirements for all depository institutions."


Wait, you gotta be shiatting me.  Banks aren't required to have ANY reserves to meet their liabilities?  Wells Fargo can get away with having zero liquid cash on hand?
 
entitygm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oops, guess I'm contributing. Had a check to deposit today and had been planning to take out half in cash. The credit union was running low on $100s already
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whenever I post in the financial threads about people "stashing cash in pillowcases" I am using the phrase figuratively, not literally. If anyone is taking that as a direction to get all of their money out of the banks and put it into a physical location, I apologize. But realistically, no one is reading my comments and thinking "this guy knows what's up. I'mma go put all my money into pillowcases". At least I hope they aren't.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: People still think that the money in their bank accounts is actually sitting in the vault ready to withdraw at any time. This is because people are farking stupid and don't pay any attention to the FDIC signage everywhere in every bank.

If it comes to us living in a cash only society, it'll be so bad that those dollars are going to be almost worthless. So, they're essentially withdrawing kindling for a fire.


And places are starting to insist on plastic because the virus lives on paper.

Well, and plastic, but with modern terminals, the seller never touches the card.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's $22 dollars
Maybe Mr. Benjamin can help out then
That's Mr. George......Washington
You mean Washing the tons
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: thrasherrr: The stupidity is worse than anyone thinks.

FTA: "As announced on March 15, 2020, the Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective March 26, 2020.  This action eliminated reserve requirements for all depository institutions."

This is how you compound an existential heath crisis with a major financial crisis.

FDIC's going to be busy.


Fun fact : FDIC has to ''insure'' your money... but they have zero obligation to pay you back within a day or a week or a month or a year.

If theres a nationwide bank run, the FDIC will go tits up real fast and it aint gonna be donny thats gonna bring back confidence to the economy or the banks.

If there's a bank run, its basically game over.

/if I were Russia or China, I would sure as hell organize some kind of mass propaganda action to create one
//hell the NSA should do it against Russia right now and bring them down
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: thrasherrr: The stupidity is worse than anyone thinks.

FTA: "As announced on March 15, 2020, the Board reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective March 26, 2020.  This action eliminated reserve requirements for all depository institutions."

Wait, you gotta be shiatting me.  Banks aren't required to have ANY reserves to meet their liabilities?  Wells Fargo can get away with having zero liquid cash on hand?


It will certainly be entertaining watching you learn some stuff over the next few years.  Stick around, please.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.