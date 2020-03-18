 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   The story of the British woman who gave birth to rabbits   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, someone seems to have run out of things to do.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She knew she should have turned left at Albuquerque .
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why they pull a rabbit out of octomom
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run Away! Run Away!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about a f$ck bunny
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my ..."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, did you hear about old MacDonald?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: "Hey, Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my ..."


Cockney rhyming slang at its best
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British Journal reported that on 7 January 1727 she appeared at the Courts of Quarter Sessions at Westminster, charged "for being an abominable cheat and imposter in pretending to be delivered of several monstrous births"
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she follow up with hamsters?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at picture again*
I didn't know Zika was a thing back then.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Did she follow up with hamsters?


and does she have pvc pipe ? asking for friend......
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Witchsmeller Pursuivant when you need him?
 
gregscott
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most people seem to think that furries are just a recent phenomenon.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How did she not die of sepsis?
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What ... you lookin at me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mary had a little lamb...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.