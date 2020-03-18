 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Google. Translate. Is. Now. Your. Nipples. Exploding. With. Delight   (cnet.com) divider line
13
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to use google translate last week.  I had a shipment from Germany to the USA and the customs people flagged it for some sort of EPA regulation and said that I and the shipper had to verify that it was/wasn't toxic.  Wow, I'm not sure if the package leaked or what but I haven't had to fill out that form previously.  It's the TSCA or something.  https://en.wikipedia.org/​wiki/Toxic_Su​bstances_Control_Act_of_1976

I had an MSDS, but it was in spanish.  So I tried to use google translate and couldn't figure out how to get there.  So, I just winged it and got the shipment coming but we've been shut down from working and the shipment is probably headed back to Germany.  No way to tell from home.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not buy this application, it is scratched.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something, eels and hovercrafts...
 
desertgeek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My phone is filled with eels.
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I WHEEL not buy dis rrrrecord...eet iz scratched.
Do you HWANT to come bak to my plaze? BOUNCY BOUNCY
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it's anything like Reuters' or CBS's real-time voice recognition closed-captioning, you're better off and would be less offensive if you just translated Chinese like, "Ching-chong ding-dong. Ding-foo. Pook ding foo!"

I was watching news feeds yesterday via Firestick, and anybody with an accent was translated into word salad. It was actually pretty funny. I watched for a good 30 minutes, just reading the captioning out of morbid curiosity.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they can make it an earpiece.

Maybe shape it like some kind of talking fish.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh how I love a Monty Python reference!!!

/just say'n
//I'm bleed'n demised!!!
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Came to suggest hovercraft full of eels. Glad to see fellow Pythons getting the jump on this.

/bouncy bouncy
 
FonJellin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can you blow me where the Pampers is?
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ski9600: I tried to use google translate last week ... [snipp]


I have found, Google Translate and most computer translate engines are mostly useless for technical documents.  There is no way, any computer engine can know all of the technical jargon and its proper usage.  This goes doubly, for compound words like those found in Japanese and German.

Not only that, almost everything in translation is specific to context.  If you are not at least familiar with the other language, you really should get someone who is at least passably conversational in it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

