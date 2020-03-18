 Skip to content
(CBC)   Leader announces $900 biweekly emergency care benefit, doubling of homeless care program, six-month interest-free reprieve on student loan payments. Difficulty: Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are all sitting around at work waiting for the boss to give us the ok to go home for a while.
None of our customers are open.
We are very low on most supplies.

Not much to do right now.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump.  Trump announces border restrictions juuuust before Trudeau's announcement and then Trudeau hits that podium with an "oh yeah?  Look what I'm doing for MY country.  Top this!"
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably the REAL reason Trump closed the border with Canada: everybody would be fleeing north.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is not a real place. We going to check in on Candyland next?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start.

https://www.thehour.com/news/article/​W​hite-House-coronavirus-plan-aims-to-se​nd-2-000-15140061.php
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Canada is not a real place. We going to check in on Candyland next?


Just because you can't fathom a better place doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump.  Trump announces border restrictions juuuust before Trudeau's announcement and then Trudeau hits that podium with an "oh yeah?  Look what I'm doing for MY country.  Top this!"


I'm not sure I want to know what this spirit of one-upmanship is going to lead to where Ivanka is concerned.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks tired.

Because he is.

He's working hard.

Unlike Herocheeto...
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS. This is good news. 
- Focus on keeping healthy and safe, not on whether one can pay rent, get food
- Prime the pump and keep the local economy going

/tip of the hat to Trudeau
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark my words, Canadians will be sorry for treating their citizens so well.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice gesture, but without a mass mobilization to get the supplies made for hospitals and increase ICU capacity, even the most daring social program fix for this is going to make a small dent.

Both the US and Canada have finite resources, and you can't pay people to stay inside and do nothing for the 18 months it's probably going to take for a working vaccine. We need to be getting factories running to make medical supplies, and we need to do it now.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in the US right now really makes me miss all the times I lived in countries that had leaders.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump."

No. We don't think like that here.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just send me free money.  I will take it.

#noshame
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when did have a homeless care pro....oh. Never mind.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: It's a nice gesture, but without a mass mobilization to get the supplies made for hospitals and increase ICU capacity, even the most daring social program fix for this is going to make a small dent.

Both the US and Canada have finite resources, and you can't pay people to stay inside and do nothing for the 18 months it's probably going to take for a working vaccine. We need to be getting factories running to make medical supplies, and we need to do it now.


There are factories running and making medical supplies. Unfortunately, they are in a country our genius "leader" is currently accusing of having created the Coronavirus and doing his best to start a war with.
Getting our own capacity  (that that still exists at all) will take time.
WE NEED TO NOT HAVE A VILE RACIST IDIOT IN CHARGE.
That's what we really, really need - and don't have.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trudeau said there is a "real" desire among the opposition political parties to help Canadians, and he is confident that the measures can pass quickly in Parliament.

Putting away or at least deemphasizing petty party politics to do the right thing.

*hums Oh Canada*

My only issue is limiting one of the payments to the child care benefit, people without kids are going to get hurt too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wants to throw some spare change at us while shovels billions to corporations.

Ordinary Americans need a weekly paycheck during this crisis.

Wish us luck, everybody.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly reminder that America, too, could have a functional government that answered to the needs of its people if only you'd stop allowing Southerners to vote and stop giving people in the Flyover States 90 times more voting power than people who live in urban areas.

Confederate dead-enders and empty land have nothing constructive to contribute to the 21st century.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: There are factories running and making medical supplies. Unfortunately, they are in a country our genius "leader" is currently accusing of having created the Coronavirus and doing his best to start a war with.
Getting our own capacity (that that still exists at all) will take time.
WE NEED TO NOT HAVE A VILE RACIST IDIOT IN CHARGE.
That's what we really, really need - and don't have.


There's only 2 sides in this contest.  There's humanity, and there's the virus.  Anyone taking shots at their fellow humans today is on the side of the virus as far as I'm concerned.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: "I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump."

No. We don't think like that here.


