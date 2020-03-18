 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Well it is nice to know in these troubling times that Baltimore is still acting normal   (wbaltv.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Firearm, stable condition, Baltimore police, weapon.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, third world country, local hospital, hospital Tuesday night, Baltimore City  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 1:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...I'm not at all surprised.

/Baltimorean
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baltinormal anyway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss going to the aquarium as a kid
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man must have a code
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I miss going to the aquarium as a kid


I remember they had a Hooters right next to it. The teachers wouldn't let us eat there, though. Thanks, Obama.
 
farkstarr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charm City!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This happened yesterday but we don't know anything because we totally haven't talked to the cop involved.  He had a vacation scheduled starting today so we won't know anything until he gets back."

Buffoonery.  Just what I expected from Baltimorons.

/and yes, you DO live in a third-world country
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is ridiculous this isn't a third world country, this is Baltimore City," said resident Thomas Whittle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"Police did confirm that an officer fired his weapon."
My guess is that that will win the understatement of the year award.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple core
 
jso2897
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah,that's America's big defect right now.
Baltimore.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FTA:
"Police did confirm that an officer fired his weapon."
My guess is that that will win the understatement of the year award.


Yeah if you ignore all the GOP statements on the coronavirus saying its all fake and democrat hoax to bring down Trump.
 
CBob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come on, it's a great city...To use as an example to frighten those still capable of reason. (tho Pratt street Ale House still rocks)
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
BREAKING:

12:00pm Coronavirus is in Baltimore.
12:02pm Coronavirus has been shot
- Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) March 15, 2020
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Resident Muslim: FTA:
"Police did confirm that an officer fired his weapon."
My guess is that that will win the understatement of the year award.

Yeah if you ignore all the GOP statements on the coronavirus saying its all fake and democrat hoax to bring down Trump.


Lies are not understatements.  Seriously, learn the difference.

By saying that the GOP calling it a Democrat hoax was an understatement you are saying that you believe that the Democrats are guilty of something more/worse than just perpetuating a hoax.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: Apple core


Who's your friend?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they'd stop if we point out that bullet holes are an additional way for the corona virus to enter your bloodstream.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.