dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yes, it is social.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


But what we need right now is demented and sad.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: And yes, it is social.

[media1.tenor.com image 498x264] [View Full Size image _x_]

But what we need right now is demented and sad.


Oh $DEITY dude.  This is all well and good but how is anyone supposed to go get tested to get their license when everything is shut down?  You gonna volunteer to hold drive-by ham license testing?

Though there's plenty of fun to be had receiving stuff with SDRs as well.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the by, the last time I visited the local hamfest, I would dare say half the hobby or more will be wiped out by COVID-19... it looked like an AARP event held during Senior Citizens Day.

/pretty sure some of the guys have radios autographed by Marconi
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: dittybopper: And yes, it is social.

[media1.tenor.com image 498x264] [View Full Size image _x_]

But what we need right now is demented and sad.

Oh $DEITY dude.  This is all well and good but how is anyone supposed to go get tested to get their license when everything is shut down?  You gonna volunteer to hold drive-by ham license testing?

Though there's plenty of fun to be had receiving stuff with SDRs as well.



Actually, there's no reason why you can't study online, or even hold classes online, and you can conduct the required test with "social distancing" measures in place.

Conducting the test online is a tricky thing, though:  Since the questions and answers are already published online, doing it via pen and paper and not allowing access to the internet while taking the test is pretty much the only way to go.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, you will be dealing with mostly right-wing nutbags and preppers, so don't say anything political unless you're idea of a good time socially is getting harassed constantly.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real hams learn morse.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Of course, you will be dealing with mostly right-wing nutbags and preppers, so don't say anything political unless you're idea of a good time socially is getting harassed constantly.


Because right-wing nutbags and preppers believe in government licensing, right?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try woodcarving?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's  a chair leg.......honest!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a UHF licensed person might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: the last time I visited the local hamfest


They need to change the name of those things because it's blatant false advertising.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm breaking out old prototypes:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I'm thinking of something like snakes and ladders in a rotating system...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dakai: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Of course, you will be dealing with mostly right-wing nutbags and preppers, so don't say anything political unless you're idea of a good time socially is getting harassed constantly.

Because right-wing nutbags and preppers believe in government licensing, right?


I don't get it, but yeah. Well, except the ones who don't. Mainly because they can complain about interference on the amateur radio band and the FCC will in fact do something about it, and generally quickly.

Completely unsurprising that they like government when it works for them.

\ Most of them are on Social Security, but don't you bring your socialisms here.
 
sunblock_suppository
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story: I heard about this bug back in January, guessed it was likely to turn into a big problem and that I wanted to do something to be prepared.

One of those things was to get equipped and licensed for amateur radio.

I passed my exam March 6, and I'm now on the air listening to old guys talking about the crowds at the ammo store.

Not sure how to score that.
 
brownja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. I just fired up the receiver for the first time in a long time.
Just as anti-social on the air as in real life. Got my Extra but never operate, just listen.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: By the by, the last time I visited the local hamfest, I would dare say half the hobby or more will be wiped out by COVID-19... it looked like an AARP event held during Senior Citizens Day.

/pretty sure some of the guys have radios autographed by Marconi


You know what?  You'd think that, but the number of people with ham radio licenses is at an all-time high, at nearly 766,000 licensees.

That's about 250,000 more than when I was licensed back in 1990.

You can't grow a hobby by over 50% on a shrinking population (ie., the elderly).

I occasionally go to the hamfests in this area, and my impression is that the population of hams is getting younger.   Back in the 1990's, I was almost always the only person under 50, by a significant amount.   Now, when I go, I see many more people significantly below my agenow (I'm over 50).

Don't get me wrong, it's still majority old farts, but much less than it used to be, and there may be reasons why younger folks don't go to hamfests.  With cheap radios from China and them probably having newer radios if they aren't from the PRC, along with a noticeable lack of "do it yourself-idness" amount the younger hams, the need to go to a hamfest to pick up used gear and pieces parts is a lot less.

