 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   "I'm a Doctor in Britain. We're Heading Into the Abyss." And that's before you get stuck in the waiting room for 3 hours   (nytimes.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Patient, Hospital, Physician, intensive-care unit, Health care, past week, Intensive care medicine, Health care provider  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 18 Mar 2020 at 12:27 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been waiting for The Abyss on Blu-Ray (and now UHD) for years. I will see it when I believe it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welp, y'all voted for Boris Farking Johnson.

You're proper farked now.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Brexit. Sorry, guys.

Just like our assholes did it to us, your assholes did it yo you.

We should get rid of the assholes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
B...b...but you got 350 million extra a week from Brexiting!  Did you spend it all on fish and chips and a new lorry?
 
Gleeman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I have been waiting for The Abyss on Blu-Ray (and now UHD) for years. I will see it when I believe it.


Huh didn't realize there isn't a blu Ray for that one, would be pretty sweet in HD.
 
Sidoko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The UK spends $4,246 per head, per year on healthcare.

France (same population, same GDP) spends $4,902 -- $700 per head more. $700 x 66 million people is a helluva lot of intensive care units that the UK doesn't have.

But that's what you get from a decade of cruel, stupid and economically illiterate Austerity.

PS: US healthcare costs $10,224 per head per year. The nearest spend to that is Switzerland, at $8,009. Germany spends $5,728, Sweden $5,511, Austria $5,440, Netherlands $5,386, Canada $4,826, Belgium $4,774, Japan $4,717, Australia $4,543.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Dimensio: I have been waiting for The Abyss on Blu-Ray (and now UHD) for years. I will see it when I believe it.

Huh didn't realize there isn't a blu Ray for that one, would be pretty sweet in HD.


The defibrillator scene in 4k ...
 
Gooch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This didn't happen with Peter Capaldi
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably shouldn't have let conservatives spend the last ten years making cuts to NHS.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mouth to mouth resuscitation with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio?  I'll take that risk
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They've got some people working on it.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is bad, but it pales compared to the horror that is being a Dentist in Britain.
 
Slice n Vyse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Mouth to mouth resuscitation with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio?  I'll take that risk


What if you get the water tentacle instead?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gooch: This didn't happen with Peter Capaldi


Peter Capaldi as PM as Malcolm Tucker would be epic.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump and Boris in a sentence : "If some coont can fark something up, that coont will pick the worst possible time to farking fark it up cause that coont's a coont."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Surely you jest, Madame.

Three hours is a quick visit to your Doctor. 14 hours in a hall-way with your finger in a bullet-hole like the Little Dutchman who saved Holland by sticking his, um, finger, in a an er, dyke. That is more like it!

In the UK it would be a stabbing, but the principle is the same:  some makes a hole in somebody and somebody is in pain for hours and hours and hours while waiting for service because they aren't a millionnaire with excellent insurance coverage who can afford to fly from the Mayo Clinic in Boston to a Harley Street Private Doctor.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This is bad, but it pales compared to the horror that is being a Dentist in Britain.


Oh, Its not so bad. I used to watch Bob & Margaret, and I have since watched My Family, very got sitcoms in cartoon or sitcom format. Delightful wacky ensemble casts from the Beeb or something. Bob & Margaret is a Canadian-UK Co-production and probably translated into French so the French can claim some part in it and get some of the tax credits lavishly available to good TV.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The abyss? You mean, like, the North?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sidoko: The UK spends $4,246 per head, per year on healthcare.

France (same population, same GDP) spends $4,902 -- $700 per head more. $700 x 66 million people is a helluva lot of intensive care units that the UK doesn't have.

But that's what you get from a decade of cruel, stupid and economically illiterate Austerity.

PS: US healthcare costs $10,224 per head per year. The nearest spend to that is Switzerland, at $8,009. Germany spends $5,728, Sweden $5,511, Austria $5,440, Netherlands $5,386, Canada $4,826, Belgium $4,774, Japan $4,717, Australia $4,543.


I was looking at ICU stats for Canada. We are not doing well. But the Canadian population is pretty healthy and Canadian governments are tight-fisted Scotish colonials and only plan for what has happened, not what is certain to happen, like disasters and Black Swans and blips in demand and supply.

Still, we are doing rather better than in 2003 with the SARS epidemic. Although it only infect 8000 people or so, it killed a tenth of them and 44 of those were in Toronto, where hand-washing was observed to rise massively at Pearson International Airport despite most people claiming they "always" wash their hands even in regular times.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fat man's underwear: whither_apophis: Mouth to mouth resuscitation with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio?  I'll take that risk

What if you get the water tentacle instead?


If I had nitrogen narcosis ... maybe
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The abyss? You mean, like, the North?


If you fall into the Abyss and hit Scotland, you have gone too far. The North is properly everything North of Islington. It is like everything past Preston Street (Corso Italiano) -- total wildnerness unless you take a bus.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
UK only waits 3 hours at an ER?  Where can I sign up?  I have to go at least 1-2 times a year for family, and I have a travel bag that gets packed.  A charging cable, a book or two, some magazines, maybe some snacks.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gooch: This didn't happen with Peter Capaldi


Fark user imageView Full Size


You sure?
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They'd better make sure that they are ready to swear fealty to Takhisis then.  Don't need a bunch of Raistlins running the UK's Health Dept now.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sidoko: The UK spends $4,246 per head, per year on healthcare.

France (same population, same GDP) spends $4,902 -- $700 per head more. $700 x 66 million people is a helluva lot of intensive care units that the UK doesn't have.

But that's what you get from a decade of cruel, stupid and economically illiterate Austerity.

PS: US healthcare costs $10,224 per head per year.


Most of that US "healthcare" money goes to middlemen. The UK and France insure  all their people with better results for less than half the cost.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So you're saying it's the flu? That hasn't killed anyone on your staff? Like the same flu we get every year?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.