It's the only way the trailer trash American mind can process things - all of existence is adverse and hostile.
Waht was it that disappointed Trump voter said the other day" Oh, right: "He's not hurting the right people!"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$450 a week? That's more than you'd take home at minimum wage, after taxes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: jso2897: There are factories running and making medical supplies. Unfortunately, they are in a country our genius "leader" is currently accusing of having created the Coronavirus and doing his best to start a war with.
Getting our own capacity (that that still exists at all) will take time.
WE NEED TO NOT HAVE A VILE RACIST IDIOT IN CHARGE.
That's what we really, really need - and don't have.

There's only 2 sides in this contest.  There's humanity, and there's the virus.  Anyone taking shots at their fellow humans today is on the side of the virus as far as I'm concerned.


That's silly. The virus neither knows nor cares that we exist - and hating it won't hurt it's feelings.
It has no feelings, no nationality, no beliefs, and no intentions.
It will do what it will do, excepting to the extent that we humans stop it - and some of us are being helpful in that endeavor, and some of us are most spectacularly not.
So, respectfully - you're wrong.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Friendly reminder that America, too, could have a functional government that answered to the needs of its people if only you'd stop allowing Southerners to vote and stop giving people in the Flyover States 90 times more voting power than people who live in urban areas.

Confederate dead-enders and empty land have nothing constructive to contribute to the 21st century.


If we'd kept "flyover" states making goods (like, say, medical supplies) in factories, they'd be far more amicable to change, and we wouldn't have made a totalitarian country with a blatant disregard for food supply safety the world's second-largest economy.

Also, we wouldn't be depending on that totalitarian country for all of our medicine in a time when they don't really want us to succeed and international trade is hobbled by a pandemic.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trudeau can do this. Of course it's only an announcement, it's not done yet.

Trump can't do this. He needs a congressional appropriation, preferably without strings attached. He has
said that he wants to do something like this; paychecks for people who are fired or laid off due to the epidemic.

The US government and the Canadian government do not work in the same way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: jso2897: There are factories running and making medical supplies. Unfortunately, they are in a country our genius "leader" is currently accusing of having created the Coronavirus and doing his best to start a war with.
Getting our own capacity (that that still exists at all) will take time.
WE NEED TO NOT HAVE A VILE RACIST IDIOT IN CHARGE.
That's what we really, really need - and don't have.

There's only 2 sides in this contest.  There's humanity, and there's the virus.  Anyone taking shots at their fellow humans today is on the side of the virus as far as I'm concerned.


If you can't use a deadly virus to score points for your partisan bullshiat, what's the point?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Literally Addicted: I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump.  Trump announces border restrictions juuuust before Trudeau's announcement and then Trudeau hits that podium with an "oh yeah?  Look what I'm doing for MY country.  Top this!"

I'm not sure I want to know what this spirit of one-upmanship is going to lead to where Ivanka is concerned.


Well, his wife is in quarantine...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: $450 a week? That's more than you'd take home at minimum wage, after taxes.


Oh, we can't have that! A poor getting more? Cancel the program immediately!!
HERESY!! BLASPHEMY!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nothing for unemployed people who were looking for work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Marcus Aurelius: jso2897: There are factories running and making medical supplies. Unfortunately, they are in a country our genius "leader" is currently accusing of having created the Coronavirus and doing his best to start a war with.
Getting our own capacity (that that still exists at all) will take time.
WE NEED TO NOT HAVE A VILE RACIST IDIOT IN CHARGE.
That's what we really, really need - and don't have.

There's only 2 sides in this contest.  There's humanity, and there's the virus.  Anyone taking shots at their fellow humans today is on the side of the virus as far as I'm concerned.

If you can't use a deadly virus to score points for your partisan bullshiat, what's the point?


Whose "side" was Trump * on when he gutted the CDC?
I mean, if we have to take "sides"...................
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: some of us are being helpful in that endeavor, and some of us are most spectacularly not.


If you're hindering humanity, then by definition you're helping the virus.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Whose "side" was Trump * on when he gutted the CDC?
I mean, if we have to take "sides"...................


Trump was fighting for the rights of the virus to infect us.  Of course he had no idea that's what he was doing at the time, because he's clueless.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: jso2897: some of us are being helpful in that endeavor, and some of us are most spectacularly not.

If you're hindering humanity, then by definition you're helping the virus.


So, Trump is helping the virus, and opposing him is helping humanity.
That was, in fact, the premise I was proceeding on.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: bingethinker: $450 a week? That's more than you'd take home at minimum wage, after taxes.

