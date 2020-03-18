 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The head of Imperial College's COVID-19 taskforce may have COVID-19. Overachiever   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking shiat
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT'S WHAT YOU GET FOR NOT GOING WITH METRIC
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another submitter who doesn't understand what irony is
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TURD FERGUSON
Youtube cB7AxXTCnPg
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter who's in college (and is now home, of course), showed me an e-mail she received from the university, highlighting the work of its new coronavirus task force. She pointed out that the university president could be seen touching his face in two out of three photos (the thoughtful chin-stroke in both cases).
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: THAT'S WHAT YOU GET FOR NOT GOING WITH METRIC


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, getting COVID-19 (and getting subsequently cured) should probably be like basic training for any potential COVID-19 taskforce going forward.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And these are people trained in protecting themselves and others and understand which vectors are worse, what surfaces to avoid, yet still get sick.
Good luck everyone.

/my trip to the ATM machine was fun today
//used sanitizer on my card, hands and phone. Then put phone in my mouth when I got home to take off my clothes
///redundancy done to amuse you
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.

I blame that biatch Abbey.
 
Unbearlike_Fooltoast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their recent report is...grim

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: And these are people trained in protecting themselves and others and understand which vectors are worse, what surfaces to avoid, yet still get sick.
Good luck everyone.


They're also more likely to be stuck in closed-door meetings all of the time.

/my trip to the ATM machine was fun today
//used sanitizer on my card, hands and phone. Then put phone in my mouth when I got home to take off my clothes
///redundancy done to amuse you

Well that just undid all of your precautions.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unbearlike_Fooltoast: Their recent report is...grim

[Fark user image image 425x444]


So they basically ran the numbers and concluded they wouldn't be able to contain it and even the most extensive measures to flatten the curve would still vastly overwhelm hospital capacity, so are going to take the epidemic pain now rather than go through a lot of economic pain and then have the epidemic rip through the country just the same in a couple months anyway.
 
erik-k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unbearlike_Fooltoast: Their recent report is...grim

[Fark user image 425x444]


Pray that the psychopathic monsters in the American government don't see this. They will see the locations of the curves and realize that by declaring "victory" and relaxing restrictions at the right time, they can make it come raging back right when it's time to vote.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If British ale doesn't cure COVID-19 then I think we are all boned.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thornhill: Resident Muslim: And these are people trained in protecting themselves and others and understand which vectors are worse, what surfaces to avoid, yet still get sick.
Good luck everyone.

They're also more likely to be stuck in closed-door meetings all of the time.

/my trip to the ATM machine was fun today
//used sanitizer on my card, hands and phone. Then put phone in my mouth when I got home to take off my clothes
///redundancy done to amuse you

Well that just undid all of your precautions.


Yeah, wanted to point out how easy it is sometimes to do something stupid.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unbearlike_Fooltoast: Their recent report is...grim

[Fark user image 425x444]


Wow, talk about a lose-lose situation...I was gonna hold off on getting to my liquor reserves for a few days and stick to beer, but Im reconsidering the position...
 
robertus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Takes one to know one, I guess
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Another submitter who doesn't understand what irony is


It's like Fark on your Reddit day.
 
