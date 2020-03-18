 Skip to content
(CBC)   The U.S.A. might be a failarium of bumblefarkery about COVID-19, but Russia has gone completely Chernobyl (with the most horrifying photo caption you will read this morning)
    More: Fail, Moscow, Russia, coronavirus cases, Russian state television, News of the Week, CBC News, Russian health authorities report, coronavirus outbreak  
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, Russia's screwed too.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They then need to go on and kiss Putin.
 
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurray! The world needed a control group.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion, the cause of and cause of all of life's problems.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the world gets sick of this authoritarian crap and demands transparency during and after this pandemic. Lives are at stake.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the vodak safe?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.maximummedia.ieView Full Size

You don't have COVID-19 because there is no coronavirus pandemic.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll show up soon enough. You can't hide exponential growth for long.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey look, we did the same thing as Russia did, before they even did it themselves.

Leaves me brimming with national pride, let me tell you.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: It'll show up soon enough. You can't hide exponential growth for long.


Yes. But they had a chance to slow that way down, and they threw it away. When the explosion happens, it's going to be a nightmare there.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian exceptionalism
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Orthodox parishioners were lining up to kiss church icons without wiping them down, but more stringent measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus are coming into place Wednesday "

You keep doing you, Russia. F*cking garbage country.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most authoritarian-fascist countries are farking this up badly, to little surprise. This includes the U.S., Russia, Brazil, and, nowadays, Boris's U.K.

The dirty secret is fascism absolutely sucks at anything but pompous displays, aggressive and pointless police actions, and war. Fascism is a way of covering up corruption.
 
Kiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this brings down a few dictatorships, maybe it was sent by God after all.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being xenophobic as fark as a country only delays the outbreak. Once it finds a vector in - and it will - it's going to spread just like it does everywhere else, and much, much more disastrously if the initial delay lulled your country into a false sense of security, complete with horrible social practices.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, subby.  Were you talking about everyone kissing the relics? Or the one at the bottom for the new hospital outside of Moscow to handle COVID-19 patients, that appears to be a big hole?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiz: If this brings down a few dictatorships, maybe it was sent by God after all.


Democracy is on the backslide according to Freedom House's Freedom in the World Report. It could end up making more dictatorships than defeating.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"everything is just fine....please feel free to break isolation...what can go wrong??"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh - could be worse:
Fark user imageView Full Size

A church official can be seen spraying saltwater into the mouth of a church member during a service on March 8.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, hope they all die.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(with the most horrifying photo caption you will read this morning)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-correcting issue.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh this should be a good christian hate thread, been a few hours since we had one, we were due.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man kisses the relics of John the Baptist

You know, these 'relics' obviously have nothing to do with John the Baptist, if such a man ever existed.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the living hell.  this will destroy their country.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A man kisses the relics of John the Baptist

You know, these 'relics' obviously have nothing to do with John the Baptist, if such a man ever existed.


And the war on Christianity continues
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes the devout are the dumbest subby. Read an article that had a woman saying that the church didnt close during the black plague so why should it close now. Clearly the number of people who understand more than we did in the 1100s is only around 50% or so, not the 100% that it should be
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: (with the most horrifying photo caption you will read this morning)

[Fark user image 850x174]


You cropped out her mug

Is she hot?
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dr. Anastasia Vasileyeva, head of a trade union for Russian medical practioners, says no one really knows how many cases of coronavirus there are in the country."

Jeez, glad I don't live in a backwards-ass country like that.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: Ahh this should be a good christian hate thread, been a few hours since we had one, we were due.


No one ration hate Christians...or Muslims...or Jews...or any religion or non religion....

We hate stupidity, ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy.

get with the program
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: Ahh this should be a good christian hate thread, been a few hours since we had one, we were due.


No, the concern is over Christians. I like christians a lot but I'm quite suspicious of Christians. Same story with Muslims and Jews - I like the core message ("stop treating each other like shiat") but those who most loudly proclaim their religion tend not to follow said core message.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2018
Putin: let's do pensions reform
Elderly people: we don't want pensions reform

2021
Putin: anyone against pension reform?

.. anyone? Thought so
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Kiz: If this brings down a few dictatorships, maybe it was sent by God after all.

Democracy is on the backslide according to Freedom House's Freedom in the World Report. It could end up making more dictatorships than defeating.


Was already significantly on the backslide.

Fallout of this could be a reassessment of the neoliberal order. Probably not in the U.S., but I don't know how another round of bailouts and that money used for executive bonuses will be received.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: Self-correcting issue.


Those self-correcters can still spray pathogens for 2 weeks before they correct themselves.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Good, hope they all die.


