(The Verge) So, you're 3-D printing out valves for life-saving coronavirus treatments that save the patient an average of $10,999. Are you A: Hailed as a hero? B: Thanked by families of victims? or C: Sued?
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The hospital's usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to treat the patients,

You could have went out and bought a $300 3D printer (or less) and cranked them out and sold them for 1/10 the price but no, you "gots to make money" even if it means people die waiting on your product.

And yes, a <$300 printer (like an Ender 3) would print that thing, no problem.  But if you make as much money as those guys do, they could probably afford a bad-ass Makerbot-Replicator or something.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let them sue.

I have a feeling that the government will quash that quite quickly in the name of the public good.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: The hospital's usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to treat the patients,

You could have went out and bought a $300 3D printer (or less) and cranked them out and sold them for 1/10 the price but no, you "gots to make money" even if it means people die waiting on your product.

And yes, a <$300 printer (like an Ender 3) would print that thing, no problem.  But if you make as much money as those guys do, they could probably afford a bad-ass Makerbot-Replicator or something.


We have a bunch of Ender-3s.  You can get them for $180 in bulk from a Chinese supplier.

Then again, there may be a problem with that....
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh fark that's copyright, I'm a moron. Disregard all after hello
 
Marine1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: Let them sue.

I have a feeling that the government will quash that quite quickly in the name of the public good.


Better- jail them for creating a public nuisance.  Get around to the court case in six months when the virus is a bit more contained.
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The medical field is filled with BS like this.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: Let them sue.

I have a feeling that the government will quash that quite quickly in the name of the public good.


*sigh* If this were in the US, the government would aid the lawsuit and put up emergency legislation to prevent anyone else from further subverting corporate profits in the name of saving lazy poors.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You Space Nutters and your 3D printers...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've never seen a company actually attempt to get themselves all murdered. Well, good luck with that.
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Defendant chooses a jury trial"
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: The hospital's usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to treat the patients,

You could have went out and bought a $300 3D printer (or less) and cranked them out and sold them for 1/10 the price but no, you "gots to make money" even if it means people die waiting on your product.

And yes, a <$300 printer (like an Ender 3) would print that thing, no problem.  But if you make as much money as those guys do, they could probably afford a bad-ass Makerbot-Replicator or something.


The irony is that they obviously couldn't just run out and pick up a bunch of 3D printers.  That shiat would never pass muster for medical equipment and they'd get sued out of existence.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Try to do good and be batted down by evil. This world sucks. Maybe we all deserve to die. Let the animals take over.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't profiteer? Sue!
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberDave: The hospital's usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to treat the patients,

You could have went out and bought a $300 3D printer (or less) and cranked them out and sold them for 1/10 the price but no, you "gots to make money" even if it means people die waiting on your product.

And yes, a <$300 printer (like an Ender 3) would print that thing, no problem.  But if you make as much money as those guys do, they could probably afford a bad-ass Makerbot-Replicator or something.


It is probably more to do with the price disparity.

How can they charge $10k plus when someone has shown it can be made and shipped for less than $10 flat?

They could still make good money... but not fark the world money.

Alot of these, let's call them "imaginative pricings" rely on keeping secrets and/Or new methods not showing up.

What happens when fecal matter hits the oscillating air agitator?
 
SenorAmor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: puffy999: Let them sue.

I have a feeling that the government will quash that quite quickly in the name of the public good.

Better- jail them for creating a public nuisance.  Get around to the court case in six months when the virus is a bit more contained.


Even better, pull their patent and give it to someone else.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.


Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: The irony is that they obviously couldn't just run out and pick up a bunch of 3D printers.  That shiat would never pass muster for medical equipment and they'd get sued out of existence.


Oddly enough, my prior comment also applies here:

puffy999: Let them sue.

I have a feeling that the government will quash that quite quickly in the name of the public good.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't wish illness upon anyone, but I gotta say I'm pretty happy this virus quickly got to people in government around the world.

The feet dragging never would have ended if it was just the poors.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My daughter has been stuck at home along with everyone else, and she's finally decided to get into the 3D printer. She's been Cranking out stuff! No life saving valves, but if the hospital needed cute planters and toy llamas, she has to covered.

/Just happy she's getting into the tech. It's really very cool stuff.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Try to do good and be batted down by evil. This world sucks. Maybe we all deserve to die. Let the animals take over.


