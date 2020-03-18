 Skip to content
(New York Magazine)   "To stay out now, against all evidence-based recommendations, is to reveal oneself to be small-hearted and cruel, if not stupid"   (nymag.com) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but this is America, so fark you
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author, who notes that she will be slightly sicker than a normal person but would otherwise in all likelihood be fine, calls other people selfish for not catering to her desire to make the entire world a germ free bubble. Even though the germ free bubble would destroy the lives of pretty much everyone who isn't independently wealthy or blessed with a telecommute job. The irony.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, is this your first visit to the United States?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevesporn2000: The author, who notes that she will be slightly sicker than a normal person but would otherwise in all likelihood be fine, calls other people selfish for not catering to her desire to make the entire world a germ free bubble. Even though the germ free bubble would destroy the lives of pretty much everyone who isn't independently wealthy or blessed with a telecommute job. The irony.


Next week she'll biatch about peanuts and gluten.
Yeah, many folks have compromised immune systems in some way, but she's special.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got a choice now.
1. Shut down everything and minimize deaths. The economy will suffer.
2. Keep living life as normal, so that there won't be enough ventilators and hospital beds for the critical cases (maybe 10 - 20% of the population), and most of them will die. So will many people who need things that are normally routine, like an appendectomy, or care after a car crash, because the hospitals are simply full and the doctors are too busy, or sick themselves.
So far we seem to be aiming somewhere between 1 and 2.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines are made from an actual bit of the virus right?
Well duh!
A shot for most, and an IV then for those infected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't need the coronavirus to reveal that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man this pandemic has really drawn out the elitism of those who can stay home and still feed their families or at least work from home.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jan 31, "Public Health Emergency" and the start of travel restrictions.

Trump accused of overreach.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​d​anvergano/cdc-public-health-emergency-​travel

The Trump administration's new travel restrictions and quarantine efforts have led some experts to criticize the measures as an overreach.
"This is exactly what WHO warned against," said global health law expert Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University.

Mar 18:
Trump isn't doing enough!


Which is it, people? Too much or not enough?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welp, just two days ago I had to run out and spend my day surrounded by police and friends trying to save a relative from an abuser.  So that was great.  I guess I'm a monster.

/they are safe now.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The CDC states that there have been 20,00-40,00 deaths so far this year.

From the flu.

No shut-down for that.  Or for polio.  Which is worse COVID-19 or polio?

This coronavirus response is a test by the government to see just how tightly they control the populace.  The populace of lemmings.

#resist1984
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BubbaBoBob: The CDC states that there have been 20,00-40,00 deaths so far this year.

From the flu.

No shut-down for that.  Or for polio.  Which is worse COVID-19 or polio?

This coronavirus response is a test by the government to see just how tightly they control the populace.  The populace of lemmings.

#resist1984


This USA at least 10x deadlier than the flu.

Even deadlier if we don't have the hospital beds and respirators to save people.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Welp, just two days ago I had to run out and spend my day surrounded by police and friends trying to save a relative from an abuser.  So that was great.  I guess I'm a monster.

/they are safe now.


Nope, that makes you a hero. I am glad they are safe and you were there for them.
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

40 degree day: 1. Shut down everything and minimize deaths. The economy will suffer.
2. Keep living life as normal, so that there won't be enough ventilators and hospital beds for the critical cases (maybe 10 - 20% of the population), and most of them will die. So will many people who need things that are normally routine, like an appendectomy, or care after a car crash, because the hospitals are simply full and the doctors are too busy, or sick themselves.
So far we seem to be aiming somewhere between 1 and 2.


Which is what you should do, because the middle option is to shut down enough to moderate the spread of the disease to a level your health care system can cope with. Of course that's quite a broad target to aim for, and you'll have to refine the restrictions constantly.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

clovercat: [Fark user image 720x900]


LOL!!

Wait ... are you one of the Rifftrax guys? I've been bingewatching Rifftrax lately and those guys make a Golden Corral joke just about every other episode. Character says something, one of them repeats it and says " ... is Golden Corral's new slogan".

/only one episode left to stream
//bingewatched all the MST3K episodes in order before that
///also the Cinematic Titanic
////out of episodes, out of slashies; I'm very sad
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Welp, just two days ago I had to run out and spend my day surrounded by police and friends trying to save a relative from an abuser.  So that was great.  I guess I'm a monster.

/they are safe now.


Need some help nailing yourself up on that cross there.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

