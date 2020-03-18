 Skip to content
(Forbes)   The Surgeon General says the solution for a lack of ventilators for coronavirus treatment is to not get sick. Group of 300-plus engineers: FO Jerry, we're gonna science the sh@t out of this   (forbes.com) divider line
65
AntiM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.


Sounds like it's time to science the sh*t out of mass production and distribution.
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes Hero's wear beakers and broken glasses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get sick? Now, he tells us!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id rather have engineers design stuff and leave science to the scientists.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you miss this part of the article:
the ventilator will likely not be used for patients not suffering from Covid-19, though he sees it being used in other emergency and disaster scenarios

The important part for Americans is at the bottom: Ventilator manufacturers could increase production, according to Forbes,but have yet to receive significant order volumes from the U.S. government.

So we're waiting for Trump. RIP America.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.


That's what engineering is.

Taking some fancy idea and making it useful to the world.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats faith-based ventilation systems.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Surgeon General is not the brightest bulb
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Ventilator manufacturers could increase production, according to Forbes,but have yet to receive significant order volumes from the U.S. government.


WTF?  Trump* is trying to figure a way to grift it first, or what?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: dittybopper: Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.

Sounds like it's time to science the sh*t out of mass production and distribution.


True but it can be done. WWII built airplane factories in a few weeks. When you're motivated shiat gets done
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Id rather have engineers design stuff and leave science to the scientists.


Engineers aren't scientists.  They are going to engineer the shiat out of it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortage of ventilators? Sounds like little people problems. Fark you, I've got mine.
-Donald Trump
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Walker: Ventilator manufacturers could increase production, according to Forbes,but have yet to receive significant order volumes from the U.S. government.

WTF?  Trump* is trying to figure a way to grift it first, or what?


See this article:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/pressure-g​r​ows-on-trump-to-invoke-defense-product​ion-act-for-coronavirus-response-00471​0535.html
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That device looks like a motor assist bagging device.  That would help keep staff from getting exhausted and allow for longer distractions.  It doesn't look like something that could be ignored for about a minute.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: OldRod: Walker: Ventilator manufacturers could increase production, according to Forbes,but have yet to receive significant order volumes from the U.S. government.

WTF?  Trump* is trying to figure a way to grift it first, or what?

See this article:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/pressure-gr​ows-on-trump-to-invoke-defense-product​ion-act-for-coronavirus-response-00471​0535.html


FTA:  "We'll make that decision pretty quickly if we need it," Trump said at a midday White House press conference, when asked about invoking those authorities, known as the Defense Production Act. "We hope we don't need it. It's a big step."

Well, by all means, take your time.  It's not like another few days won't let the hospitals run out of ventilators and then it'll be to late or anything...
 
dewzke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.


That'd be great, if everyone could get tested, so we know who to avoid... but we *still* don't have that here
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.


Exactly - that's the point of "flattening the curve"

It would be great to have more ventilators, but at the same time keeping the number of ICU admissions down within the 4 week window is still essential, no matter how many homebrew ventilators somebody makes.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So we're waiting for Trump. RIP America.


Dear "I know everything"

Only the Congress can appropriate and spend money. That's your delightful Dems.

Get on the phone if you want this done.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Beats faith-based ventilation systems.


this is a faith based ventilation system. have some faith in people.
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.


The cool thing about a backup plan is that it saves your bacon when the obvious thing doesn't work.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if an old constant flow CPAP would work in a pinch
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I wonder if an old constant flow CPAP would work in a pinch


I have two....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I wonder if an old constant flow CPAP would work in a pinch


Pretty sure it wouldn't hurt.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: baka-san: I wonder if an old constant flow CPAP would work in a pinch

Pretty sure it wouldn't hurt.


Kinda what I'm thinking
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Did you miss this part of the article:
the ventilator will likely not be used for patients not suffering from Covid-19, though he sees it being used in other emergency and disaster scenarios

The important part for Americans is at the bottom: Ventilator manufacturers could increase production, according to Forbes,but have yet to receive significant order volumes from the U.S. government.