People are going to make mistakes. The company is simply handling this with a pre-pandemic mentality, and they are going to get smacked down real hard over it. It's also sort of a world-wide warning to other medical companies. "This is your time of reckoning. Screw around at your own peril."
 
ukexpat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "Defendant chooses a jury trial"


I doubt that Italy has juries for trials of civil claims. The US is one of very few countries that does.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In an emergency situation, it was on the company to act. I'm sure Italy would have been fine paying this company to make cheap printed ventilators in a hurry... considering they're allowing it to happen with just some guy.
 
ohokyeah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Try to do good and be batted down by evil. This world sucks. Maybe we all deserve to die. Let the animals take over.


We are part of the animals, we just happen to be "smarter" than most... well maybe "crafty" is a better word. We're really good at making tools.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.

Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.


This. They charge $11k for a farking valve. Fark this company and whatever farked up business arrangement keeps competitors from simply undercutting their ridiculous price gouging.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

capn' fun: The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?


Anyone ever notice that the price for an "album" of music has never changed from the days of physical manufacture to current digital distribution?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just saw a job posting in washington dc picking up biohazard virus waste.  The rate?  13.00 per hour.  Yeah, that's about right for exposing yourself to a highly contagious, deadly virus.

People who try to profit off their fellow human beings like this should be airlifted and dropped into the closest volcano.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.

Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.


Depending on how old the part was, they still had R&D and such to amortize. The material costs are often the smallest component.

/ The original company will probably get a settlement after this is over.
// Their original reaction was bad PR, though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: capn' fun: The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?

Anyone ever notice that the price for an "album" of music has never changed from the days of physical manufacture to current digital distribution?


I was always amused by that, given that lawsuit over CD and tape price gouging.
 
chozo13
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who was the Farker that used to lose his mind in 3D printer threads and space threads?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.

Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.


You know what?  The company has put a lot more into making the part than the guy that stole the plans and made their own.  They've gone through proper testing, they've done the research, they're insured in case the part kills someone.  You get the idea.  So sure, when you take someones work and skip a bunch of steps, you can sell it for a dollar.
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: UberDave: The hospital's usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to treat the patients,

You could have went out and bought a $300 3D printer (or less) and cranked them out and sold them for 1/10 the price but no, you "gots to make money" even if it means people die waiting on your product.

And yes, a <$300 printer (like an Ender 3) would print that thing, no problem.  But if you make as much money as those guys do, they could probably afford a bad-ass Makerbot-Replicator or something.

The irony is that they obviously couldn't just run out and pick up a bunch of 3D printers.  That shiat would never pass muster for medical equipment and they'd get sued out of existence.


I'm sure they have to be GMP certified, ISO certified and everything else by the FDA (or whatever governing body they use - I didn't see it listed where the company was located out of and where it manufactures the parts). Produced in a clean room, sterilized, etc.

They definitely couldn't just go get a Makerbot and throw in a reel of some material they bought of Alibaba or Amazon.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: they still had R&D and such to amortize


Then why weren't they manufacturing them?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: winedrinkingman: Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.

Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.

You know what?  The company has put a lot more into making the part than the guy that stole the plans and made their own.  They've gone through proper testing, they've done the research, they're insured in case the part kills someone.  You get the idea.  So sure, when you take someones work and skip a bunch of steps, you can sell it for a dollar.


That's pretty much the business case for the majority of Chinese firms.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

capn' fun: The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?


We didn't need to have someone actually reproduce the part using rapid prototyping to know that the base material content expense is almost negligible.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't expect a seat on the gravy train without prior approval.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: winedrinkingman: Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.

Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.

Depending on how old the part was, they still had R&D and such to amortize. The material costs are often the smallest component.

/ The original company will probably get a settlement after this is over.
// Their original reaction was bad PR, though.


My wife works at one of those companies and is high enough up the food chain to get to look at financials, believe or not they are not rolling in gravy. About 20% profit margin after all is said and done. PhDs in R&D are not cheap, neither is QC and liability insurance.

And yes, she is on the floor today making sure products keep on rolling out to hospitals today. She could have just stayed at home helping me with kids but she's busting her ass off and exposing herself to hundred other coughing people.

Not defending this companies current decision, it is an emergency after all, but during normal times, they are not lighting up cigars with 100 bills.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: capn' fun: The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?

