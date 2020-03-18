 Skip to content
(Fox News) NASCAR is going to use computers for racin' or somethin'. Not too sure how it all works, but I hope Chevy beats Ford (foxnews.com)
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'You're never going to get a job playing video games. Go bag groceries at the store'

I TOLD you, MOM!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
I knew Turbo Graphix would pay off!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
...but Ford beats Ferrari!
 
wruley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The headline could have been funny if it said Microsoft over Mac. Oh well.

/Ford guy
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: ...but Ford beats Ferrari!


Um, spoilers!
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Larson is in, I'll watch.

But somebody *really* needs to slip Clint Bowyer a few beers, and then just leave his mic on.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, this sure took a left turn, didn't it?
 
Jovimon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Graphics technology has progressed to such a state that I bet they could have drivers play a simulation and it would be indistinguishable from the real thing.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Online gaming is about to become big money sports.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rubbing one out is racing?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Graphics technology has progressed to such a state that I bet they could have drivers play a simulation and it would be indistinguishable from the real thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're right.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Rubbing one out is racing?


Not without biscuits.
 
0z79
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The hell you say! Ford beats Chevy!

*suddenly, a Dodge Viper leaves both in the dust*
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A better idea would be to have them drink a couple shots or a 12 pack and then have them race each other on those Mario Kart arcade games, the big ones, not the Switch version and film/broadcast that. And it would be safe to have the drivers in the same room, alcohol kills germs duh.
 
0z79
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jovimon: [Fark user image 720x704]


I am going to use a big word. It is four syllables, so it will probably confuse you to no end. But if you copy and paste it into Google, it should give you the definition. The word will be in quotations.

You are a "homophobic" shiatstain.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OK, so TFA sucks. And so did the linked article in TFA.

Is that 100% CG cars? Because that shiat looked real, especially since it didn't look quite as good as computer graphics do, they're still too shiny and pretty, most of the time.

I mean, they implied that, but usually articles like this actually go into at least a little bit of detail about the actual technology...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jovimon: [Fark user image 720x704]


So you are implying that being gay is a subject for disdain and ridicule? That's won't fly too well around here, just FYI.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see professional drivers race...

It would be even more fun to see their asses get trounced by a 15yr old living in the basement...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: It will be interesting to see professional drivers race...

It would be even more fun to see their asses get trounced by a 15yr old living in the basement...



There are a lot of current drivers who do sim racing, either for fun or practice.

I've been in at least a hundred pubbie races with Denny Hamlin before he got famous, back when the game was Nascar Racing 2003 Season (iRacing's predecessor). He won most of the public server races that I was in with him, unless he got crashed out by someone. Denny was ungodly fast.  I was really good, but I gave myself a pat on the back if I finished on the same lap as he did when he was driving.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hell I might watch that.
Not the whole thing, but three or four laps at least.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is toyota in NASCAR?  I saw they won the NHRA winternationals or something bigtime like that.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: OK, so TFA sucks. And so did the linked article in TFA.

Is that 100% CG cars? Because that shiat looked real, especially since it didn't look quite as good as computer graphics do, they're still too shiny and pretty, most of the time.

I mean, they implied that, but usually articles like this actually go into at least a little bit of detail about the actual technology...


iRacing (no apple affiliation) they are considered the premier online platform for good multiplayer racing. They laser scan every track and charge accordingly. Something like 10$ monthly. When you play the only option is from the drivers seat (no chase cams) it's a ton of fun on a low end sim setup and when paired with a high end setup with VR it is rivaled only by having enough money to put yourself in the drivers seat of a real car.

Why yes I partake. My next step would be dropping the coin to add motion but that doubles to triples the cost of an already expensive hobby.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
iRacing is a blast if you have the right setup ( both your pc setup and the car setup )
used to race on there a lot. Was even in a race that Dale Jr was in too. fun stuff. he passed me a couple times.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PackageHandler: Mikey1969: OK, so TFA sucks. And so did the linked article in TFA.

Is that 100% CG cars? Because that shiat looked real, especially since it didn't look quite as good as computer graphics do, they're still too shiny and pretty, most of the time.

I mean, they implied that, but usually articles like this actually go into at least a little bit of detail about the actual technology...

iRacing (no apple affiliation) they are considered the premier online platform for good multiplayer racing. They laser scan every track and charge accordingly. Something like 10$ monthly. When you play the only option is from the drivers seat (no chase cams) it's a ton of fun on a low end sim setup and when paired with a high end setup with VR it is rivaled only by having enough money to put yourself in the drivers seat of a real car.

Why yes I partake. My next step would be dropping the coin to add motion but that doubles to triples the cost of an already expensive hobby.


Wow, that's really farking cool. You just gave me more info in your post than the entire article. Thanks!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Graphics technology has progressed to such a state that I bet they could have drivers play a simulation and it would be indistinguishable from the real thing.


NASCAR technology has become standardized to such a state that I bet they could have drivers play a simulation and it would be indistinguishable from the real thing.
 
