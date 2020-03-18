 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Just for giggles because we already aren't stressed enough, God smites Salt Lake City with a 5.7 magnitude earthquake   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja
32 minutes ago  
He's probably expressing his anger over Mitt Romney voting against Donald Trump in the impeachment proceedings.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
31 minutes ago  
Oh great, it starts with an earthquake.
 
coronavirus
31 minutes ago  
Just wait... I'll be there soon enough. I just need to take care of all those old farks on the Florida beaches.
 
Zeff
31 minutes ago  
And He said "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Stop being such hypocritical DBs"
 
Madman drummers bummers
30 minutes ago  
It's a clear sign that we are not becoming socialist quickly enough.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
30 minutes ago  
Are the salt flats OK? Watch out there Speedracer!
 
MIRV888
29 minutes ago  
Probable cause?  God smiting Mormons.  Hard working kooks.
Don't leave the flock or you will be shunned (huge understatement.)
They are polite doing missionary work.  When you are on their turf, not so much.
And for the love of angel hats with gold tablets, don't ever mention you're Catholic.
 
dittybopper
29 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the "smite" level of earthquake is significantly above 5.7 on the Richter scale.
 
Cache
28 minutes ago  
It appears we've reached the Pestilence part of the plot.
 
phimuskapsi
27 minutes ago  

You could say the same about virtually every religion. Don't leave or get ex-communicated, missionaries are supposed to be nice. Tell a Catholic you are Mormon and check the reaction.
 
Peki
26 minutes ago  
So this is a trip. 

Last couple of 5+ earthquakes around here (West Coast), I've noticed a flurry of 5+ earthquakes in the Pacific Islands about 24 hours prior. That 7.1 that happened in the Cali desert? There were like three 6+ earthquakes on the other side, and I think a couple of 7s. I have the USGS app, for citation purposes.

So the last week or so there's been a decent flurry of 5s. Yesterday a couple of 5+ and a 6. So I go, oh, must be time for one in our hemisphere. And then Salt Lake hits. 

Okay. .. someone tell me I'm completely batshiat crazy for thinking that there could actually be a relationship here. I mean, if you stretch one side of a continental plate, there IS that whole equal and opposite reaction kind of thing. . .
 
OkieDookie
25 minutes ago  
It was just a mormon orgasm.
 
MIRV888
23 minutes ago  

I can't speak for other faiths.  Catholics don't care.  There are tons of ex-Catholics out there, myself included.  I interact with the Catholic community no problem.  I am not suggesting Catholics don't have a metric ass-ton of issues themselves as a religion.
 
GrymRpr
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And some say the end is near.
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon.
Certainly hope we will.
I sure could use a vacation from this stupid shiat, silly shiat, stupid shiat.
 
camaroash
23 minutes ago  
Felt it in Brigham City an hour north. Monitor started shaking and then a stern lateral jolt.

Here's the X96 Radio From Hell show before the power cut out. Last five seconds or so. The mic cuts with impeccable timing. "No shi---"

Radio From Hell | 3/18/2020
Youtube iQ9QM5mC-O4
 
croesius
23 minutes ago  
"Quit hitting the disaster button you chucklef*ck!"
 
powhound
23 minutes ago  
Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.
 
TUFAschistEH
21 minutes ago  
Fark, the Wasatch has the Coronavirus too now
 
ficklefkrfark
20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm pretty sure the "smite" level of earthquake is significantly above 5.7 on the Richter scale.


A smidging then...
 
Amish Tech Support
19 minutes ago  
Woke me up. My beer supply is fine. The end of the world will continue until moral improves.
 
MIRV888
19 minutes ago  

Sorry I missed your second point.  It was my experience that Catholics were largely indifferent to any protestant or factional Christian faith.  Your mileage may vary.
 
phimuskapsi
19 minutes ago  
MIRV888:can't speak for other faiths.  Catholics don't care.  There are tons of ex-Catholics out there, myself included.  I interact with the Catholic community no problem.  I am not suggesting Catholics don't have a metric ass-ton of issues themselves as a religion.

I'm a former Mormon, I still communicate and see all my Mormon friends. Hell, when I moved back home I called one of them and they called 6 other guys to come help me out.

One thing I wish I took from the religion is the level of preparedness they try and get everyone to buy into. 6 months of food, at a minimum.
 
DVD
18 minutes ago  

powhound: Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.



Yep, and I believe the building codes reflect the earthquake potential there around Salt Lake?

The comments ought to be interesting.  There's the slight potential for tornadoes in the area too, and the last time a newsworthy one hit Salt Lake, a Protestant minister of some denomination made it a point to loudly declare that the wicked Mormons were being punished from on high.  Said minister just happened to be based out of Kansas, though...
 
Archie Goodwin
17 minutes ago  
First it's all
Fark user imageView Full Size

but then it's all
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
16 minutes ago  

powhound: Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.


The next part is the fun part: post-quake UPS trucks.
 
powhound
14 minutes ago  
Another aftershock. About 3-5 seconds. We are in the car parked in an open area. Kinda nuts. And while our school was closed to students the principal called and said they are closing the building for the day.
 
