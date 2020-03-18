 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Has anyone seen my trumpet? It's gold, about 8 feet long, and I really miss it. Please contact me if you find it. Kthanxbye   (ksl.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Utah, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah, mobile device, SALT LAKE CITY, U.S. Geological Survey, Wasatch Front, second 3.7-magnitude aftershock hit  
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague + locusts + earthquakes + orange antichrist = End Game
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found it at Hedonismbot's mansion, but you may not want it back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evidently there is a long history of butt trumpet art.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job Subby.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danielson - "Did I Step On Your Trumpet?" (Official Video)
Youtube v8K8qVC64xI
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check Eros
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you find it, you could melt that sucker down and make three golden bugles and a tambourine.

/Or three golden beagles and a tamarin.
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beeztreezandthesieze: Plague + locusts + earthquakes + orange antichrist = End Game


Oh, and tornadoes. I forgot tornadoes.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Nice job Subby.


LOL, guilty as charged. Funny thing is, I never got the Greenlight Notification email.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Better get it back in place quick. How else are we going to know the world's ending?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: Check Eros


I believe you mean the Slow Zone.

/Well, until...
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camaroash: [Fark user image 721x960]
Better get it back in place quick. How else are we going to know the world's ending?


Reverse angle:
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's definitely it.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Evidently there is a long history of butt trumpet art.


And we're a richer culture for it!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It looks like the world is ending in Utah. The bishops are going to be busy hearing thousands of hours worth of masturbation confessions.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The Yattering: Check Eros

I believe you mean the Slow Zone.

/Well, until...


Sorry. Still In Season 2
 
little big man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every year we spend spring break going through SLC to go to Zion or Canyonlands and deciding not to go this year is looking better all the time.
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pope had just asked God to stop the epidemic with his mighty hand. Pope dude, you gotta be SPECIFIC.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nekom: HailRobonia: Evidently there is a long history of butt trumpet art.

And we're a richer culture for it!


My dad was a university herald trumpeter and we had one of those big long trumpet things hanging on the wall. After watching a Monty Python movie (I think the holy grail one) that had animations of angels playing trumpets with their ass, my brother and I tried farting in the trumpet. It was disappointing.
 
