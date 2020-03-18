 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   The silver lining to COVID-19 is that Italians are finally learning to queue like civilized people   (kob.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Associated Press, Howard Hughes, Paolo Santalucia, reset norm, Sociology, new rules of engagement call, gun shop, nationwide decree  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 10:17 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wish Americans would.

Seriously. There's a line, not three lanes merging into one, especially at the damn grocery store. There are OTHER registers you morons.
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jersey Italians?  Never!
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boppity boopity?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Wish Americans would.

Seriously. There's a line, not three lanes merging into one, especially at the damn grocery store. There are OTHER registers you morons.


Depends. Everyone standing in a single line and half refusing to use the self checkout is annoying. And really, that only happens in the liquor department. Damn I'm happy to move away from the burbs.

'You going to use that register? No? Thanks'
{WTF is wrong with you wasting everyone's time in my inner monologue}
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably still drive like sociopaths, tho...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Line at a whorehouse in was always called a fark queue...
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I have seen a lot of discipline, solidarity and collaboration, and everybody understands that the first that falls will pull the others with him,''

It's going to take a few falling before this idea gets through some heads in 'merica.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ever try to get off a train in Italy when everyone on the platform is boarding?  I once went to a Catholic Mass in a sleepy little Italian town. When Communion started and the priest was giving out the Chexmix, the entire congregation jumped up, shoved pews out of the way, and simultaneously ran to the front of the church like it was the last $99 big screen at Walmart on Black Friday.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OMG! They learned something from the British while they were European! The British have won! The British have won!

Sorry. I don't have a horse or I would send out a New Paul Revere to warn Amerika about the creeping British Disease. Can the Dutch be far behind?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Ever try to get off a train in Italy when everyone on the platform is boarding?  I once went to a Catholic Mass in a sleepy little Italian town. When Communion started and the priest was giving out the Chexmix, the entire congregation jumped up, shoved pews out of the way, and simultaneously ran to the front of the church like it was the last $99 big screen at Walmart on Black Friday.


Some people just take religion seriously. I don't know why, but they are bored and have so little else to do!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Ever try to get off a train in Italy when everyone on the platform is boarding?  I once went to a Catholic Mass in a sleepy little Italian town. When Communion started and the priest was giving out the Chexmix, the entire congregation jumped up, shoved pews out of the way, and simultaneously ran to the front of the church like it was the last $99 big screen at Walmart on Black Friday.


Cool story,  Bro.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: Wish Americans would.

Seriously. There's a line, not three lanes merging into one, especially at the damn grocery store. There are OTHER registers you morons.


It's a fair system. People wait the same time for the fast and the slow registers together. Frustrating if the guy in front of you is slow, but hey, just swear and honk your damn horn!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.