Peki
13 minutes ago  

powhound: Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.


You're still shaking per USGS. Lots of 3s, watch for 4s.

It'll be interesting to see if you folks zipper like the one in Ridgecrest did.
 
MountainClimber
12 minutes ago  
Wow. Was in bed with the wife. Whole house started shaking. About 30 miles from the airport where epicenter was. Still feeling a couple aftershocks. No where near as powerful.
 
dittybopper
11 minutes ago  

mrparks: powhound: Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.

The next part is the fun part: post-quake UPS trucks.


Then come the post-Doom trucks, and finally the post-Wolfenstein trucks.

/Mein leben!
 
Hospitaller
11 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Probable cause?  God smiting Mormons.  Hard working kooks.
Don't leave the flock or you will be shunned (huge understatement.)
They are polite doing missionary work.  When you are on their turf, not so much.
And for the love of angel hats with gold tablets, don't ever mention you're Catholic.


They aren't too fond of Baptists either.
 
powhound
5 minutes ago  

Peki: powhound: Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.

You're still shaking per USGS. Lots of 3s, watch for 4s.

It'll be interesting to see if you folks zipper like the one in Ridgecrest did.


Yeah. Whipped cream on the pudding on the 2020 upside down pineapple cake if we get ripped by the big one. Hopefully nobody breaks into the house and steals all our tp
 
harleyquinnical
5 minutes ago  

Peki: So this is a trip. 

Last couple of 5+ earthquakes around here (West Coast), I've noticed a flurry of 5+ earthquakes in the Pacific Islands about 24 hours prior. That 7.1 that happened in the Cali desert? There were like three 6+ earthquakes on the other side, and I think a couple of 7s. I have the USGS app, for citation purposes.

So the last week or so there's been a decent flurry of 5s. Yesterday a couple of 5+ and a 6. So I go, oh, must be time for one in our hemisphere. And then Salt Lake hits. 

Okay. .. someone tell me I'm completely batshiat crazy for thinking that there could actually be a relationship here. I mean, if you stretch one side of a continental plate, there IS that whole equal and opposite reaction kind of thing. . .


I do not think you are crazy since seismic waves travel through the planet and can be felt elsewhere.
 
camaroash
4 minutes ago  

Peki: powhound: Salt Laker here. First one woke us up. Second one got us out of the house. Neighbors were outside checking on other neighbors which is nice.

We don't get earthquakes much here but we do have fault lines that have potential to unload.

You're still shaking per USGS. Lots of 3s, watch for 4s.

It'll be interesting to see if you folks zipper like the one in Ridgecrest did.


Had a 4.0 about 15 min ago. First aftershock I've felt.
 
This text is now purple
3 minutes ago  

Peki: Last couple of 5+ earthquakes around here (West Coast), I've noticed a flurry of 5+ earthquakes in the Pacific Islands about 24 hours prior. That 7.1 that happened in the Cali desert? There were like three 6+ earthquakes on the other side, and I think a couple of 7s. I have the USGS app, for citation purposes.

So the last week or so there's been a decent flurry of 5s. Yesterday a couple of 5+ and a 6. So I go, oh, must be time for one in our hemisphere. And then Salt Lake hits.


It's the rim of fire. There are always 5s-7s rattling around it.
 
MIRV888
3 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: MIRV888: I can't speak for other faiths.  Catholics don't care.  There are tons of ex-Catholics out there, myself included.  I interact with the Catholic community no problem.  I am not suggesting Catholics don't have a metric ass-ton of issues themselves as a religion.

I'm a former Mormon, I still communicate and see all my Mormon friends. Hell, when I moved back home I called one of them and they called 6 other guys to come help me out.

One thing I wish I took from the religion is the level of preparedness they try and get everyone to buy into. 6 months of food, at a minimum.


I worked and trained there for 9 months over the course of 4 years (company hq in America).  That was not my experience all.  Ex-communicated Mormons I worked (5 in total)) with were treated like shiat by the other Mormons in the facility.  They told me it was much the same outside of work.  Very family oriented, and if you broke faith, it was Hell for you and you were to be shunned.  Setting aside religion, they were all great to work with.  I found the Mormons I worked with to be smart, friendly (outside of religion), and very hard working.  The only other issue I found was women were still to be kept in the kltchen and for breeding.
 
robmilmel
3 minutes ago  
Still having aftershocks...the quake literally shook me out of bed. Not any real damages here on west side slc.
 
2wolves
3 minutes ago  
More of a 'smite-ette.'
 
bigdog1960
2 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: MIRV888: Probable cause?  God smiting Mormons.  Hard working kooks.
Don't leave the flock or you will be shunned (huge understatement.)
They are polite doing missionary work.  When you are on their turf, not so much.
And for the love of angel hats with gold tablets, don't ever mention you're Catholic.

You could say the same about virtually every religion. Don't leave or get ex-communicated, missionaries are supposed to be nice. Tell a Catholic you are Mormon and check the reaction.


Was Catholic, had mormon friends, never had a problem, no one tried to convert any one. Just mutual respect. Although i am currently an atheist. I've only recently been telling any one, only some people. My current work group is kind of churchy.
 
