 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   NASA prepares to board the B Ark   (foxnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Space exploration, Human spaceflight, NASA, Rocket, space agency, NASA leadership, Spacecraft, Huntsville, Alabama  
•       •       •

1128 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 1:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep.  My drive in this morning was crazy clear for a Wednesday (NASA-JSC).  I have a contractor friend (site badged) asking me for network cable right now because they had to rip their non-wifi desktop out of their office and take it home.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not great. Their B Ark is worse than their B Ite.
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be wondering how hard Douglas Adams would be laughing right now over the nutters being worried about getting COVID-19 from their phones and cleaning them.....
 
todangst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just leave the telephone sanitizers this time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus pandemic causes NASA to move entire agency to Stage 3

Well... bye.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have a tldr summary for those of us who would rather bang our toes with hammers than give Fox News a click?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: Anyone have a tldr summary for those of us who would rather bang our toes with hammers than give Fox News a click?


PaNiC.  Then Telework.  You know...just like everybody else.
 
TTFK [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the telephone sanitizers don't kill us, the hairdressers will.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stage 3" See I told you the moon landing were filmed on a stage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
monstersinmotion.comView Full Size


Talking monkey on board?  Check
Hawt Science Chick on board Check?
Guy who flies a jet pack in the same place no matter where they are on board?  Check
Annoying kid that makes everything a learning event on board?  Check
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [monstersinmotion.com image 650x300]

Talking monkey on board?  Check
Hawt Science Chick on board Check?
Guy who flies a jet pack in the same place no matter where they are on board?  Check
Annoying kid that makes everything a learning event on board?  Check


I LOVED that show when I was a kid.  I don't even want to watch it now, I feel it would totally ruin my nice memories of it
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.