So we're waiting for Trump. RIP America.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/No I don't know why there are quotes around the --do not touch--, so don't ask me
//Mike Dense is an Id10T
\\\ required by fark rules
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I wonder if an old constant flow CPAP would work in a pinch


Thought to be no, obviously going to be tried. (CPAPs just pressurize the airway, they don't pull air out. Ventilators do.) In edge cases, it might hold the airways open enough to get some O2 in and some CO2, but in ARDS, you usually deteriorate to needing full support.

One thing that is being worked on is a way to ventilate more than one patient with one ventilator. There is more to it than a bunch of splitters. Note the importance of keeping the inspiratory and expiratory limbs of the piping separate as long as possible to the patient, you don't want a lot of dead space where air is just pulled back and forth. You want fresh air in, exhaled air out and gone. Most trach tubes have both legs going right to the patients mouth, so that the only dead space is the trach tube itself and the patient's own airways (which is always dead space in this sense.)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Technically, this is engineering.)

\ Best kind of correct.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.

"I have no concept of what life is like for people with jobs and kids."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Walker: So we're waiting for Trump. RIP America.

Dear "I know everything"

Only the Congress can appropriate and spend money. That's your delightful Dems.

Get on the phone if you want this done.


Dear you:

The Defense Production Act (DPA) was enacted during the Cold War to allow the president to cajole - and even coerce - industry into producing products deemed necessary for national defense. In this case, the DPA would allow the U.S. government "to incentivize a company who already makes [emergency medical supplies] to make more of them,"

The White House was reported to be considering invoking the DPA almost three weeks ago, in late February. But at the time, Trump was dismissing the coronavirus threat. "Because of all we've done, the risk to the American people remains very low," Trump said then, adding that there were only 15 cases in the country, and promising that "the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed the White House had discussed the DPA "over two weeks ago." But he justified his decision thus far not to use its powers, by telling the press that some states still do not have many verified cases of coronavirus.

"Some states have two people, three people, no people - again, in the case of West Virginia," Trump said, referring to the number of cases.

So contact YOUR President.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Walker: So we're waiting for Trump. RIP America.

Dear "I know everything"

Only the Congress can appropriate and spend money. That's your delightful Dems.

Get on the phone if you want this done.


Like they appropriated for the wall? If Donny 2 Scoops can raid the construction funds for building schools on military bases for a wall, I think he can get away with spending money on ventilators, or do you think that is different some how and why?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
next-hop.forbes.com | Access denied (403)
Current session has been terminated.

For further information, do not hesitate to contact us.
Ref: 45.43.102.51 2020-03-18T14:39:09.598Z

Ok
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: ThomasPaineTrain: dittybopper: Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.

Sounds like it's time to science the sh*t out of mass production and distribution.

True but it can be done. WWII built airplane factories in a few weeks. When you're motivated shiat gets done


Ya, but FDR wasn't all "Pearl Harbor is a hoax.  Our Pacific Fleet has never been better, believe you me!"
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.

The cool thing about a backup plan is that it saves your bacon when the obvious thing doesn't work.


When Plan B is "Living on a ventilator" you'd think that everyone would make damn sure to stick to Plan A.  But from what I hear Spring Break is in full swing on many beaches and getting 10 more packages of toilet paper and gallons of milk is still more important to a lot of people.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: baka-san: I wonder if an old constant flow CPAP would work in a pinch

Thought to be no, obviously going to be tried. (CPAPs just pressurize the airway, they don't pull air out. Ventilators do.) In edge cases, it might hold the airways open enough to get some O2 in and some CO2, but in ARDS, you usually deteriorate to needing full support.

One thing that is being worked on is a way to ventilate more than one patient with one ventilator. There is more to it than a bunch of splitters. Note the importance of keeping the inspiratory and expiratory limbs of the piping separate as long as possible to the patient, you don't want a lot of dead space where air is just pulled back and forth. You want fresh air in, exhaled air out and gone. Most trach tubes have both legs going right to the patients mouth, so that the only dead space is the trach tube itself and the patient's own airways (which is always dead space in this sense.)