It was kind of funny, I was listening to a couple of new hams a few months back and one who had been licensed very recently based on their callsign was telling another ham not to get a manual antenna tuner for HF work, because he blew the finals on a radio using a manual tuner.   "Get an automatic tuner, and you won't have to worry about it".   It took all of my effort not to break in:  I've been a ham for 30 years, never could afford an automatic tuner, so I've used manual tuners and *NEVER* popped the finals on an HF rig.   *EVER*.  Dude simply didn't know how to tune a tuner.   But I digress.

Hell, I know several hams in their 30's and younger.   Three of them are still in high school (and two of them are girls).   Neighbor up the street has his license, and he just turned 40.

And a lot of the younger guys I know in the hobby are into the high speed data side of it.

Much as it pains me to say it, being a CW guy, I think dropping the Morse requirement did a lot to revitalize the hobby.   I'm still going to die with a straight key in my hand, though.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to get a third-class radiotelephone operators license back when I was in high school in order to work at the school Marconi radio station.  Had to go into the city and take a test - it was kind of a big deal.  Is that still a thing?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I'm breaking out old prototypes:

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]

I'm thinking of something like snakes and ladders in a rotating system...


Your puny Enigma machine is no match for us, Adolf!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have my tech license. I really, really wish I had gone for the general license before all this crap happened.

I'm stuck on the 2m/70cm repeaters with retirees... no thanks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: don't say anything political unless you're idea of a good time socially is getting harassed constantly


So it's basically Fark?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty desperate attempt to get people to talk to you, ditty.

/I keed

My uncle has been an avid ham radio guy for decades and still is as far as I know (he's pushing 80). I can give you his call sign if you want. EIP.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Of course, you will be dealing with mostly right-wing nutbags and preppers, so don't say anything political unless you're idea of a good time socially is getting harassed constantly.


1.  Prepping doesn't sound like all that bad of an idea right now, does it?

"so don't say anything political unless you're idea of a good time socially is getting harassed constantly."

2.  So it's just like Fark.com!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Pretty desperate attempt to get people to talk to you, ditty.

/I keed

My uncle has been an avid ham radio guy for decades and still is as far as I know (he's pushing 80). I can give you his call sign if you want. EIP.


Be careful with giving out call signs on the internet if you're concerned about creepers. The FCC database publicly lists home addresses.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if you can play Warhammer over the ham radio, so you can have some 'ham on your ham.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I already have my tech license. I really, really wish I had gone for the general license before all this crap happened.

I'm stuck on the 2m/70cm repeaters with retirees... no thanks.


HF radio is where it's at.

Remember, you still have HF privileges.  Yes, 10 meters sucks right now, but you've also got CW privileges on 80, 40, and 15 meters.

"But I don't know Morse code!" you protest.  True.  But your *COMPUTER* does.   Or will, once you download the right (free) software like fldigi: http://www.w1hkj.com/

Then all you need is an HF rig and antenna.  If you have a quiet room to operate, you can do an "air interface", though it's better if you have a set of cables.   I made my own, just requires a couple of resistors and you plug them into the soundcard of your computer.

When you do it like that, there really isn't much difference between a digital mode like PSK31 or RTTY and Morse code, except the speed.

Once you make some contacts hundreds or thousands of miles away, you'll really want to upgrade even more.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gave a ham radio guy a water baloon launcher  (3-person job with surgical tubing) just before a local event where they sling wires up into trees and see who can contact the most distant location. This guy's club had used everything under the sun to try and get the wire up as high as it could go - weighted rocks, throwing tennis balls, using a tennis ball racquet, etc.... A week later I got an email from him saying that the club won the contest because the launcher put the the wire not only over the tree they were aiming for, but the next two as well! They were able to contact everybody.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amused that I knew who was interested in this.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3cf.recapguide.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brownja: Funny. I just fired up the receiver for the first time in a long time.
Just as anti-social on the air as in real life. Got my Extra but never operate, just listen.


I got my technician class because neighboring states either require permits from the state police to use/carry a scanner in the car or you get past that by having a ham license.  All I have are a couple cheap Chinese HTs for 144/440 for SHTF purposes mainly.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great if you have the license, but all the exam sessions are likely canceled in the hysteria right now.
 
m57lyra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I actually had the book for this in my cart to do with the kiddo, but haven't pulled the trigger because I'm not sure if they are testing.

