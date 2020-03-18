 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The eye of God appeared over Paradise and with rain and wind destroyed his creation   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For those wondering, its a false color image of a storm system that looks....weird. not cool or interesting, just weird due to complete lack of context of any kind
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I see a smiley face
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I see a smiley face


You should see the other one. It says "how's your pork?"
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe the real issue here is that no one recognizes the Eye of Horus, and he's PISSED!
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like Wilson to me.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They call it "Pleasure."  Or Paradise. I've heard it both ways
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Maybe the real issue here is that no one recognizes the Eye of Horus, and he's PISSED!


At Hawaii?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't tell me you all don't see it too.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus Toast
Youtube 0GOg54qSAfQ
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Its a schooner
 