Anyone ever notice that the price for an "album" of music has never changed from the days of physical manufacture to current digital distribution?


Adjusting for inflation, albums cost about 50% less now than they did in the early 90's.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joe USer: BafflerMeal: capn' fun: The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?

Anyone ever notice that the price for an "album" of music has never changed from the days of physical manufacture to current digital distribution?

Adjusting for inflation, albums cost about 50% less now than they did in the early 90's.


And distribution is probably close to less than a penny.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they should 3D print toilet paper instead.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure the have a fully CFR Part 11 compliant SQA process in place for the blueprint they used to generate the part.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Maybe they should 3D print toilet paper instead.


TP wouldn't print. But could I interest you in 3 shells?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: winedrinkingman: Marine1: Throw out the case, then hold the CEO of the company in contempt for 90 days.

This is a war on a virus. We don't have time for your stupid profiteering.

Yeah, if the 3-D printer guys are making the $11,000 part for only a dollar a piece, that tells me that the pharma company was already price gauging.  fark them.

Depending on how old the part was, they still had R&D and such to amortize. The material costs are often the smallest component.

/ The original company will probably get a settlement after this is over.
// Their original reaction was bad PR, though.


The customer was evidently willing to pay the $11k but just couldn't get them in time. So pay the company $11k per printed valve used. Problem solved.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: / The original company will probably get a settlement after this is over.


I agree the govt should pay something for temporary use of their patent.

But, nothing compared to what they'd have been paid if they made the things and even sold them at 10% of normal cost.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Joe USer: BafflerMeal: capn' fun: The real lesson, here, is that this literal life-saving part can be produced via additive printing for about $1, which means that it is likely produced via traditional manufacturing methods for even less than that (likely <$.50). And the manufacturer had been charging $11,000 for that valve prior to this crisis. And that's what Italy's national health service had negotiated/was willing to pay.

Anyone want to bet that "the manufacturer" is an American company, and that it charges domestic ICUs a shiat ton more than $11k per <$.50 valve?

Anyone ever notice that the price for an "album" of music has never changed from the days of physical manufacture to current digital distribution?

Adjusting for inflation, albums cost about 50% less now than they did in the early 90's.

And distribution is probably close to less than a penny.


And when you buy an album, you're paying for content not the distribution method
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: Let them sue.

I have a feeling that the government will quash that quite quickly in the name of the public good.

This

government?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've decried (and continue to decry) the idea of building an entire ventilator out of 3D printed parts and hacker-level electronics. (Arduino reboots, patient dies. Part breaks, patient dies, and so forth. We haven't gotten to the secondary issues. You'll see some below.)

But this? Building one part that is critically needed and not in supply? This is a brilliant use to get you through until supply reestablishes.

Oh, if you use this. Don't use PLA, use something stronger. ABS may be ideal because you can use acetone vapor to smooth and seal the surfaces (IMPORTANT in medical applications, don't want bugs growing in a valve and shedding into the patient's airway!)  but nylons might be needed for strength. Print with high shell counts, high fill factors, or both, you want as much plastic and as few gaps as possible. Gaps are where bad things grow. If you're printing two parts that fit together, print them on the same printer so errors in the printer itself cancel (print a piston and a bore together, not pistons on one printer and bores on another.)

Be *rigorous* in sanitation. Remember that 3D printed parts are often porous (the nature of FDM printing, SLA may be much better here.) NEVER touch a part with ungloved hands, wash your hands before putting gloves on. Something growing in a cavity on the part is something that can grow inside a patient. Wash everything down, if possible, bake it out. Get an enclosure to limit airborne contamination as much as possible.

You probably won't be able to heat sterilize the parts, because, well, plastic is melty. If you can print with something that melts at high temp (say, 170C) then you could possibly boil the parts for 15 minutes. Package first, then sterilize, so you don't have unsterile packaging.

And on and on and on. See how hard this gets? But in an emergency, when it's this or dying?

This is better.

If you want the right way to build an open source ventilator? Don't build it, design it like these guys are. (just posted on main). There are plenty of materials that can survive sterilization, there are plenty of plants able to make the parts. What they need is a non-patented DESIGN that they can build. They can then put the magic of mass production out there and spit out thousands in the time you and your 3D printer can build one.
 