The testing has to be proctored in person though IIRC. Is that likely to change now?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Modelling.  Not the sexy kind.  And you're definetly not getting laid.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: Gave a ham radio guy a water baloon launcher  (3-person job with surgical tubing) just before a local event where they sling wires up into trees and see who can contact the most distant location. This guy's club had used everything under the sun to try and get the wire up as high as it could go - weighted rocks, throwing tennis balls, using a tennis ball racquet, etc.... A week later I got an email from him saying that the club won the contest because the launcher put the the wire not only over the tree they were aiming for, but the next two as well! They were able to contact everybody.


Heh.

I know a few guys who use PVC air cannons they built.

I use a plastic water bottle and paracord, because when I'm operating portable I generally don't want my signal to go too far, because I'm QRP (ie., low power, 5 watts or less).   So I use a method called "Near Vertical Incidence Skywave", to bounce my signals nearly vertically up and down.   That maximizes my signal within 300 miles radius or so.   This requires a horizontal antenna like a dipole that is low to the ground, generally below 35 feet or so.

If I want to use low angle radiation for distance, I set up a vertical antenna, which again doesn't require a great amount of height.  A 20 meter wire vertical is only about 17' tall.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Momzilla59: I'm amused that I knew who was interested in this.


I'm *SUBBY*.  What did you expect?
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Don't get me wrong, it's still majority old farts, but much less than it used to be, and there may be reasons why younger folks don't go to hamfests.  With cheap radios from China and them probably having newer radios if they aren't from the PRC, along with a noticeable lack of "do it yourself-idness" amount the younger hams, the need to go to a hamfest to pick up used gear and pieces parts is a lot less.


I have no large data set to back this up, so this is completely my anecdotal feels, but I think you are on the right track.  Younger hams see radio as a tool and means to an end, while for older hams the hobby is the end.  So they go on air and talk about...radio.  My radios sit unused unless there is severe weather or I'm working a rally event.
And when you have the older operators participating in those, they tend to ramble on and overshare, because that's just the way they normally use their radios.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dittybopper: null: By the by, the last time I visited the local hamfest, I would dare say half the hobby or more will be wiped out by COVID-19... it looked like an AARP event held during Senior Citizens Day.

/pretty sure some of the guys have radios autographed by Marconi

You know what?  You'd think that, but the number of people with ham radio licenses is at an all-time high, at nearly 766,000 licensees.

That's about 250,000 more than when I was licensed back in 1990.

You can't grow a hobby by over 50% on a shrinking population (ie., the elderly).

I occasionally go to the hamfests in this area, and my impression is that the population of hams is getting younger.   Back in the 1990's, I was almost always the only person under 50, by a significant amount.   Now, when I go, I see many more people significantly below my agenow (I'm over 50).

Don't get me wrong, it's still majority old farts, but much less than it used to be, and there may be reasons why younger folks don't go to hamfests.  With cheap radios from China and them probably having newer radios if they aren't from the PRC, along with a noticeable lack of "do it yourself-idness" amount the younger hams, the need to go to a hamfest to pick up used gear and pieces parts is a lot less.

It was kind of funny, I was listening to a couple of new hams a few months back and one who had been licensed very recently based on their callsign was telling another ham not to get a manual antenna tuner for HF work, because he blew the finals on a radio using a manual tuner.   "Get an automatic tuner, and you won't have to worry about it".   It took all of my effort not to break in:  I've been a ham for 30 years, never could afford an automatic tuner, so I've used manual tuners and *NEVER* popped the finals on an HF rig.   *EVER*.  Dude simply didn't know how to tune a tuner.   But I digress.

Hell, I know several hams in their 30's and younger.   Three of them are still in high school (and two of them are girls).   Neighbor up the s ...


Part of it is the fact that radios are finally cheap (though you get what you paid for).  Plus the fact that now you throw computers into the mix and can do a lot with digital modes.

Personally, I like the threat of throwing 1500 watts INTO THE ANTENNA just for WiFi.

/my coffee stays hot all the time next to my computer, if I need it heated up further I just watch some streaming video
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brownja: Funny. I just fired up the receiver for the first time in a long time.
Just as anti-social on the air as in real life. Got my Extra but never operate, just listen.


