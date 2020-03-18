 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Michael Stipe: We can't get there from here if we all don't follow these guidelines. The virus is not half a world away. Stand in the place where you live and try not to breathe around other people   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 8:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor has requested that you shelter in place and do NOT go back to Rockvile.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you're Republican try not to breathe at all.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the frequency, Covirus?

'Monster' is ridiculously underrated. fight me.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhh......NIGHTSWIMMING!

/I am bad at this
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live at work, and work in a factory. I'm standing right here along with the rest of the statistics.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like his earlier PSAs before he became popular, when you couldn't understand what he was saying.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: The governor has requested that you shelter in place and do NOT go back to Rockvile.


Wait another year.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on world, 'cause you don't know what's coming...
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, he said too much.  He hasn't said enough.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this guy, what does Billy Corgan have to say about all this?

/Probably will blame the Liberals.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: What's the frequency, Covirus?

'Monster' is ridiculously underrated. fight me.


Why would anyone argue with you on that. You're clearly correct
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe there is a man on the moon, he's got the most awesome face mask.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we don't have a real reckoning over this, we'll all be out of time.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order to practice social distancing, I am now gardening at night.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please execute your gardening at night.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: 'Monster' is ridiculously underrated. fight me.


The massive amount of unsold "Monster" CDs at any music store, combined with a near total blackout of airplay, should be all the proof you need. "Monster" was R.E.M.'s "Invisible Touch"; it was the last vestige of a decent sound but having clearly sold out and run out of ideas, it was their worst possible swan song. Every alleged R.E.M. album from that point forward was equally shiat.

REM died the day the quartet did.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Fark this guy, what does Billy Corgan have to say about all this?

/Probably will blame the Liberals.


He thinks it's a hoax and he would go out if he could only find his car keys.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And to think this all started with 7 Chinese Bros.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skinink: Fark this guy, what does Billy Corgan have to say about all this?

/Probably will blame the Liberals.


As long as I don't have to hear his nasally ass sing he can share his stupid opinions.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I AM I AM I AM SUPERMAN AND I KNOW WHAT'S HAPPENING
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mr. Stipe, a follow up question. Will eating the lotus cure coronavirus?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kids: this guy's band used to be a big deal back before you were born. Not sure what happened. People just stopped paying attention to them, I guess.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Kids: this guy's band used to be a big deal back before you were born. Not sure what happened. People just stopped paying attention to them, I guess.


What happened? Like many artists, they finally reached the limits of their talent and their edgy relevance ended. Many artists put out their best work when young and then peter out as they get older and become something formerly known to us olds as a "has-been".
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: elvisaintdead: 'Monster' is ridiculously underrated. fight me.

The massive amount of unsold "Monster" CDs at any music store, combined with a near total blackout of airplay, should be all the proof you need. "Monster" was R.E.M.'s "Invisible Touch"; it was the last vestige of a decent sound but having clearly sold out and run out of ideas, it was their worst possible swan song. Every alleged R.E.M. album from that point forward was equally shiat.

REM died the day the quartet did.


They released one more album with Bill Berry and it was really good: New Adventures in Hi-Fi. Lots of great songs on that:
R.E.M. - Electrolite (Official Music Video)
Youtube 1LewYq40Svw
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.