(CBS Sports)   The NBA thought no one would notice that they somehow managed to get all their players tested for COVID-19   (cbssports.com) divider line
    More: Fail  
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they get all those wonderful tests?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me we should blame this on the police....
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Something tells me we should blame this on the police....


Were they sending out an SOS?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be interesting to see what clusters develop around the last set of NBA cities where games were played.  Could be devastating to their escort services.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail is for de Blasio criticizing them for doing what our government hasn't done yet, right?

Or is it for our government?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hopefully, by these players choosing to make their test results public, they have drawn attention to the critical need for young people to follow CDC recommendations in order to protect others, particularly those with underlying health conditions and the elderly.""

There is someone out there that is not paying attention?   Riiiiiiight.

This article is just teeming with stupid.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Cdr.Murdock: Something tells me we should blame this on the police....

Were they sending out an SOS?


No, but I hear they were wrapped around my finger, watching every move I make.

Oh, and please.  DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME.....
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: It will be interesting to see what clusters develop around the last set of NBA cities where games were played.  Could be devastating to their escort services.


Good thing Wilt is no longer in the league.  Imagine that spread.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Did they also provide testing to the ticket takers, gate keepers, security, food handlers, etc at their venue?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Fail is for de Blasio criticizing them for doing what our government hasn't done yet, right?

Or is it for our government?


Exactly.

Every one of them was in contact with a known vector, so test the buggers.

But hell, this is the US, so only the rich will get tested... oh wait.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: oukewldave: Cdr.Murdock: Something tells me we should blame this on the police....

Were they sending out an SOS?

No, but I hear they were wrapped around my finger, watching every move I make.

Oh, and please.  DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME.....


Just send a message in a bottle
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Did they also provide testing to the ticket takers, gate keepers, security, food handlers, etc at their venue?


Those people are easily replaced.  An NBA player, however, is a valuable damn thing.  I know if I owned some, I wouldn't want them getting the plague.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MyMindIsGoingDave: Cdr.Murdock: oukewldave: Cdr.Murdock: Something tells me we should blame this on the police....

Were they sending out an SOS?

No, but I hear they were wrapped around my finger, watching every move I make.

Oh, and please.  DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME.....

Just send a message in a bottle


Or go walking on the moon.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Seattle, the two drive-through locations warn on TV that "we're only testing health care workers".  The rest of you can hold your breath until the government promises are delivered.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Did they also provide testing to the ticket takers, gate keepers, security, food handlers, etc at their venue?


Why? They're not rich, famous or important enough to test at this point, besides they're replaceable. The good news that there will no unemployment in the post COVID-19 Mercia..
 
dennysgod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It fun to read stories of celebrities with the sniffles getting testing for Covid-19 right next to stories about normal people who aren't getting testing with high-fevers and body aches with a history is being in Covd-19 hot-spots.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: no_tan_lines: Did they also provide testing to the ticket takers, gate keepers, security, food handlers, etc at their venue?

Those people are easily replaced.  An NBA player, however, is a valuable damn thing.  I know if I owned some, I wouldn't want them getting the plague.


This is a post you can only get away with on Fark.

/Funnied
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Fail is for de Blasio criticizing them for doing what our government hasn't done yet, right?

Or is it for our government?


Mr mayor, we need to close schools and restaurants
Mayor Basio: I'm only trying to say that NY is a restaurant town

???

Mayor Basio: look, a ferrari those bad people
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested."This is a dumbass position.If someone is critically ill, they are already sick, and they are already symptomatic. We can assume they are infected and quarantine them and take other appropriate precautions.If testing capability is limited, then testing people who have likely been exposed but who are not yet symptomatic -- LIKE THE NBA PLAYERS -- is a much better use of testing resources. Individuals testing positive can then be isolated before they are symptomatic, slowing the spread of the disease.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: IlGreven: Fail is for de Blasio criticizing them for doing what our government hasn't done yet, right?

Or is it for our government?

Exactly.

Every one of them was in contact with a known vector, so test the buggers.

But hell, this is the US, so only the rich will get tested... oh wait.