Interesting stuff, ty.

/say, interested in being Surgeon General?  Or President?  We've got openings for people with basic core competencies like "not an antivaxxer" and "can spell"...
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: That device looks like a motor assist bagging device.  That would help keep staff from getting exhausted and allow for longer distractions.  It doesn't look like something that could be ignored for about a minute.


I am curious about the motor control.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost like outsourcing a shiatload of production to another country wasn't the greatest idea.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Walker: So we're waiting for Trump. RIP America.

Dear "I know everything"

Only the Congress can appropriate and spend money. That's your delightful Dems.

Get on the phone if you want this done.


Because Congress dictates spending on an item-by-item basis.

Want to fill the gas tank on a government truck? Wait for Congressional approval. Repairing the HVAC in a Federal courthouse? Gotta have a House bill for that.

You sure know how things work.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.


You know scientific method can be applied to mass production and distribution.

You also realize we already have working mass production and distribution models in place and 3d printers have been a thing for quite some time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: dittybopper: Sciencing the shiat out of stuff is great, but it's not mass production and distribution.

You know scientific method can be applied to mass production and distribution.

You also realize we already have working mass production and distribution models in place and 3d printers have been a thing for quite some time.


You trying to be sued man?
See the other thread.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: DON.MAC: That device looks like a motor assist bagging device.  That would help keep staff from getting exhausted and allow for longer distractions.  It doesn't look like something that could be ignored for about a minute.

I am curious about the motor control.


Feel free to go look at every detail. It's open source.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.


Honey unless you're a hermit, you probably already have it, but are just exhibiting mild symptoms.

That's what makes this virus mind boggling, and frightening to the core. It's insidious. It's like if someone yawned on live television and a couple of million passive watchers yawned with them.

The problem is, what if it's recurring? Anything that spreads so fast, no matter if it's mild to most and only deadly to some, is something that needs to be respected. Cause if there's this, there will be more. Life is 50/50 baby, for everyone in the planet. We can extend our chances by eating healthy, exercising and maybe wearing our seatbelt. But we can't stop random broken elevators and walkways collapsing as our car goes under them.

So does that mean life ultimately doesn't matter? Of course not. We can get a lot out of learning, loving and teaching, and helping others do the same. That's just how it is.

So we isolate for now. We let scientists work on a vaccine. We learn what to do, what not to do, and then we will pass that down to kids who are currently two years old. They in turn will then be able to use it when they're older, to pass to their descendants who will be born close to 2100. And that's how we continue life on earth.

I've lived 51 years. Would like to get at least 36 more, like my mama did. But I know it ain't about me anymore. I'm not even a mother, but I know that any battle we undertake is about you younger folks. We got a lot of babies who will be made under this quarantine. Let's maks sure their parents not only stay healthy, but will have an economy left that will help support them.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Callous: Considering it's a communicable disease that can be avoided if everyone follows the CDC's guidance, not getting sick is the correct goal to have.

Exactly - that's the point of "flattening the curve"

It would be great to have more ventilators, but at the same time keeping the number of ICU admissions down within the 4 week window is still essential, no matter how many homebrew ventilators somebody makes.


Not just ICU.  Acute care bedrooms could be all well and fine for many cases.

Sitting here working on long term nursing home construction all week something just occurred to me.  I am kind of loathe to say this because the population in these places are susceptible, but finding long term care nursing home facilities with open beds is actually an idea that just popped in my head.  Some sections are already built to handle at least the simpler worse, but not necessarily severe cases and may have the needed equipment. Now many of these places already have security doors because of memory care, etc all.  Separating the populations would take some work, may be doable.  There would be blowback from those already there.

And well, some of the assisted living community rooms are being built with stocked bars.  So, they'd have that going for them.
 
