(Page Six)   Folks, we have an Influencer down. I repeat, we have an Influencer down   (pagesix.com)
90
    News, Influenza, Symptoms, coronavirus tests, 33-year-old, Sickness behavior, Fever, necessary tests, responsibility of our government offices  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a start
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my God!  I don't believe it!  If this is true, I have no idea who this person is.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of young healthy people getting tested for COVID-19.

All of the people who are actually vulnerable are going to just have to go fark themselves, from the looks of things.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Oh my God!  I don't believe it!  If this is true, I have no idea who this person is.


But apparently she found the answer to the question: "Who do you have to blow to get a test?"
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Omarion
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Snickers hole is working!
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know this person. Oh well. next
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where am I supposed to go to get influenced?
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Oh my God!  I don't believe it!  If this is true, I have no idea who this person is.

But apparently she found the answer to the question: "Who do you have to blow to get a test?"


I TOLD you, way back before the Wuhan shutdown, that BJs were the cure.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let it be the one that licked the toilet seat...
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it's not influenza?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am torn between

Fark user imageView Full Size


and

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: White privilege
The new hotness (do you have a fever?): Celebrity privilege

Other celebrities who have been tested despite experiencing few or no symptoms include Kris Jenner - who tested negative for the virus - as well as Idris Elba, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and more, who tested positive.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: OldRod: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Oh my God!  I don't believe it!  If this is true, I have no idea who this person is.

But apparently she found the answer to the question: "Who do you have to blow to get a test?"

I TOLD you, way back before the Wuhan shutdown, that BJs were the cure.


Yea, but I wasn't fooled - you weren't even sick at the time!
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you better believe she's going to influence the shiat out of the situation.

Are the lemmings who pay attention to these people infected with influenceza?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't put your clicks in crazy.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's cute.  Seems selfish, though.  I bet she asks for the manager a lot.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Influencer is such an annoying title.  It's like calling a housewife/husband a "domestic engineer," or "household manager."  The only thing they influence is my ability to avoid them.
 
Makh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Influenzer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't believe you or care either way really.
 
meh... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayhawkeye2: Meh.


Don't farking blame me for these idiots...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of young healthy people getting tested for COVID-19.

All of the people who are actually vulnerable are going to just have to go fark themselves, from the looks of things.


Yeah, but the young ones can get out of the house and might infect their shut-in relations and friends.

Several tens of thousands of Canadians have been tested on behalf of Americans who can't and so far about 1% of them are infected. No worries. You should not waste anybody's time or money though. Not even your own. You are going to need it, I am sure.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if marketers are ever going to start to question the efficacy of an influencer that apparently nobody knows exists.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double tap and make sure she stays down.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What brand of mask is she endorsing? People need to know.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...yay?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The positive test case in WV had to get his US Senator involved to get the COVID19 test, the rest of us are told the test costs $2,700.  Turns out the state only had 500 test kits.

Per his facebook page, he has been off and on sick since end of January.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That influencer mob will hunt her down and kill her if she doesn't. On the plus side, if she stays indoors, she can reuse one mask for days and days while she is online.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be safe we should burn her at the stake.

/also I heard she has the Coronavirus, so take cation when piling the wood.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
??????
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Fark is an "influencer"?

Who is this person?

Why should anyone care.  I'm guessing she's some shill for expensive handbags and cosmetics?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If I don't wear my dust masks soon, I will look like an idiot. I will have to write "Yes, I know. Wrong Mask." on them. I will save the other masks for when I have the virus or something. I have been coughing nervously for days (and decades before this) but showing no real symptoms.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: What the Fark is an "influencer"?


It's somebody who sells their online influence to promote a brand.

Not to be confused with a content creator.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The way she is wearing the mask is not helping the situation.  But dang if I don't want to wear my mask that way and go out and show the world I gots corona-fashion.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More like "Influenzaer" amirite?

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


*Badum tsssh*

Movin' right along!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's young but still I hope she's got good healthcare.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: What the Fark is an "influencer"?

Who is this person?

Why should anyone care.  I'm guessing she's some shill for expensive handbags and cosmetics?


Remeber all those girls in bars who asked you to buy them a Bacardi? They were influencers before the web. They were paid to get stupid people (you) to buy Bacardi. They may even have received Bacardi branded merchandise for free. An influencer is a person who is thought to be good-looking, smart, well-heeled or so forth and who can do that for a living even though they are not real celebrities. They are the people other people copy within their own circles rather than real celebrities. They may be famous, of course, but like many "celebrities" are unknown to all but a few percent of any population.

To quote a famous Canadian author, they are the people who are "world famous right across Canada". Or "right across the UK" or "right across Frankfurt, Kentucky".

You are quite right to ask who is this person, because it's the only way you will learn.

And nobody really cares, that's why the First Lady wore that stupid fashion victim rain coat. She's a sort of influencer herself. If only she could influence her hubby for good and not for evil, but he has her gas-lit all the way to Hell or she would have left him years ago.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Old and busted: White privilege
The new hotness (do you have a fever?): Celebrity privilege

Other celebrities who have been tested despite experiencing few or no symptoms include Kris Jenner - who tested negative for the virus - as well as Idris Elba, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and more, who tested positive.


Not new at all. Humans are weird there are countless people that are born into the most horrific poverty and live short and miserable lives and almost nobody cares but a famous person with a cough is front page news.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The way she is wearing the mask is not helping the situation.  But dang if I don't want to wear my mask that way and go out and show the world I gots corona-fashion.


The truly fashionable have "Hello Kitty" masks and the like, but it is too late to order them from Japan, South Korea or China. I haz a sad. I could be world famous if I were famous in South Korea, China or Japan. The Chinese have famous actresses who have a billion fans and nobody knows who the Hell they are outside of Chinese movie fan clubs.

This teaches us that "fame" is very fleeting and also relative. Being known to billions of adoring fans does not guarantee that you can't shop at Dollar Store or sit at a busstop for hours without being accosted or photographed.

I have met many famous people, but sadly, you have never heard of any of them.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: What the Fark is an "influencer"?



A person who is one step above those who show you their poop hole for a dollar on a web cam.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i don't know her but she sounds like a good potential spokesperson for millenials to take this shiat seriously
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got a good laugh out of the headline, subs.

+1 for old time's sake.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: What the Fark is an "influencer"?

Who is this person?

Why should anyone care.  I'm guessing she's some shill for expensive handbags and cosmetics?


They are micro-advertisers for products and services, allowing them to fit into niche areas and are a part of every business that wants to sell things in 2020.  Because they fit into niches, you'll never know who they are unless you are interested in that thing.

Compare and contrast with the ham-fisted  and expensive advertisements people say through to watch tv.

Seriously, people willingly watched advertisements so that they could watch Big Bang Theory.

Have you seen that show?  It will give your brain scabies.
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm hosting a COVID-19 party for the neighborhood kids.  They say if you get it as a kid it protects you as an adult.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes when I see a woman's face I recognize right away that she has received a lot of her father's features.  Then I imagine meeting her father and basically seeing her in drag with no makeup.  Or is there lesbian drag?  I don't know.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size



Tis a silly movie and I laugh like an idiot at it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Cdr.Murdock: What the Fark is an "influencer"?


A person who is one step above those who show you their poop hole for a dollar on a web cam.


Only a dollar?
What site is that again?
Asking for a friend.
 
