(Fox News)   It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. But mostly it was the worst of times. Your morning covid tally report   (foxnews.com) divider line
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 5.9 earthquake in Salt Lake City has NOT helped my nerves.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hell I wanna hear anything from Faux Nooz!?
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat is getting serious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrat hoax.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y O U  S T U P I D  M O N K E Y

- B L U R S T - O F - T I M E S -
Youtube 9uYhIiW6lok
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US cases and deaths are both still progressing by 2x every 2-3 days.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not going to trust Fix News on anything virus related.

/ftfm
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PsyLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Democrat hoax.


Obviously Italy, Spain, the rest of Europe, and the entire world is part of the deep state that is in on the hoax to make Trump look bad.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: US cases and deaths are both still progressing by 2x every 2-3 days.


Confirmed cases jumped over 50% in the last 24 hours alone even, and we're only testing folks we're fairly sure have it.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every death I shall ascribe to Fox News and Dipsh*t Don.

It's all on their heads. All of it.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Yeah, not going to trust Fix News on anything virus related.

/ftfm


Interesting typo there, but I guess Fix News kinda fits.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was using a baseline of 500 confirmed cases.

Spain's numbers are terrifying, higher than any other country through +11 days after 500 confirmed cases (higher than China, Iran, and Italy), US has caught italy, and Germany is on roughly same path
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pandemic will be televised.

/but I refuse to click a FOX entertainment link
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [i.imgur.com image 550x357]



Every damned morning.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's worse? The Covid-19 virus or the fact that in 2020 people are STILL getting their news from Fox?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Usernate: What's worse? The Covid-19 virus or the fact that in 2020 people are STILL getting their news from Fox?


Will it blow your mind to know that there is a more-than-coincidental link between the two?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: Every death I shall ascribe to Fox News and Dipsh*t Don.

It's all on their heads. All of it.


Totally valid.

A friend of mine at church is presumed positive. His whole family is sick. Should I mention that he sings choir two seats down from my wife?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm afraid to look but, off to Worldometer.

Yeah.

Total cases 206,900 deaths 8272. Iran joins the 1000 deaths club. Spain is now over 2000 new cases a day, 13,910 total. In the US we had 1748 new cases yesterday, and so far today, 928. 7339 total.

Ignoring small state outliers (Vatican City has 1 cases, so 1248 cases per million,) it seems that things start to get ugly when you hit about 250 known cases per million population. And things really go to shiat when you hit 350+ per million pop. China looks like an exception until you remember that their outbreak was mostly in Hubei province and when you run the numbers based off Huebi's population rather than China's as a whole, you see much higher numbers. Even then, they're still showing 56 per 1M over all of China.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just last week, FOXNews was still calling this a hysterical hoax. Are there no better media sites for this kind of information?
 
gojirast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Just last week, FOXNews was still calling this a hysterical hoax. Are there no better media sites for this kind of information?


I agree. Now that we're in Serious News Mode, I think it may be time to stop greenlighting Fox News stories.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

red230: Shiat is getting serious.
[Fark user image 850x413]


I LOL'd unreasonably hard at this.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Just last week, FOXNews was still calling this a hysterical hoax. Are there no better media sites for this kind of information?


Better sources of scientific and factual information than FOX News;

https://www.tfes.org/

https://answersingenesis.org/creation​i​sm/young-earth/young-earth-creationist​-view-summarized-and-defended/
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Should I mention that he sings choir two seats down from my wife?


Oh CRAP.
 
