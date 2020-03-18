 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Get dressed. Set goals. Lay off the booze until noon (or so). There's a few routines worth keeping if you're now working from home   (theconversation.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Working time, Labour market flexibility, balance work, Use software, normal working day, plan work tasks, household data usage, psychological health  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 18 Mar 2020 at 10:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm on day three of working from home.

Pros:
Commute from kitchen to basement office much quicker and easier than jockeying with thousands of other commuters on I-25.
Pants: optional.

Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.
Washing my hands a zillion times a day has made my hands near Grim-Reaper-like.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm on day three of working from home.

Pros:
Commute from kitchen to basement office much quicker and easier than jockeying with thousands of other commuters on I-25.
Pants: optional.

Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.
Washing my hands a zillion times a day has made my hands near Grim-Reaper-like.


If you're just at home, you can ease up on the hand washing. That's for when have social contact.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already dipping into the frozen taquito reserves.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Wadded Beef: I'm on day three of working from home.

Pros:
Commute from kitchen to basement office much quicker and easier than jockeying with thousands of other commuters on I-25.
Pants: optional.

Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.
Washing my hands a zillion times a day has made my hands near Grim-Reaper-like.

If you're just at home, you can ease up on the hand washing. That's for when have social contact.


So, should I still wash my hands after I fap?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get dressed - No
Set goals - okay that makes sense
Lay off the booze until noon - Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this thread should be good
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lay off the booze until noon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: brainlordmesomorph: Wadded Beef: I'm on day three of working from home.

Pros:
Commute from kitchen to basement office much quicker and easier than jockeying with thousands of other commuters on I-25.
Pants: optional.

Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.
Washing my hands a zillion times a day has made my hands near Grim-Reaper-like.

If you're just at home, you can ease up on the hand washing. That's for when have social contact.

So, should I still wash my hands after I fap?


Yes, which makes a "zillion times a day" seems reasonable.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Get dressed - No
Set goals - okay that makes sense
Lay off the booze until noon - Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!


I couldn't have put it better myself.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs BensonMum and I have been working at home full time for 10 years.  You definitely need to get up and get dressed before you log in.  On the very rare occasion that  I don't do that, it doesn't feel right.
 
CBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still are on regular schedule. 4 days office, 1 day work @ home. Blessed be the C suite. FWIW, Jamaican Rum Cream goes quite well in coffee.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: MaelstromFL: brainlordmesomorph: Wadded Beef: I'm on day three of working from home.

Pros:
Commute from kitchen to basement office much quicker and easier than jockeying with thousands of other commuters on I-25.
Pants: optional.

Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.
Washing my hands a zillion times a day has made my hands near Grim-Reaper-like.

If you're just at home, you can ease up on the hand washing. That's for when have social contact.

So, should I still wash my hands after I fap?

Yes, which makes a "zillion times a day" seems reasonable.


Geez, dude, I'm not 19 anymore!  About 10 times a day is all I can manage....
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My afternoon coffee was Irish yesterday.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a walk during lunch.  I've been taking my 4 year-old for an hour on the trails by our house.  Yesterday, we threw rocks at a train.  It's the little things.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.


I've been self employed for the last 22 years, mostly as a solo operation.

Above all it's the camaraderie among co-workers that I miss the most from my previous work life.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wadded Beef:
Cons: Self-quarantining means limited/zero social contact.

That should be in the "pros" list.

Getting dressed isn't necessary.  Setting goals is.  In my experience, it's easier to get far more work done remote than it is being in the office.

/last year of the last gig was almost entirely remote
//current gig will be remote starting May 1st (aside from the current situation)
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Lay off the booze until noon

[Fark user image image 413x569]


It's noon somewhere.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaark you.
Home is where i live.  Work is where i work.  Pay me for a room in my house and pay for a home office set-up and we'll talk.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nursetim: King Something: Lay off the booze until noon

[Fark user image image 413x569]

It's noon somewhere.


On a ship in the Atlantic ocean.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I'm already dipping into the frozen taquito reserves.



you poor, poor bastard.  tots and pears for you.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it, haven't had a drink since the weekend.
10:24AM and I'm opening the bar.

/JD Single Barrel Select
 
24601
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been working from home for almost six years, and I've kept to a regular schedule the entire time.  I start/end my work day at the same times, take my lunch break at the same time (yes, even though I work from home, I take a full lunch hour away from the computer).  I treat it like a regular work day because it is a regular work day.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, does this shutdown mean more of our precious bourbon and whiskey will remain in the states?
It would be nice to find some Blanton's again
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still go through my normal morning routine as far as wake up the normal time, shower and eat breakfast and put on clean boxers.
Otherwise I'd start to feel like I really was sick.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haven't worked outside the house in literally years- keeping a schedule is THE whole difference between getting stuff done or not.  but you can make that schedule full of creative breaks- some exercise, like Rapmaster2000 said, and like trying new recipes, reread a favorite children's book series, stream a show you didn't have time for before- use the time you're saving on commutes for something you've been putting off.  or as suggested above, you could always Netflix and solo chill.  chill-lone? :>
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just realized I haven't driven my car since Friday and I have no plans to drive it any time soon.  Weird.  Maybe I'll go for a cruise.  The highways are empty.  Oooh, I'll bring a cocktail.  It'll be like the 70s.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

24601: [shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x859]


Fake News!  You can't find a bathtub in a New York city apartment!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Maybe I'll go for a cruise. The highways are empty. Oooh, I'll bring a cocktail. It'll be like the 70s.


When I was a teenager and in my early 20s - still literally living in my mom's basement - my favorite thing to do was to take day trips driving around the countryside, baked out of my skull while nursing a giant black coffee and listening to my mix tapes.

That's actually sounding kind of good right now.

I could leave my phone at home and really replicate the experience.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's see. Got up. Showered. Got dressed. At 9am logged into email. Answered all emails. It's now 9:05am.

I have such a bullshait job.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm changing to an 8 + 8 schedule. 8 hours awake followed by 8 hours asleep.  Did you know there are little dots of light in the sky when the sun is asleep ?
 
flh70
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I lost my job in June but was rehired to a better gig in August. Worked remotely for six months before moving to Oxford, MS. Looks like I'm back to remote work again. I thought it would be great to work from home but that six months was pretty wearying. It takes a lot of discipline to get things done when you don't have a physical workplace to go to.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#ProTip:  Remember to take a bath every now and then.  Whether you need it or not.

/Manners maketh man.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I poured beer #1 at 10am. Yesterday I was very bad.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.