WADR
Words matter. Yours should be "host".
"Vectors are living organisms that can transmit infectious pathogens between humans, or from animals to humans. Many of these vectors are bloodsucking insects, which ingest disease-producing microorganisms during a blood meal from an infected host (human or animal) and later transmit it into a new host, after the pathogen has replicated. Often, once a vector becomes infectious, they are capable of transmitting the pathogen for the rest of their life during each subsequent bite/blood meal. "
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh​e​ets/detail/vector-borne-diseases
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What really sucks is that if we had testing months ago, like we should have had, we could have had the NCAA tournament. No crowd. But with every player / ref tested, no transmission.

Would have potentially saved the NBA season, too, though that goes on a lot longer than March Madness.

Instead, people have no sports to watch while social distancing because we have no idea who might have the virus.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't really have a problem testing a population that travels city to city and is in close contact with tens of thousands of people.
 
pheelix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Since these guys are touring the country, coming into contact with each others' sweat, spittle, and blood while bouncing and passing a shared ball amongst themselves and everyone in the first 2-3 rows, I'm OK with them all getting tested. They're extremely high risk.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: What really sucks is that if we had testing months ago, like we should have had, we could have had the NCAA tournament. No crowd. But with every player / ref tested, no transmission.

Would have potentially saved the NBA season, too, though that goes on a lot longer than March Madness.

Instead, people have no sports to watch while social distancing because we have no idea who might have the virus.


Thanks Trump*
 
Magnus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: "But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested."This is a dumbass position.If someone is critically ill, they are already sick, and they are already symptomatic. We can assume they are infected and quarantine them and take other appropriate precautions.If testing capability is limited, then testing people who have likely been exposed but who are not yet symptomatic -- LIKE THE NBA PLAYERS -- is a much better use of testing resources. Individuals testing positive can then be isolated before they are symptomatic, slowing the spread of the disease.


Such non-sense.  This is not pandering to a political constituency.  Who the fark do you think you are, Bill Nye the Science Guy or something?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pheelix: Since these guys are touring the country, coming into contact with each others' sweat, spittle, and blood while bouncing and passing a shared ball amongst themselves and everyone in the first 2-3 rows, I'm OK with them all getting tested. They're extremely high risk.


Not sure if serious...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snocone: GrogSmash: IlGreven: Fail is for de Blasio criticizing them for doing what our government hasn't done yet, right?

Or is it for our government?

Exactly.

Every one of them was in contact with a known vector, so test the buggers.

But hell, this is the US, so only the rich will get tested... oh wait.

WADR
Words matter. Yours should be "host".
"Vectors are living organisms that can transmit infectious pathogens between humans, or from animals to humans. Many of these vectors are bloodsucking insects, which ingest disease-producing microorganisms during a blood meal from an infected host (human or animal) and later transmit it into a new host, after the pathogen has replicated. Often, once a vector becomes infectious, they are capable of transmitting the pathogen for the rest of their life during each subsequent bite/blood meal. "
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-she​ets/detail/vector-borne-diseases


Depends.  Four of thos buggers tested positive, so yes, they are hosts to the virus.  At the same time, we really dont know how long it is until such a host becomes contagious, so they are also a potential source of infection, hence vector.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who is going to be in close contact with more people. An NBA player with the league shut down, or a cashier at the grocery store.

Anyway, the answer to how they got tested is money. The more relevant question is why was the system set up to allow this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: An NBA player, however, is a valuable damn thing. I know if I owned some, I wouldn't want them getting the plague.



Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well my peaches, I should hope not!"
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

no_tan_lines: Did they also provide testing to the ticket takers, gate keepers, security, food handlers, etc at their venue?


Ticket takers? Probably not. They don't interact with players, coaches and staff.

Gate keepers? Maybe they should. Teams enter arenas through different routes, but some of them will have come in contact with arena personnel.

Security? They probably should. They interact with players and staff much closer than the first two groups.

Food handlers? Probably not. Except the wait staff for the expensive seats, who may have come in contact with the infected players.

It may look bad on the surface, but if you think about it, sports teams travel, which makes it more urgent to test them to see if they've had chances to spread the virus farther than the average person who may spread the virus locally. In addition to arena personnel listed above, it now becomes more important to test anyone in airports, hotels and chartered buses the teams used.

But the bottom line is we need more testing capacity so we can do more tracking and find others who might be infected before they spread the virus too far. We have to shelter in place because no one knows who has the virus and who doesn't. Once we get a clearer picture, I *think* we'll be able to ease restrictions on the general population. (But I'm not an epidemiologist, so it's just a guess.)
 