Just the ones who continue to blindly support Putin. Those who want change can stay alive, and I hope they do.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: Ahh this should be a good christian hate thread, been a few hours since we had one, we were due.


You, of all people, should know to climb down off that cross...
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FB Journal of the person who became the 1st Covid-19 death in Indiana. 69 yo. Died 3/16
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now you know why Trumpy-Trump is downplaying it's effects in the US - he's just parroting his boss...
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, calling this Chernobyl is massively downplaying it.

COVID-19 is far worse than Chernobyl.

Chernobyl's main damage was concentrated in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. The rest of the world just has to put a Geiger counter by veggies they grow in the garden. There's a few thousand Liquidators suffering health problems, but when it's all said and done, there's going to be fewer than 10000 people dead from the events at that reactor, including cancer deaths.

COVID-19 has killed all over the world, and will continue to do so until a vaccine is developed. Economies have ground to a halt. Most countries are implementing emergency measures on a scale not seen since WWII.

China managed to out-do the second most notorious industrial accident in history. That's saying something.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: LewDux: (with the most horrifying photo caption you will read this morning)

[Fark user image 850x174]

You cropped out her mug

Is she hot?


Your priorities are farked up. Shame on you
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: mrsleep: Ahh this should be a good christian hate thread, been a few hours since we had one, we were due.

You, of all people, should know to climb down off that cross...


She thinks she won't get COVID-19 if she stays up there...
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The most authoritarian-fascist countries are farking this up badly, to little surprise. This includes the U.S., Russia, Brazil, and, nowadays, Boris's U.K.

The dirty secret is fascism absolutely sucks at anything but pompous displays, aggressive and pointless police actions, and war. Fascism is a way of covering up corruption.


You know you can pack up and leave.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just like many of their previous leaders, who died of a "Heart attack"..Or those people that fell down
elevator shafts and hit the back of their head on a bullet that somehow got there...

It's just strongman BS...The same crap that fat tangerine shiathole tried to peddle..

Their ego is so big and so fragile that they think they can project their control of nature it's self..
And when it doesn't go that way..It's like some sort of personal affront..
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marine1: Dude, calling this Chernobyl is massively downplaying it.

COVID-19 is far worse than Chernobyl.

Chernobyl's main damage was concentrated in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. The rest of the world just has to put a Geiger counter by veggies they grow in the garden. There's a few thousand Liquidators suffering health problems, but when it's all said and done, there's going to be fewer than 10000 people dead from the events at that reactor, including cancer deaths.

COVID-19 has killed all over the world, and will continue to do so until a vaccine is developed. Economies have ground to a halt. Most countries are implementing emergency measures on a scale not seen since WWII.

China managed to out-do the second most notorious industrial accident in history. That's saying something.


Shaking my head.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

deathdidpartme: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The most authoritarian-fascist countries are farking this up badly, to little surprise. This includes the U.S., Russia, Brazil, and, nowadays, Boris's U.K.

The dirty secret is fascism absolutely sucks at anything but pompous displays, aggressive and pointless police actions, and war. Fascism is a way of covering up corruption.

You know you can pack up and leave.


Oh, fark you.
 
Luse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Is the vodak safe?


Yes, Poland is taking the outbreak seriously. Russian vodak is to Wodka what Jose Guervo is to good tequila.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The most authoritarian-fascist countries are farking this up badly, to little surprise. This includes the U.S., Russia, Brazil, and, nowadays, Boris's U.K.

The dirty secret is fascism absolutely sucks at anything but pompous displays, aggressive and pointless police actions, and war. Fascism is a way of covering up corruption.


"Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent." -Isaac Asimov

I feel like this extends to governments and the images they try to project.  Guys like Putin and Mao project strong images but tend to be really bad at actually running countries.

When someone says that a world leader is a "strongman," that's not a compliment!  (Somebody tell this to Trump, please.)
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Marine1: Dude, calling this Chernobyl is massively downplaying it.

COVID-19 is far worse than Chernobyl.

Chernobyl's main damage was concentrated in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. The rest of the world just has to put a Geiger counter by veggies they grow in the garden. There's a few thousand Liquidators suffering health problems, but when it's all said and done, there's going to be fewer than 10000 people dead from the events at that reactor, including cancer deaths.

COVID-19 has killed all over the world, and will continue to do so until a vaccine is developed. Economies have ground to a halt. Most countries are implementing emergency measures on a scale not seen since WWII.

China managed to out-do the second most notorious industrial accident in history. That's saying something.

Shaking my head.


I hesitated there too, what is #1?  Bhopal?
 
