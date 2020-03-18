 Skip to content
(NASA)   And Greenland is getting greener   (nasa.gov) divider line
    Antarctica Melting Six Times Faster Than  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be the perfect time to buy Greenland.  Rates will never be lower.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like time for a round of tax cuts!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a big umbrella to block the sun's rays.
Problem solved.
Pay Me.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image 850x645]


ONCE AND FOR ALL!!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just like COVID-19... FAKE NEWS!!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eh Florida wont be a problem anymore when all the ice melt. Good riddance
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AUNTIE EM AUNTIE EM!!

RAPUNZEL RAPUNZEL!!

A hat...a broach..

...a pterodactyl
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh Florida wont be a problem anymore when all the ice melt. Good riddance


The state itself will be underwater but the people of Florida will move ... somewhere. The caravan will be tremendous.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Just like COVID-19... FAKE NEWS!!!


Yep, PrezDrumph is that you?!?   It's just another Democratic Plot funded by the Russians to steal the next election!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

powhound: lolmao500: Eh Florida wont be a problem anymore when all the ice melt. Good riddance

The state itself will be underwater but the people of Florida will move ... somewhere. The caravan will be tremendous.


Not if you build a wall first. And mine the florida coastline
 
creckert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


As soon as I saw responses I knew I wouldn't be first.

I'll just shake my tiny unwashed fist
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is Iceland getting icier?
 