What you need to do is get on the CW portion of the bands.  Worst thing I ever hear is some LID being called a LID for calling the DX on on the same frequency as the DX even though the DX is saying "UP 1".

/Favorited as a ham.
//I keep the unoffical Fark list of hams.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: [s3cf.recapguide.com image 708x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: bucket_pup: Gave a ham radio guy a water baloon launcher  (3-person job with surgical tubing) just before a local event where they sling wires up into trees and see who can contact the most distant location. This guy's club had used everything under the sun to try and get the wire up as high as it could go - weighted rocks, throwing tennis balls, using a tennis ball racquet, etc.... A week later I got an email from him saying that the club won the contest because the launcher put the the wire not only over the tree they were aiming for, but the next two as well! They were able to contact everybody.

Heh.

I know a few guys who use PVC air cannons they built.

I use a plastic water bottle and paracord, because when I'm operating portable I generally don't want my signal to go too far, because I'm QRP (ie., low power, 5 watts or less).   So I use a method called "Near Vertical Incidence Skywave", to bounce my signals nearly vertically up and down.   That maximizes my signal within 300 miles radius or so.   This requires a horizontal antenna like a dipole that is low to the ground, generally below 35 feet or so.

If I want to use low angle radiation for distance, I set up a vertical antenna, which again doesn't require a great amount of height.  A 20 meter wire vertical is only about 17' tall.


So I use a method called "Near Vertical Incidence Skywave", to bounce my signals nearly vertically up and down.   That maximizes my signal within 300 miles radius or so.

Wow. I could visualize that in an instant.....I guess it's the electrical engineer nerd in me.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

M-G: ... for older hams the hobby is the end.  So they go on air and talk about...radio.


That's because some countries restrict the content of amateur ratio communications to basically technical discussions of the equipment.

"Section 97.117 of the Commission's Rules, 47 C.F.R. §97.117, stipulates that amateur station transmissions to a different country, where permitted, shall be in plain language and shall be limited to messages of a technical nature relating to tests, and to remarks of a personal character for which, by reason of their unimportance, recourse to the public telecommunications service is not justified."
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image image 256x197]

Modelling.  Not the sexy kind.  And you're definetly not getting laid.


Yup! Got enough unbuilt kits in my closet to last me, oooh, 200 years or so. Currently on the workbench is my first battleship in 1/350.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brownja: Funny. I just fired up the receiver for the first time in a long time.
Just as anti-social on the air as in real life. Got my Extra but never operate, just listen.


You sound like me, but I don't have my Extra yet.  I do occasionally check in on the local net on 2m.  "xxxTFJ, check-in only".  Yes, my callsign ends with "Total Fark Joke".

I'm actually ready to take the Extra exam, but keep forgetting to go the monthly club meeting.  If I remember in April I may oughta call on the local repeater ahead of time to ask if it's still on.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tuxq: MrBallou: Pretty desperate attempt to get people to talk to you, ditty.

/I keed

My uncle has been an avid ham radio guy for decades and still is as far as I know (he's pushing 80). I can give you his call sign if you want. EIP.

Be careful with giving out call signs on the internet if you're concerned about creepers. The FCC database publicly lists home addresses.


That's why I'm screening via email. Only to people I know.

Although it's probably moot, because he has it as a vanity license plate on his truck, no kidding.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

M-G: dittybopper: Don't get me wrong, it's still majority old farts, but much less than it used to be, and there may be reasons why younger folks don't go to hamfests.  With cheap radios from China and them probably having newer radios if they aren't from the PRC, along with a noticeable lack of "do it yourself-idness" amount the younger hams, the need to go to a hamfest to pick up used gear and pieces parts is a lot less.

I have no large data set to back this up, so this is completely my anecdotal feels, but I think you are on the right track.  Younger hams see radio as a tool and means to an end, while for older hams the hobby is the end.  So they go on air and talk about...radio.  My radios sit unused unless there is severe weather or I'm working a rally event.
And when you have the older operators participating in those, they tend to ramble on and overshare, because that's just the way they normally use their radios.



