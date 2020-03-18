 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The full world before the coronavirus lockdown, the empty world after the coronavirus lockdown   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 11:35 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody wonder how the people in the immigrant internment camps 'round the world are doing?
They are probably out of toilet paper.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's like the planet said "you aren't doing anything about climate change, so fark you Jobu, I do it myself."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: Anybody wonder how the people in the immigrant internment camps 'round the world are doing?
They are probably out of toilet paper.


I was more wondering how we'll get the economy restarted this fall with 200 million broke Americans and 20%+ unemployment.  A lot of us are going to find out what it's like to be homeless, I'm afraid.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size


We had fewer corona cases if we'd just let him do his thing. Just sayin'
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My burg has enacted a lockdown that will commence at 12:01AM on Thursday

No gatherings of more than 10, only essential travel, businesses will be fined for having more than 50 on their premises.

https://www.lmtonline.com/local/artic​l​e/Laredo-City-Council-approves-mandato​ry-15139214.php
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And a picture of future...

images2.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius:

I was more wondering how we'll get the economy restarted this fall with 200 million broke Americans and 20%+ unemployment.  A lot of us are going to find out what it's like to be homeless, I'm afraid.

We show up with torches & pitchforks and demand that the 1% who are hoarding most of America's wealth share it with the rest of us.  Or else.

There's no time for libertarian bullshiat in a national crisis.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And a picture of future...

[images2.dailykos.com image 550x270]


Not for a while

Those folks would be as of now arrested for a mass gathering
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like its a great time to do some cleaning around the world.  Sweep those side walks and wash those walls!
 
wax_on
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And a picture of future...

[images2.dailykos.com image 550x270]


Yeah, this is going to be some depression level bullshiat we're heading in to. I'm wondering if it wouldn't be better to just let a lot of (mostly older) people die from the virus.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No of those were all that dramatic.  The bridge one came close and it was repeated several times.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone have a link/hashtag to just pictures like this? Cuz that would be kinda cool.

TFA is just a handful, separated by unnecessary Daily Fail words.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: No of those were all that dramatic.  The bridge one came close and it was repeated several times.


I'm sad that so many horses were apparently affected
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.