(CNN)   You know what half the U.S. needs right now, a foot of snow. You know what the other half needs, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms   (cnn.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This snowstorm will have the lowest traffic accident count in the last 70 years
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about poisoned shiat paper?
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reasons to stay indoors?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, spring is here
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think Mother Nature has had about enough of our shiat
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The U.S. does need those things, along with a swift kick in the nuts.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure. Why not. Just toss 'em on the pile.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We're good still in Nashville, we still have enough leftovers from this month's earlier tornado. Thanks though.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, we've already hoarded everything we need.
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The good news is, all the prepping I did for tornadoes after the one close to me last year fills me with confidence.

The bad news is those preparations aren't the same kind as needed for the coronavirus.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/something broke in me
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
shiat, I hope it doesn't force my workplace to close.

Oh wait...

/Unemployed restaurant worker.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Up here we just got 3 inches.  Just a typical Sunday night for Mrs. Weddingsinger
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was assured that the end of the world would would start with an earthquake, birds, snakes, and airplanes, with Lenny Bruce being unafraid.

Was I misled?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Up here we just got 3 inches.  Just a typical Sunday night for Mrs. Weddingsinger


Congratulations on having sex three times!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When talking with some of the people around me, especially elderly, about how they needed to stock up and be prepared to spend a few weeks at home because of COVID 19, they thought it was ridiculous and couldn't wrap their heads around it. When I told them to prepare like a really big ice storm followed by a blizzard followed by more ice was on the way, they had no problems with that. Because that it a thing that we do well here.

We've never run out of TP here though. Milk and bread, yes. But the TP shortage is new.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: This snowstorm will have the lowest traffic accident count in the last 70 years


Nah, it'll just be one person from Florida who manages to hit every other car from Colorado to Georgia... even somehow managing to hit cars safely tucked into their owners' garages.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
50 degrees with a chance of rain here this morning.

/wish me lucj
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I was assured that the end of the world would would start with an earthquake, birds, snakes, and airplanes, with Lenny Bruce being unafraid.

Was I misled?


Oh, are we doing that?

Some say the end is near
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon
Certainly hope we will
I sure could use a vacation from
This bullshiat three ring circus sideshow
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can wipe your ass on the snow, or maybe get blow dried by a tornado. It all works out!
 
tpmchris
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Global Warming to the rescue..YES! Kick that virus' ass, Global Warming!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: shiat, I hope it doesn't force my workplace to close.

Oh wait...

/Unemployed restaurant worker.


I wonder if it'll force schools to close too.

Oh...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mother Nature is enforcing social distancing.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only Trump had left his weather machine turned off....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How about a nice earthquake and a giant wildfire just to round things out.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what half the U.S. needs right now, a foot of snow. You know what the other half needs, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms

"And I haven't even done drugs!" -Lewis Black, Comedy Central Presents
 
