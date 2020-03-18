 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Aerial view of the Kaaba in Mecca during pandemic quarantine, in case you haven't had enough astonishing yet chilling images yet today   (twitter.com) divider line
45
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

832 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 11:27 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The power of a "liberal hoax".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that'll cut down the number of deaths during the annual stampede
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box


Is it Gwyneth Paltrow's head?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mmmmm.  Kababs.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box


There are a not-small number of people who would expect the ending of Raiders of the Lost Arc if anyone were to try that.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They better put some torches out or some endermen will spawn and swipe that block.
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box


Is it The Doctor?
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a non-muslim, I don't fully understand.

Is it busy all year or only holy month?
Is this the holy month?
What is stopping people from entering? A moose holding a sign? Or guards with uzis?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Pandemica Opens.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Be careful when that thing opens.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box

[Fark user image 719x465]

The Pandemica Opens.


*shakes fist*

Should've refreshed first...
 
Uzzah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, Fark is just full of morons today.  I guess this is what happens when Taco Bell cancels their shifts.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Well, Fark is just full of morons today.  I guess this is what happens when Taco Bell cancels their shifts.


Please, this is truck stop restaurant level stuff.
 
EL EM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, it's no day at the beach.
 
orezona
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's just not open for business yet.

They have to make sure all the gift shops and espresso stands are ready to go before opening the doors.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chilling would be the usual crowd.

I was thinking yesterday that we haven't heard much coronavirus news from the Middle East, Africa, South Asia.

Afghanistan I thought would be a disaster with its connections to Iran. Right now WHO shows 22 reported cases. The UAE shows 113. Iraq 154.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You didn't think you'd see a baseball stadium in Atlanta during a light snowfall?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are YouTube videos of the interior of the structure. There isn't anything truly spectacular inside the room, mostly hanging lamps. It's the moon rock that they are worshipping, and that is located on the outside of the cube.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
تذكرة واحدة إلى الجحيم ، من فضلك. (One ticket to hell, please.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nytmare: As a non-muslim, I don't fully understand.

Is it busy all year or only holy month?
Is this the holy month?
What is stopping people from entering? A moose holding a sign? Or guards with uzis?


You can go at other times for extra credit.  Some observant Saudis practically live there.  There should be plenty of people at any time of year.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nytmare: As a non-muslim, I don't fully understand.

Is it busy all year or only holy month?
Is this the holy month?
What is stopping people from entering? A moose holding a sign? Or guards with uzis?


https://www.businessinsider.com/these​-​photos-show-how-coronavirus-fears-left​-religious-sites-empty-2020-3
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I honestly didn't think I'd ever see a photo that looks like this in my life.

You never heard of photoshop?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, thousands bang their head in prayer.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/coronav​i​rus-china-israel-prayer-cure
 
pintoboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hear the bacon they serve there is top notch, they have a bacon wrapped hot dog that will make you praise ALLAH!!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box

There are a not-small number of people who would expect the ending of Raiders of the Lost Arc if anyone were to try that.


Can we identify all those people and put them in padded rooms? Because they are literally insane
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Churches and Temples are empty, too.

It's a start!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: As a non-muslim, I don't fully understand.

Is it busy all year or only holy month?
Is this the holy month?
What is stopping people from entering? A moose holding a sign? Or guards with uzis?


This was in February
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the Mecca of the capitalist infidels
https://www.earthcam.com/cams/newyork​/​timessquare/?cam=tsrobo1
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Meanwhile, thousands bang their head in prayer.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/coronavi​rus-china-israel-prayer-cure


People who live in the Dark Ages working to bring on a plague.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: As a non-muslim, I don't fully understand.

Is it busy all year or only holy month?
Is this the holy month?
What is stopping people from entering? A moose holding a sign? Or guards with uzis?


Think of it as like the Western Wall in Jerusalem or the Vietnam Memorial here in the US, there is almost always someone there day or night
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: There are YouTube videos of the interior of the structure. There isn't anything truly spectacular inside the room, mostly hanging lamps. It's the moon rock that they are worshipping, and that is located on the outside of the cube.


Worshipping a rock, thats a whole another level of crazy. Can someone take that rock and change it for a radioactive one so the religious darwin themselves out of existence? Thatd be nice.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Meanwhile, in the Mecca of the capitalist infidels
https://www.earthcam.com/cams/newyork/​timessquare/?cam=tsrobo1


It looks like 5AM on a Sunday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Uzzah: Well, Fark is just full of morons today.  I guess this is what happens when Taco Bell cancels their shifts.

Please, this is truck stop restaurant level stuff.


Man, you said it!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Worshipping a rock, thats a whole another level of crazy.


And that is more crazy than every other religion because...?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Is the cure inside the box? Someone should open the box


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, I submitted this thinking "Gosh, this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime things, beautiful in its implications and rarity" and not realizing it would attract alt-Farkers with their tepid edgy takes and saber rattling.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: As a non-muslim, I don't fully understand.

Is it busy all year or only holy month?
Is this the holy month?
What is stopping people from entering? A moose holding a sign? Or guards with uzis?


The hajj proper doesn't start until the end of July.  But that is literally the center of Islam.  Think about how every picture of St Peter's Square without it being full to the brim with people, no matter if it is Easter or not.  Same thing.

Nothing stops people from entering the mosque.  Except they are not wanting to rub up against other people who have come from all over the world, including several places with multiple cases of the virus and no medical procedures to deal with it - like, say, the US.

If you are talking about the Kaaba itself, it has a door.  They may keep it locked. Or not.  It's basically empty.  The inside isn't really the point - that it is there is the point.  According to Islam, Abraham built the first one (this is like the twentieth Kaaba, they rebuild it when the current one starts falling apart) with Ismail, and it predates the Temple, so it is technically the oldest worship structure to God/Allah/YHWH.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: moon rock


Meteorite.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Chilling would be the usual crowd.

I was thinking yesterday that we haven't heard much coronavirus news from the Middle East, Africa, South Asia.

Afghanistan I thought would be a disaster with its connections to Iran. Right now WHO shows 22 reported cases. The UAE shows 113. Iraq 154.


Morocco shut. Down. Everything.  With only 36 reported cases, because they know their hospital infrastructure can't deal with an Italy-level epidemic.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Astonishing? Maybe.

Chilling? No. If it was littered with dead bodies oh, yes.

People taking precautions to minimize this is anything but chilling. This is encouraging. If that location was packed like it was from the picture from February, that's chilling.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wood0366: Yeah, I submitted this thinking "Gosh, this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime things, beautiful in its implications and rarity" and not realizing it would attract alt-Farkers with their tepid edgy takes and saber rattling.


wood0366 - Account created: 2007-05-04 19:56:02 (12 years ago)

Yeah, tell me another one.
 
luidprand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Huggermugger: There are YouTube videos of the interior of the structure. There isn't anything truly spectacular inside the room, mostly hanging lamps. It's the moon rock that they are worshipping, and that is located on the outside of the cube.

Worshipping a rock, thats a whole another level of crazy. Can someone take that rock and change it for a radioactive one so the religious darwin themselves out of existence? Thatd be nice.


That's like saying they are worshipping a stature or painting. It's not the rock, it's what it represents. St. John of Damascus proved that that line of iconoclastic thought was invalid in the 8th century.

http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/49917​

/He also laid the groundwork for postmodernism while he was at it.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.