(Vice) Weeners Prank coronavirus texts send you to Deadwood   (vice.com) divider line
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What kind of hooplehead does something like that? Farking cocksuckers.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cocksuckers.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: What kind of hooplehead does something like that? Farking cocksuckers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Damnitsomuch.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I clicked the link Ray...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude probably had a heart attack trying to get that limb erect.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This sort of gross-out text pranks is stupid and immature, but it keeps spirits high-or, perhaps, moderately annoyed-as we all attempt to go about life during the coronavirus outbreak that has many of us in self-isolation.

Gotta love the competing story in the sidebar...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Cocksuckers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
jacket2.orgView Full Size

You would not want to be the sort of cocksucker that tricks my eyes into alighting on the image of an engorgéd member. As long as this Celestial pestilence haunts this town, I shall abide no such jackanapery, and know that the first one of you cocksuckers as tries it on me is going to have an immediate farking appointment with Wu's pigs, do I make myself clear?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I appreciate Alex Zaragoza's diligent sleuthing to get to the bottom of this, so I don't have to.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weener? More like kielbasa.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You should all be feeling pretty terrible right about now. I followed up with my sincere condolences, and asked what the cause of death was, but received no response. As you can imagine, I felt like a real asshole (and not the kind that farts in your face when you click on a link).


But I didn't feel bad enough to not keep the link to his dick pic in the article.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem. Here's the photo in question. It's just a gentleman showing off his prize-winning cactus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djseanmac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of my coworkers pulled this on me the other day, for a laugh. She then snorted Sprite out her nose when I casually recounted meeting him at a street fair back in the day.
 
GungFu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
try this for shiats and giggles:
In HK MTR ,his name is Joel Werner
Youtube G8th4pRS9cE
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SBinRR: You should all be feeling pretty terrible right about now. I followed up with my sincere condolences, and asked what the cause of death was, but received no response. As you can imagine, I felt like a real asshole (and not the kind that farts in your face when you click on a link).


But I didn't feel bad enough to not keep the link to his dick pic in the article.


Hey, that was a public service, IMHO. I mean, it's terrifying, but it's like you have to see it once to believe that something like that exists.
 