Well, since the FCC doesn't collect birthdays anymore, it is largely impossible to find out the truth of the matter.  And I agree completely with why they don't, but it does just leave us with anecdotal evidence.

The local club here (of which I'm not a member) does do a lot of outreach and conducts free weekend classes for those interested, and we tend to operate in the local park a lot in normal times so more people get exposed to it, especially younger people.

So it could just be a local phenomenon.

I don't know how many times I've been doing this in the park:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And people walk up asking questions about what I'm doing, etc.

I *ALWAYS* emphasize that although I'm doing Morse code, you don't need to know it anymore.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Thong_of_Zardoz: [s3cf.recapguide.com image 708x480]

[Fark user image 425x288]


I ordered one of these from a guy in Indonesia:

Fark user imageView Full Size

I've never tried making contacts on HF.  I wonder if it was an unwise purchase.  Won't receive it for another month or so, but then I'll probably need to find an Elmer to help me figure out what I'm doing.

I've got a Rohde and Schwarz single generator that I can check frequency and sensitivity with, but there's another guy in the local club with a full-blown radio service monitor who can help me figure out how well this hand built thing really works.  I'm sure he could give me some operating pointers to.  I'd hate to kill him with COVID-19 though.
 
ShiatAhoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anything like the CB I have next to my 8-track tape player?
 
M-G
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: M-G: ... for older hams the hobby is the end.  So they go on air and talk about...radio.

That's because some countries restrict the content of amateur ratio communications to basically technical discussions of the equipment.

"Section 97.117 of the Commission's Rules, 47 C.F.R. §97.117, stipulates that amateur station transmissions to a different country, where permitted, shall be in plain language and shall be limited to messages of a technical nature relating to tests, and to remarks of a personal character for which, by reason of their unimportance, recourse to the public telecommunications service is not justified."


But that's not an issue on 2m...
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrBallou: tuxq: MrBallou: Pretty desperate attempt to get people to talk to you, ditty.

/I keed

My uncle has been an avid ham radio guy for decades and still is as far as I know (he's pushing 80). I can give you his call sign if you want. EIP.

Be careful with giving out call signs on the internet if you're concerned about creepers. The FCC database publicly lists home addresses.

That's why I'm screening via email. Only to people I know.

Although it's probably moot, because he has it as a vanity license plate on his truck, no kidding.


Tell you what, having a ham radio plate is a curse and blessing.  Curse because in Ohio you have to go to the BMV for renewal every year and show your license because they refuse to add lines of code to verify your license is still good (which means I can bring in a photoshoop and get a ham plate), and a blessing because the cops seem to tend to not look at ya too close for things, mainly because they know you've been listening to their donut breaks and because if SHTF you're the backup communications system for them (ARES).
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: M-G: dittybopper: Don't get me wrong, it's still majority old farts, but much less than it used to be, and there may be reasons why younger folks don't go to hamfests.  With cheap radios from China and them probably having newer radios if they aren't from the PRC, along with a noticeable lack of "do it yourself-idness" amount the younger hams, the need to go to a hamfest to pick up used gear and pieces parts is a lot less.

I have no large data set to back this up, so this is completely my anecdotal feels, but I think you are on the right track.  Younger hams see radio as a tool and means to an end, while for older hams the hobby is the end.  So they go on air and talk about...radio.  My radios sit unused unless there is severe weather or I'm working a rally event.
And when you have the older operators participating in those, they tend to ramble on and overshare, because that's just the way they normally use their radios.


Well, since the FCC doesn't collect birthdays anymore, it is largely impossible to find out the truth of the matter.  And I agree completely with why they don't, but it does just leave us with anecdotal evidence.

The local club here (of which I'm not a member) does do a lot of outreach and conducts free weekend classes for those interested, and we tend to operate in the local park a lot in normal times so more people get exposed to it, especially younger people.

So it could just be a local phenomenon.

I don't know how many times I've been doing this in the park:

[Fark user image 850x478]

or this:

[Fark user image 850x477]

And people walk up asking questions about what I'm doing, etc.

I *ALWAYS* emphasize that although I'm doing Morse code, you don't need to know it anymore.


wait, those look like part of the series that include this pic...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
