(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   For Nashville Farkers there is hope, Vanderbilt has established testing sites and screened 3K for COVID-19. Still spring break on Florida beitches
14
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beitches?
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing is FINALLY ramping up. The US is so far behind it's either laughable or pathetic, depending on your disposition.

The sooner we have real infection rate info, the quicker the current absolute panic can subside. My workload has absolutely crashed because there's no information available to make decisions.

Bad news is at least news. Get the damn blinders off already.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, are they "screening" or "testing" because there seems to be a difference from what I'm reading
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to hear if Chattanooga is gonna do something.
I've a few birth defects involving my heart So.....

/Over 50
//CAD with 13 stents
///Few heart attacks
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I would love to drag my coughin' ass down there and get checked, I'm not high risk, so I'm gonna sit this one out for a while and let the people who NEED to know find out first.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Clearwater and even yesterday the beaches, parking lots, bars and shops were packed over on Clearwater Beach.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sentient: Testing is FINALLY ramping up


Very slowly.  Capacity will be extremely limited until a faster test comes online.  There's no hope of containment though, it's everywhere now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: OK, are they "screening" or "testing" because there seems to be a difference from what I'm reading


They can only test so many people, so they pick the ones with the worst symptoms.  My son in law tried to get tested yesterday and was deemed "not quite sick enough".
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nashville Farkers is the name of my psychobilly Patsy Cline cover band.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sentient: Testing is FINALLY ramping up. The US is so far behind it's either laughable or pathetic, depending on your disposition.


Mostly because everyone has given up on the Feds and are doing their own thing.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sentient: Testing is FINALLY ramping up

Very slowly.  Capacity will be extremely limited until a faster test comes online.  There's no hope of containment though, it's everywhere now.


Yeah we know which why most of the US besides FL well (gulf coast) is on lockdown. That said with widespread testing we will get a better sense of what we already have.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I live in Clearwater and even yesterday the beaches, parking lots, bars and shops were packed over on Clearwater Beach.


The Governor ordered bars and clubs closed statewide for 30 days yesterday so that should stop some of that.
 
gojirast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Beitches?


If experience is a guide, Spring Break takes place mostly on Tourist Beitches, but someone who doesn't live there wouldn't know about it.
Oh drunk midwestern coeds with daddy issues. Never change.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have to say that the states definitely are getting their act together quick. The federal government is moving at its usual snail pace , but it doesn't seem to matter.

Since it's highly unlikely that a federal plan for future situations like this will ever be in place or more specifically, survive the gutting and slashing federal government loves to do, hopefully State plans will hang in there and be ready for the next time.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.