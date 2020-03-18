 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   New Yorkers are now seeking love during the coronavirus quarantine on Craigslist. This should end well   (nypost.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, New York City, new QuaranTinder, virtual singles events, 42-year-old business, Craigslist post, press release, root of some love stories, 32-year-old Kelly Lions  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 8:41 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They deserve a round of applause.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dude, do you even mIRC?
 
Jclark666
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GWM 10.5 cut COV+....
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll just stick with my "unable-to-get-covid-19" sex bot, thankyouverymuch.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That one chick just wants free Netflix.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My girlfriend and I have been quarantining every evening on the couch. By which, I mean that we've been holding hands, watching Netflix and relaxing.

/ She's the prettiest disease vector around.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Craiglist? Didn't they kill their personals section a couple years ago? I thought when the feds raided Backpage Craigslist decided their personals section wasn't worth the trouble anymore and deleted it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole point of the quarantine to AVOID exposure to diseases?
I'd think that means no sex with strangers for a little while.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Craiglist? Didn't they kill their personals section a couple years ago? I thought when the feds raided Backpage Craigslist decided their personals section wasn't worth the trouble anymore and deleted it.


Came to say the same. Looking at it now, there's no singles section for my area anymore. I never used it anyway. Okay, maybe once. Okay, twice. Okay, a few times, but I never got any dates. Okay...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.