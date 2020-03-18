 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Grass roots efforts aren't just for politics. Local non-profits are helping feed those in need due to Covid-19. Volunteer if you can. Link goes to the subby's in Maryland/DC. Volunteers and donations needed   (smallthingsmatter.org) divider line
3
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My neighbors announce when they're headed to the store and offer to pick up stuff. Low level helpers. Works good.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My folk's church is doing the same thing for the elderly of the congregation. Sounds like someone their knows how a distribution chain works.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the oil companies are getting bailed out, but the farking Democrats caved "reached out across the aisle" and caved to the Republicans. No mandatory paid sick leave for you, serfs.

This shiat shouldn't be poor people giving what little they have to poor people. This is what governments are supposed to do.
 
