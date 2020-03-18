 Skip to content
Italians now facing a different kind of suffering
22
2259 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 18 Mar 2020 at 10:23 AM



Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he's no nickleback that's for sure.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to stop clapping those hands, dammit!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Am I infectin' you?
Didn't mean to infect ya!
Ok Edge, play the blues!"
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bonovirus will destroy us all
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: The Bonovirus will destroy us all


in the name of love....
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid, Nineteen

You're our favorite disease
To panic along too
As you slay markets with ease
Our mothers cried
and then we all died

Covid, Nineteen

Best I could do.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the Italians have a new disease: ear cancer.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the streets have no names that end in consonants.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he can throw some tots and pears into the lyrics
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my COVID-19 Beyonce-inspired song:

Should I touch it? No.
Should I touch it? No.
Should I touch it? No.
Should I touch it? No.

Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Never touch ya face

Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Never touch ya face

Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Never touch ya face

Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Never touch ya face

Can I touch it? No.
Do I touch it? No.
Keep ya distance? Yes.
Do I touch it? No.

Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Never touch ya face

Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Don't touch ya face
Never touch ya face
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully iTunes won't infect all our devices with his music.  Again.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody know how to keep their mouth shut these days? Who asked you, Bono?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elsewhere in Ireland, the Taoiseach last night, in a speech on the crisis, asked all Irish children to ask their parents daily if there was anything they could do to help.

He also noted that Ireland's tightening lockdown could last months, so the daily questioning will get old very fast.

The speech is here.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel...numb *cough*
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accordions?

[Reads article]

So close...
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YEAH! YEAH! YEAH!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The crappy part was when it suddenly showed up pre-installed on all the hospital equipment and had to be manually deleted.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh. That. Here i thought at first it was going to be the 'newlyweds still living with a set of parents' problem, but in a larger scale.

Uncomfortable problems.  Like 'the back of a Volkswagen.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They wanted me to go into quarantine, I said no, no, no,
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"A completely different kind of suffering."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's bad enough that they've been forced to use soap.
 