Oh, we can't have that! A poor getting more? Cancel the program immediately!!
HERESY!! BLASPHEMY!!


Actually, I'm in favour of it. I'm also in favour of UBI, so this could be a backdoor way to get it started.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: Marcus Aurelius: jso2897: There are factories running and making medical supplies. Unfortunately, they are in a country our genius "leader" is currently accusing of having created the Coronavirus and doing his best to start a war with.
Getting our own capacity (that that still exists at all) will take time.
WE NEED TO NOT HAVE A VILE RACIST IDIOT IN CHARGE.
That's what we really, really need - and don't have.

There's only 2 sides in this contest.  There's humanity, and there's the virus.  Anyone taking shots at their fellow humans today is on the side of the virus as far as I'm concerned.

If you can't use a deadly virus to score points for your partisan bullshiat, what's the point?

Whose "side" was Trump * on when he gutted the CDC?
I mean, if we have to take "sides"...................


He didn't gut the CDC.  Fark off with the bullshiat.  I guess he's to blame for Italy, Germany, and France too.  Every single country on the planet is in the exact same situation we are here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: bingethinker: $450 a week? That's more than you'd take home at minimum wage, after taxes.

Oh, we can't have that! A poor getting more? Cancel the program immediately!!
HERESY!! BLASPHEMY!!


This debacle is proof that we need both universal health care and universal basic income.  We're not going to get this economy restarted very easily without a little of both.  Unless some damn fool starts a shooting war, of course.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So nothing for unemployed people who were looking for work.


I believe they get the same $900 as everybody else. Which is more than I got last time I was on EI.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: He didn't gut the CDC.


Yes he did - at least as far as it's emergency response capability - and he specifically did it as part of his drive to undo anything Obama accomplished, and it's a matter of record.
You can deny it, but people can go back and read what happened - so why bother?
He has done almost everything wrong in this crisis he had a choice in - including now, which is tweeting out xenophobic attacks on China instead of doing anything constructive.
The guy has proven himself as useless as tits on a boar, and not just in this situation.
Events have proven me right, and will continue to, and you have nothing to refute me with, really.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: TheAlgebraist: Literally Addicted: I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump.  Trump announces border restrictions juuuust before Trudeau's announcement and then Trudeau hits that podium with an "oh yeah?  Look what I'm doing for MY country.  Top this!"

I'm not sure I want to know what this spirit of one-upmanship is going to lead to where Ivanka is concerned.

Well, his wife is in quarantine...


Idris Elba blames her for his testing positive.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Literally Addicted: TheAlgebraist: Literally Addicted: I almost feel like it's a virtual arm wrestling competition between Trudeau and Trump.  Trump announces border restrictions juuuust before Trudeau's announcement and then Trudeau hits that podium with an "oh yeah?  Look what I'm doing for MY country.  Top this!"

I'm not sure I want to know what this spirit of one-upmanship is going to lead to where Ivanka is concerned.

Well, his wife is in quarantine...

Idris Elba blames her for his testing positive.


Did she just materialize a virus out of nowhere?  Pretty sure she caught it from someone else too.  At this stage, origins don't matter.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: So nothing for unemployed people who were looking for work.


There is, but just not for you.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*raises hand*

I am one of the people who doesn't qualify for EI (unemployment).

This will help.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So...it's global hyperinflation, then. Good to know.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: *raises hand*

I am one of the people who doesn't qualify for EI (unemployment).

This will help.


I'll be working straight through this most likely and don't have kids so I just get to pay for it. I'm happy they are doing it just the same though.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Every single country on the planet is in the exact same situation we are here.


That's a load of bullshiat. I've been keeping an eye on the running totals, and would you believe that the US is (as of 12:00PM EST) the only country in the top ten affected that has more deaths than recoveries - at 116 to 106? Most of the rest have a nearly 2:1 ratio of recoveries to deaths.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JonBuck: So...it's global hyperinflation, then. Good to know.


We're not printing money to make this happen you know; some countries try and not throw money away to make the stock market look better when times are better. Ultimately this will be something all Canadians shoulder going forward but it's worth it, even if I pay a bit more in taxes to make it happen.
 
